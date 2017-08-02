SHARE August Editorial: Beyond The Conventional

August Editorial: Beyond The Conventional

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
2nd August 2017 1 Comment
August Editorial: Beyond The Conventional

Over the course of my last week in Kuala Lumpur, I had a lot of people ask why is it that I come to Malaysia every year.

Within the content we present you with in our little car-centric corner of the internet, we aim to discover the automotive movers and shakers of this world, the trend setters, the big builders and famous shops that push the envelope. But there’s always been one element to hunting speed that we haven’t lost sight of since day one: getting to as many different places as possible. Even in countries where car culture is a little harder to find or not as diverse, we’ll be there trying to get a feel for it, talking to owners and people that make a living from it.

aug_editorial_dino_dalle_carbonare_01

While Art of Speed always does a great job of presenting the best of Malaysia, the one thing I always look forward to is Speedhunting the streets of KL. Thanks to some awesome local support, that also extends to checking out the outfits that are making it all so special.

aug_editorial_dino_dalle_carbonare_04

In this country of contrasts, car culture blurs the social divisions. There are the wealthy who can get their hands on anything they want and keep it hidden away, and those that despite not having the financial means to go all-out, are still able to create very special machines by using their ingenuity. Cars bring everyone together.

aug_editorial_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

No matter how many times I visit KL, I always come away thinking that I’ve barely scratched the surface, and this year was no different.

aug_editorial_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

And there’s a lot I have to share with you this time around, as the scratching I did do unveiled some awesome shops, some colorful individuals and a few unexpected finds.

aug_editorial_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

Malaysia is a country that undoubtedly loves cars, and a place where Speedhunters gets a ton of love.

aug_editorial_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

Over the course of the coming month, I think you’ll get a better idea of what I’m talking about.

All those stories plus a whole lot more from Team Speedhunters is coming at you in August.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

1 comment

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Flavien Vidal

Still planning to stop by Okazaki?

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS