Why You Should Hate The Porsche GT2 RS

While I’m only a recent convert to the world of the Porsche 911, I still feel like I have to get something of my chest.
Last weekend saw Porsche officially announce its new 911 GT2 RS at Goodwood, following weeks of peculiar responses from the German automaker’s PR department, denying the existence of such a car. Despite the fact it was unveiled at E3. And it was parked under a cover for three days on Porsche’s stand. Anyways, I can live with that.
I can also live with its looks, although the new GT2 RS is not something I would call pretty or even beautiful. In fact, I do think it’s a bit ugly but that’s okay, too. The aesthetics appear to be dictated by function, which is something I’m sure we can all get along with.
There are certain angles where it’s at least alright; the rear three-quarter view is where it maybe looks its best.
I don’t hate its performance, although I’m not a fan of so much been hidden from view on the current generation of 911s. It makes 700hp from a turbocharged 3.8-litre flat six, with the power being delivered to just the rear wheels. Its capability of 211mph (340km/h) is one thing, but its ability to sprint from a standstill to 124mph (200km/h) in just 8.3 seconds is eye-watering. So, it’s fast.
Some will bemoan that it’s only available in dual-clutch PDK trim, but I’m perfectly fine with that too. I have driven manual 911s and I recently drove a PDK-equipped GT3, and I would take the dual-clutch option every single time. In my experience, the only people who speak out against DCTs have never experienced one, or are those strange types who consider the ability to drive a manual as some sort of sacred ability that only enthusiasts can perform. You’re not some sort of special driving super hero if you can drive a manual. My mother can drive a manual, and she hates cars.
So, PDK is perfectly fine in this instance.
There’s no doubt it’s going to be a very good car, if not a great one. I think that’s obvious. Porsche has perfected its rear-engined platform and this might just be the pinnacle of the 911 lineage. So, why should you hate it?
Well, for a start, hate is too strong a word, but I do think that you should be at the very least mildly disappointed. That wouldn’t have made for a very eye-catching headline, though.
The GT2 RS is going to be a limited run, which means pretty much one thing: it’s going to be ferociously expensive. Maybe not off the showroom floor, relatively speaking, for those lucky few, but in years to come. It’s almost certainly going to become another unobtainable example of the 911, along with the 911 R, 993 GT2 and RS Lightweight, amongst others.
By limiting its run, Porsche is emphasising its collectability and in-turn is practically offering it as an investment, rather than a driver’s car. It’s actively contributing to the problem of cars being bought solely as investments so the rich can become richer. How many of these cars will be driven as intended? How many more will be tucked away in private, only to pop up at an auction in 20 years time before vanishing again? Some of the greatest driver’s cars of all time, being sold to a market that doesn’t want to drive them? The irony is superb.
These are my reasons why you should dislike the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Not because it’s a bad car, but because you will be lucky to see one, let alone drive one. Owning one? Well, you might as well forget about that.
There’s also that awful, awful mesh grill. But that’s another rant for another day.
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
To be honest, I think this car is actually very pretty. I found all the matte black aero parts be very cool and apealing. I understand what you are saying about the car that It might become a trailer queen or just another expensive toy in the shop but I think the car will be driven at its full power all the time, at its full potential.
Well, I guess I should start hating on the F40, the 959, 918, the Muira and every other performance car that has become collectible. Unless the point of your article was just to rile people up, which you would never do.
Do your Mom heel and toe ?
"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder"
Personally i like everything about the car except the front bumper, maybe a different livery would change your mind Paddy? maybe not, but for some people it is a good looking car.
As for the Transmission comment.... le sigh... for some people driving cars with a manual is about the experience and connections you have with the car. sure its not a magical skill and lots of people can do it but for some people its about being more connected to the car and thus more connected with the road, for some people its simple nostalgia. That being said in this car with this power levels, the DCT is pretty much mandatory unless you want to be changing clutches every month or have a clutch that is pretty much useless for mundane street driving.
finally to the limited run, Porsche is a business and this car is purely a business move. No, most of them wont be driven and yes Porsche wont make any money off of their secondary sales but by limiting the number of these produced they are keeping the prices of every other 911 in the secondary market high. This is always how Porsche has operated, look at the number of special editions they have put out in limited numbers, especially the ones with the RS designation. Porsche is one of the few companies that is very in tune with their brand and their owners and they understand that putting out special editions like this drives desire for even the base model 911 in their consumers eyes. As you said your self, the shells are all the same and some of their customers enjoy having a larger parts bin to pick and choose components to upgrade their own 911's with. So sure they wont get driven, but how many cars that have sticker prices above 150,000 get driven regularly or in the spirit that they were designed to be driven? my estimate is less than 10%, its a better financial decision to leave a car like this in the garage and spend 50-60k to buy a dedicated track car that one could walk away from should it be involved in a wreck. So please don't "hate" a car because of simple economics and business models, Porsche's business direction is what has kept them at the top of the sports car market even though their flagship model has the engine in completely the wrong place (and even they know it given the change in the RSR racecar)
That mesh is bad, but can we talk about Porsche's years-long obsession with throwing miles of black plastic on everything? I first noticed it on the 991 Turbo S, it has some stupid active diffuser or something under the front, which means the splitter is something like 4 inches tall, of just solid black plastic. It looks like an RWB car that drove over a kerb backwards. Then the 991 GT3 had pointless black plastic on the rear bumper, but that's a track car so you can at least pretend to write it off as sacrificial plastic
But now this? This car looks like they're gunning for the Chevy Avalanche body cladding market, and it's awful. I'm all for form following function, but not when you could have form AND function by just, keeping the paint gun on until you've painted the whole body and not just the top 80%.
On the bright side, Porsche is allegedly trying to crack down on people buying their limited cars as an investment. So long as they aren't lying (which, ha), you might start to see some changes there. But I wouldn't hold my breath, especially not on this one. Those idiots won't drive an N/A 911 with under 400hp for fear of devaluing it. 700hp with turbos? Not a chance!
I don't like this one because it looked too similar to the GT3 RS. (Especially that rear spoiler and front fender vents)
To me, this version is just putting all performance packages together making it an animal but lacks its own character.
The PDK detractors must also take into account the drivability, or lack thereof, a 700hp street car. In most cases, unless you are shelling out big bucks for a triple or quad disc carbon clutch, the requirements to hold that kind of torque are more often than not non-full-faced puck clutches with unsprung hubs. In other words, left leg torture.
The low speed and traffic drivability of those units is practically non-existent, never mind for someone who is not experience with a third pedal. That can of course result in collateral damage to the rest of the drivetrain, and a very expensive bill at the dealership. So, Porsche likely thought, why take the chance?
Broken flagship cars are definitely not a good thing for branding and sales, regardless of driver error or factory flaws. PDK allows Porsche to build in a failsafe margin of error of sorts, while still maintaining blistering performance. Working cars equal happy customers, and working cars equal no extensive mechanical repairs or replacements under warranty.
"Limited run"???
Okay, going back to the good old 997 GT2.
I think the car looks good, not sure what your talking about saying it's not a good looking car.