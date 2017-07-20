SHARE How To Build An LSX V8 GT-R In 2.5 Months

20th July 2017 4 Comments
How To Build An LSX V8 GT-R In 2.5 Months

Even just thinking about retrofitting a Chevrolet LSX 454ci V8 into a Nissan R35 GT-R chassis is seen as a sacrilegious act by some, but in attempting to turn a complete road car into a pro-spec drift machine able to run with Daigo Saito’s Lamborghini Murciélago, it’s exactly what Steve ‘Baggsy’ Biagioni did.

If you caught Larry’s recent behind-the-scenes story on the filming of Battle Drift 2, you’ll know that Steve and his SB Motorsport team not only completed the task within an extremely tight timeframe, they created an absolute weapon in the process.

From taking delivery of the R35 to applying the final livery, this short film from Monster Energy shows how it all came together.

Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

370 hemi

This is great! Let the hating commence but, there's no denying the power potential for a 7.2L V8 is far greater than a 3.8L V6.

-Alex

2
1JZChevy

The fabrication is awesome, but i like the roots of drifting, no super powered cars. Engineered to Slide Hilux still the perfection.

3
Gwynn Ballantyne

Couldn't agree more. Nigel's Hilux is an inspiration; the above will be forgotten in less than the 2.5 months it took to build.

4
q

Would have thought that nissan would sell them just a chassis, seeing as it's all they used.

