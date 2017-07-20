How To Build An LSX V8 GT-R In 2.5 Months

Next Chapter >

Even just thinking about retrofitting a Chevrolet LSX 454ci V8 into a Nissan R35 GT-R chassis is seen as a sacrilegious act by some, but in attempting to turn a complete road car into a pro-spec drift machine able to run with Daigo Saito’s Lamborghini Murciélago, it’s exactly what Steve ‘Baggsy’ Biagioni did.

If you caught Larry’s recent behind-the-scenes story on the filming of Battle Drift 2, you’ll know that Steve and his SB Motorsport team not only completed the task within an extremely tight timeframe, they created an absolute weapon in the process.

From taking delivery of the R35 to applying the final livery, this short film from Monster Energy shows how it all came together.

Brad Lord

Instagram: speedhunters_brad

brad@speedhunters.com