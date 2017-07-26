Internal Combustion: Is The Writing On The Wall?

I’m sure we’ve all imagined a future where everyone drives electric cars.
None of us are naive enough to think that the day of the EV will never come, but today petrolheads here in the UK the whole discussion became a bit more real.
The UK government has just announced, as part of its policy to cut air pollution, that it’s putting forward a proposal to the High Court that the sale of all new petrol and diesel-powered cars will be banned by 2040. A quick-fire round of maths in my brain tells me that’s just 23 years away. Long before I reach retirement age I’ll no longer be able to buy a new car with a combustion engine. It seems awfully close now, doesn’t it?
The UK aren’t the first to sign the execution order either. President Emmanuel Macron has already proposed that France will do the same by the same date, while Norway’s accelerated plans are to axe the petrol engine by 2025. Hold fire for more maths – eight years from now. Political pressure will ensure that more EU countries will follow in the coming months and years, mark my words.
Some countries will undoubtedly cope better than others. Forward-thinking nations, such as Japan, are already adapting their infrastructure to cope. The US will be an interesting battleground, as parts of the country, such as California, are already accustomed to EVs, while other states are far more likely to drag their heels to the change. In terms of logistics, adapting vast countries such as the US and Australia to cater for EVs is going to be a huge challenge.
How do you see the move to electric happening in your nation?
The reasoning behind the change is clear, and it is necessary. Both our planet and our collective health is in trouble, and the combustion engine, while some may argue isn’t the biggest culprit, definitely isn’t helping matters. We already have the technology in place to make this all a reality too – the generation of clean energy is advancing at an electric pace (thank you) – we just need someone to tell us that we have to let go of the apron strings.
The biggest issue that lies ahead is adapting the infrastructure to suit this new method of powering our vehicles. In the 131 years since the internal combustion engine was first mated with the consumer vehicle the world around us has changed to make using a car a completely convenient practice. But it wasn’t always this way. I’m sure for the first generation of people to own and use a car it was an remarkably frustrating affair as you drove past countless places to feed and water your horse but nowhere to buy fuel.
The difference this time is that we’ve got a head start on EVs. You can already charge your electric vehicle at almost every shopping centre and service station here in the UK. In forward-thinking US states such as California, running an EV is already part of everyday life for many people. Around a quarter of all cars sold in Norway are already electric. You may not have noticed, but we’re already part of the way there.
But what does this mean for the enthusiast, for car culture, and for the petrolhead? For a start, that very term in itself will become a long forgotten colloquialism within our lifetime. It’s a sad realisation, but at least we got to live it, right? Spare a thought for near-future generations of enthusiast who, not so far down the line, will never get to experience a naturally aspirated four-pot screamer, the pull of a turbo V6 or the deep, thundering growl of a V8.
These are all soon to become antiquated forms of propulsion.
The engine has become such as huge part of our lives that it’s hard to imagine a world without it. The motoring industry will have to adapt, and do so quickly – mechanics, garages, tuning companies, the entire aftermarket industry. If I was an aspiring mechanic in this day and age I’d already be focusing on specialising in electric motors – forget oily rags and spark plugs – your future will be in computer interfaces and USB plugs.
The oil industry will be hit the hardest, and it’s the lifeline of the economy for so many nations. The dawn of the electric vehicle will cause untold problems for those who are currently accumulating unimaginable wealth trading oil. They’ll have to adapt, or die.
Despite these cloudy realisations, I don’t mean to come across as negative. I actually think we’re going to be OK.
Electric cars are actually good now. They’re often slick, they’re advanced. They can be very, very fast.
Casting aside all visceral emotions towards the internal combustion engine, the motoring industry will adapt and grow. Car culture will go on. Sure it’ll be different; quieter, cleaner, more sterile. We’ll be tuning engines with USB sticks and firmware flashes rather than turbos and fuelling, but the passion for cars amongst those who enjoy them will never die. We might not be called petrolheads, but we’ll still be here.
Personally, I’m excited by the future. Times change, technology changes and what was once the norm becomes forgotten. At the same time, my fondness for the internal combustion engine is irreplaceable, and I’m not quite ready to let go of this relationship just yet. We’ve come a long way, had a good ride and some great times.
The way I see it, we’ve got at least 23 years left to keep on enjoying all of the explosive dinosaur juice we can before it becomes an outdated and frowned upon practice. Use it wisely.
Jordan Butters
Is there a reason why bio-fuels haven't been developed more? Is it purely because more money can be made off EV? I see more Prius' around than I do E85 bowsers in my area.
Forget biofuels - go with natural gas.
Natural gas exists in such abundance, in so many places around the world - that if the world switched its entire transportation infrastructure over to it, we'd have so much fuel we could ditch fuel-efficiency regulations altogether.
After all, when you've got a functionally limitless supply of something, why try to conserve it?
Does the gas burn cleaner than bio/regular fuel (I have no idea)? It's more about the environmental impacts rather than limited supply.
Yeah, it's significantly cleaner inherently than liquid petroleum - contaminants would need to be pretty light to stay suspended in a gas, as opposed to a liquid.
Less work to refine to acceptable levels of cleanliness, so it's cheaper that way as well.
Corn ethanol requires one to put in nearly as much energy for processing as one gets out (1.2-1.5 Btu out for every Btu in). It's a huge expenditure for minuscule gain. The biggest benefit is that you may be able to generate the energy to process the fuel by a cleaner means than burning fossil fuels, but then you might as well just put that energy straight into an electric car and skip the whole ethanol step.
Biofuels can be successful, but it's highly dependent on a country's soils, climate, and geography - see, for example, the prevalence of sugar cane ethanol in Brazil. In America, nobody uses E85 because it's energy-intensive to generate and no cleaner, cradle-to-grave, than dino juice. It's a godsend for performance enthusiasts, but from the standpoint of net carbon emissions and economics, it's not worth the infrastructural development cost. You might as well go straight to electric.
Which is a good segway into what I see as the biggest benefit of electric cars: an electric car doesn't care where it gets its energy from. You can drive an electric car from coal country to California and not ever know what made the energy that goes into your "tank". So as the power generation industry executes its decades-long phase-in of cleaner energy sources - nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, biofuels, etc - the automotive fleet will be ready to take advantage of it.
I'm in Australia, and I remember a few years ago the viability of sugar cane ethanol fuels being brought up by local politicians, but it never went anywhere. I'm guessing that was due to the costs involved.
I'm guessing it would have created a lot of jobs if they did pursue it though. And Australia does have a large sugar cane industry.
My only hope is that some exciting sports cars from the EV makers are made.
-Alex
If ICE is so obsolete why do governments feel the need to ban it? Surely it would be naturally replaced by electric eventually.
Considering what they didn't announce (a massive program to build power plants to "fuel" all those electric cars, which would have to start NOW - or rather years ago) this is just whishful thinking. Certainly not gonna happen in 2040.
Electric cars are good, but far from great.
I live in Australia, electricity prices continue to climb, yet I'm expected to charge my electric car almost every night, just so I can get to work? The wifes cars will also need to be charged if thats the case, so 2 cars being charged almost every night is going to skyrocket my electricity bill. I wont be able to get as many K's in an electric car as I would petrol, so I could imagine the electricity bill would end up costing more then fuel.
To all the greenies that think batteries are somehow 'green'...do some research and I'll sit back and whatch you all backflip.
My issue with this whole movement is with the manufacturing of EV's. It takes your average ICE car about 20 years of use to produce the same amount of emissions that manufacturing just 1 EV produces. Are we really polluting any less?
Ask yourself this - If mankind had the ability to affect the Earth's atmosphere as profoundly as the watermelons claim, don't you think a bunch of cartoonishly evil megacorps would've established a trillion-dollar weather-modification industry?
Turn Siberia into orange groves and make hurricanes and tornadoes things of the past? Conversely, keep the polar ice caps nice and cold? Think of all the money you could make if you could do that!
Climate is influenced by things we human beings have no control over, like Milankovitch cycles and oceanic currents. All the air conditioners, coal-fired powerplants and V8s on Earth together amount to a very minor rounding error by comparison.
I don't have a problem with electrically-propelled vehicles as an idea, but where's that electricity coming from?
Unless the car is an ICE hybrid, or unless some mad genius finally comes up with a thermonuclear plant the size of a five-gallon bucket, that electricity's being produced at a central powerplant somewhere - a powerplant which is in all likelihood controlled by some government.
Gasoline, on the other hand, is manufactured by many different suppliers worldwide and can be reloaded into a vehicle in minutes - to full capacity.
The world's rather ugly history with monopolies alone demands a distributed energy-production infrastructure, as opposed to a government-controlled monopoly like electricity, and that we all take a VERY hard look at those who promote this technology.
The push for electric cars is a top-down, rather than a grassroots, phenomenon. That alone should give us pause. Ask yourself why the powerful of the world want our cars to be powered by monopolized, centralized energy sources - and then ask THEM.
I have no doubt that one day, the ICE car will be superseded by a more advanced form of propulsion.
That day is not today.
Electric cars are good marketing spin with governments. Sure electric cars have their place, especially in cities and urban environments (and the one I have driven with all that torque on tap instantly was cool). In remote areas there will always be a place for combustion engines. I would contend that electric and combustion engines will always have a place together, even if side by side (as in "I need my combustion engine generator to charge my electric car/truck/motorsickle"). How good is it going to be seeing emergency service vehicles being all electric or what about military applications? At some point we'll prob see a limited back flip on the "no combustion engine" sentiment, especially when the "greens" get up set about battery disposal, embodied energy in manufacturing processes and other issues not yet properly thought out. For now, we will be hit time and again with "electric cars are it". And between now and 2040 there will be people working on better batteries and people working on clean fuels for combustion engines.