An Office Inside Ebisu Circuit?

Next Chapter >

That’s right. What would you do if your office just happened to be situated right smack-bang in the middle of the Ebisu Circuit compound? How could you possibly concentrate on work with the sounds of cars and bikes constantly blasting around each of the facility’s eight tracks?

It’s something that Andy and Emily at Powervehicles have to deal with on a daily basis, but after a decade of doing so, it’s safe to say they’ve managed to find a balance.

It’s all about balancing work and play. It may seem like a dream to be able to go out and drift your race car in the middle of the afternoon, but that’s exactly what Andy does. It’s like a coffee break, just a little bit better…

Hit play above and enjoy 1000 horses of pure 2JZ fury around Ebisu’s famed Touge Course.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com