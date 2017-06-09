The Wheels Maketh The Car

Next Chapter >

For what was just a fleeting moment in time, this E38 left one hell of an impression.

I’m currently in the midst of sorting through several thousand images for the next instalment of the Worthouse Drift Team’s tale, which is coming early next week for those of you waiting. Before I started into this unenviable task, I wanted to seek out a handful of images of an E38 BMW 7 Series which was present in the paddock at Wall Speedway, New Jersey on the Thursday of the event. It wasn’t part of any planned display, it was just there.





To say it stole a lot of attention would be an understatement; nearly every person I met asked if I had seen it. It was pretty hard not to see it, in fairness. From the little that I was able to learn about the car, it belongs to Dominant Engineering and runs a semi-static setup consisting of custom valved Stance coilovers with air cups to provide a small lift when required. The wheels are ultra rare BBS Alpinas, which appear to have been converted from 2-piece 18-inch to 3-piece 19-inch with a stepped lip.

It’s not the first low E38 in existence or anything, but it might be one of the best executed that I’ve come across. The E38 is a chassis which lends itself well to the VIP style; its low slung shape only seems to get better looking the closer it is to the tarmac.

Okay, that’s enough procrastinating from me, it’s time to get back to work…

Paddy McGrath

Instagram: pmcgphotos

Twitter: pmcgphotos

paddy@speedhunters.com