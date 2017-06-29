SHARE The McLaren M9A: One More Lap

The McLaren M9A: One More Lap

29th June 2017
The McLaren M9A: One More Lap

There’s a certain charm to historic Formula 1 cars that contemporary machines packed with the latest technology just can’t match. Almost 50 years after it was raced, the McLaren M9A has magnetism in bucket loads, even if technical shortcomings saw it compete only once.

Bruce McLaren invited Derek Bell to drive the experimental four-wheel drive F1 car on its debut at the 1969 British Grand Prix, but #20 was plagued by handling issues and ultimately retired from the race with a suspension breakage just a few laps in.

In this stunning short film from McLaren Automotive, Bell recalls his experience with the M9A before getting back behind the wheel of the innovative yet problematic Ford V8-powered machine at Silverstone Circuit for one more lap.

Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

