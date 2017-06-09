SHARE Behind The Scenes Of Luftgekühlt 4

Behind The Scenes Of Luftgekühlt 4

Luftgekühlt

It’s no secret that I am not big on car shows. If it’s not moving at a high rate of speed or producing massive amounts of tire smoke, I usually don’t want anything to do with it. But every now and then I make exceptions, and seeing as I am a big Porsche guy, I could not resist the draw of what has become a car culture phenomenon.

For Luftgekühlt events 2 and 3, I just stopped by with my family, casually taking photos as cars were pulling out of the show. I came at the last hour because I was lazy.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_01

Little did I know then, though, that just strolling around taking snaps would ultimately see me involved in the event itself. First, my shots ended up in the Luft coffee book; then the brains behind the operation, Patrick Long and Howie Idelson, asked me to help document some behind the scenes activities during the load-in the day before this year’s event.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_03

Of course, I could not have said yes any faster; I really love what Luftgekühlt is doing for Southern California’s car community.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_04

To say Luft 4 was a success would be a massive understatement. Although, that was not the feeling we had the night before.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_05

While load-in was dry as a bone with amazing SoCal weather, the night before and the morning of the event had serious downpour conditions.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_06

I had perfect weather and perfect natural light to shoot all the main cars loading in; while rain would normally spell disaster for any other car event involving millions of dollars’ worth of cars it was not the case for Luft 4.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_07

Howie told me that he slept in a motor coach nearby the event location, and that it was beaten on by the rain. The team were very worried that no one would show up.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_08

A year of planning felt like it was about to go down the drain.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_09

Of course, that did not happen. In fact, it turned out to be the most successful Luftgekühlt event yet, with people from all over the world attending. That’s a pretty amazing for a little air-cooled car show.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_10

Part of the reason of Luft’s continued success is the quality of car that shows up.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_11
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_12

For those of you who don’t know, Luftgekühlt actually translates to ‘air-cooled,’ and that sets the tone for the Porsche models on show.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_13

The selection of cars is highly curated by the organisers, and once again it did not disappoint this year. The centerpiece of the display was the 1951 356 SL Gmund Coupe.

Loading Dock
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_14

Load-in day was much like any other car show that I’ve shot.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_15
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_16
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_17

This aspect of an event is my favorite to shoot, because you can actually hear the cars run and smell the exhaust fumes. It really is a treat for me as most of these race cars were active before my time.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_18

The venue itself was amazing too. Located near the Port of Los Angeles, this massive warehouse is home to swap meets, art-related shops and even a craft brewery.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_19
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_20
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_21
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_22

It’s the perfect backdrop for the event, a relaxing environment outside of the normal parking lot-type show that we’re all used to.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_23
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_24
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_28

While the majority of cars were driven into the venue, there was a constant stream of dream cars being unloaded from transporters, most of which were either not street legal or had been brought to the show from afar. Often it was a case of both.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_25

Of course, the Singers get trailered. It’s a shame in some ways as they are such amazing driver’s cars.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_29
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_26
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_27

One by one, Jeff Zwart and other the organisers would pull the cars up on the dock or place them in areas where I could photograph them before they were loaded into position.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_31
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_32
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_33
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_30

It was a ballet of sorts, but it was fun for me as I got to see each car up close and personal. Check out how dirty this 911 that had just finished the Mexican 1000 was.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_34
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_35
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_36

I also had a chance to check out this really awesome 356 built by Rod Emory. The car has 964 running gear and to top it all off is all-wheel drive.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_37

It’s going to be a blast to drive on the dirt, and you can bet I will be featuring it sooner rather than later. I also had a chance to stop by Rod’s shop recently, so expect that story soon, too.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_38
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_39
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_40
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_41

Art and air-cooled Porsches – what more could you want? It was honestly hard not to make amazing photos at Luftgekühlt.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_42

I wasn’t the only one taking advantage of the opportunity; inside the venue another photographer had set up a massive light.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_43
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_44
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_45

The load-in slowed down a little around midday, which allowed me to catch up with a few friends and refuel. How cool is it that they made custom cups for the nitro brew coffee on offer? This is my kind of car show!

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_46
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_47
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_48

The slower pace also gave me a chance to do a few spotlights, one of which centered on this immaculately built 959 by Bruce Canepa.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_49
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_50

This thing was absolutely stunning inside and out, and easily ranked as one of my favorite cars at the show.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_51
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_52
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_53

As far as a show-stopper, the Sunoco 917/30, which was also restored by Bruce Canepa, would be hard to beat.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_54
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_55
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_56

There really is so much detail in this thing and I wish I could have heard it run.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_57

With all the major showpieces loaded in and out of the impending rain, it was time for me to check out another aspect of Luftgekühlt.

No Sleep
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_59

Not too far away from the show venue, RM Sotheby’s headquarters had been transformed into an event space for the Luftgekühlt book launch and social gathering.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_60

The who’s who of the Porsche world were in attendance. The guy on the left is Kohey Takada from Motorhead magazine, and to the right is Pete Stout of 000 magazine.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_61

I didn’t stay very long as my call time the next day was super early. So I stuffed my face with sausages and headed home for some sleep.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_62
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_63
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_64

For how hard it was raining, it was amazing to see how many people brought out their classic air-cooled machines.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_65
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_66
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_67

But everyone on the Luft 4 crew helped load-in the hundreds of cars waiting to enter.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_69
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_68
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_70

As I mentioned earlier, the entire event and project that is Luftgekühlt was a massive success.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_71

Even the line to get inside the venue was huge.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_72

I was so glad I did the majority of my shooting before the crowd arrived as it quickly became impossible to get a clear shot. My attention was turned to the people in attendance.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_73
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_74

Everyone’s favorite Urban Outlaw showed up with autograph pen in hand. I said hello, and came back an hour later to find that he’d only moved a few meters from his starting position. Talk about getting mobbed.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_75
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_76
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_77

I keep hearing that car manufacturers are worried about millennials not buying cars and not being into car culture. This may become true in the far future when less and less internal combustion cars become readily available, but if you were to look at a snapshot of what car culture is like as a whole today, you will find a different picture.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_78
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_79
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_80

It’s safe to say that car culture is more popular than ever before. Thanks to the internet and passionate people like Pat Long and Howie Idelson, the general public can enjoy very rare, multi-million dollar dream cars in our own way.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_81

Luftgekühlt is thriving because of readers like you guys and regular car fanatics like myself. When Luft 5 comes around, maybe it’ll be worth your while to check flights or go on an epic road trip to see what all the buzz is about. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

Larry Chen
Instagram: larry_chen_foto
larry@speedhunters.com

Cutting Room Floor
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_82
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_83
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_84
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_85
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_86
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_87
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_88
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_89
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_90
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_91
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_92
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_93
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_94
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_95
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_96
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_97
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_98
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_99
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_100
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_luftgekuhlt_4_2017_58
