Let’s Talk About The Mitsubishi GTO

I often think about the Mitsubishi GTO. It’s a car I used to like a lot, and really, how could I not?
The sports car packed a 6G72 3.0-liter V6 engine in either naturally aspirated or twin-turbo guise, was offered with a choice of manual or automatic transmission, had AWD and 4WS and even active aero. The GTO was so laden with technology it was a tad on the porky side of the spectrum when it came to kerb weight, but it made up for that through its attractive and sleek coupe design. It was in production in Japan from late 1990 all the way through to early 2001, and when I moved to Japan in 1993, the GTO was the first police sports car I ever saw.
I’ve come across a few modified examples in the years since, but they’ve never really been too crazy. The only exception to the rule was the 900hp Pit Road M time attack car I photographed before I even joined the team here at Speedhunters.
While Mitsubishi had the 300ZX, Skyline GT-R and Supra in its cross hairs when it designed and built the car, the GTO was never as popular as the other JDM greats of the ’90s. It was a tougher engine to work on for starters; not only was it packed with a ton of electronics there was hardly any space in the engine bay to do much. To this day I still think the car was better suited to the US market where it was sold as the 3000GT (and the Dodge variant). The long, straight stretches of road stateside would have simply been eaten up by the GTO; this was not a car made for the technical touge passes of Japan.
GTOs are such a rare sight on the streets of Tokyo these days, and it was this recent spotting that brought about the idea for this post. I’d love to hear your opinion on the GTO, and better still see some images of any examples you guys have owned. You never know, there may even be some examples out there we’d be interested in featuring.
My brother's owned two GTOs (1992 Mitsu and 2004 Pontiac) and I was his mechanic - this thing was a bitch to work on.
Did a new steering rack, oil pan gasket with the engine still in the car, transfer case refill - had to get the fluid level EXACTLY right - , brakes all around, tune up, lots of other stuff.
You want perfection for $2,800?
Still, I like this car because it was an ambitious oddball. FWD architecture in a sea of RWD, four powered wheels, active everything and a great-looking shape. My brother had to sell it because the suspension gave him back problems, and it was tough to get in and out of when you're 6'4" and 240 lbs.
Then he got the Pontiac. Which is another story.
Strangely enough, for as much as I like this thing, I always thought Dodge did a better styling job on the Stealth R/T - it had cleaner and more elegant lines, and a more original wing design.
Legend has it that the reason they didn't call the USDM cars GTO was because the Detroit muscle thugs and the Ferrari cognoscenti got all wrapped around the axle about the name.
Which was odd, because the Mitsu was a better GTO than the ones THEY produced up till that time.
I had a 93 NA 3000gt and honestly it is an awesome car.
IMO i think that the car was ahead of it's time, with a lot of techy things, being FWD at the core (even the VR-4 had a transversally mounted engine) and the fatc that it was on the higher end of the weight scale when comared to its direct rivals definitivelly helped to prevent the car to have more popularity.
Looking at it today, even the earlier ones still have an appeal and the lines blend perfectly to newer cars....
Porky, technology-laden, difficult for newcomers to modify. The same characteristics that left the A70 Supra as a lesser-loved car. They were GT cars, not sports cars. And the world wanted sports cars. But the GTO is an awesome car. I'm pretty sure there's one in my town with a V8 swap.
I had a 95 3000GT as my first car. It was the relatively mundane 222hp NA/FWD base model, but damn did I love the way it looked. Comfortable for long drives, good trunk space. Could fit 4 people in a pinch. If you could somehow get your hands on a clean one, it would still make an excellent GT car to this day. I drove that thing all over Michigan for 3 years and 60k miles. I once touched 145mph one late night on an empty freeway after a girl I was flirting with asked how fast it would go. Getting the chills thinking about that car now.
I eventually sold it after I didn't want to deal with the burning oil any longer. It seemed like every 3000GT, Turbo or NA would have valve seal issues. I sold it to a pizza delivery kid for $2300. I would see it periodically around my hometown every couple years. Its probably been two years since I happened to see it in the parking lot of my favorite restaurant.
I always thought the technology of the 3000GT or the GTO was really cool and a neat looking car if a bit overdone with all the vents. For some reason the GTO looks better though I don't know why I think they are identical. I always thought they were really heavy and never saw them built up so they seemed like turds. I worry that most of them are thrashed and finding seals and trim and engine bits would be a challenge. I would really like to see a clean and simple one built up as a quick road course/ touring car.