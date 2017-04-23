SHARE Honda Civic Type R vs. The Nürburgring

Honda Civic Type R vs. The Nürburgring

VIDEO
By
23rd April 2017 5 Comments
Honda Civic Type R vs. The Nürburgring

Its looks might be polarizing, but there’s no questioning the driving performance of the new 2017 Honda Civic Type R. And here’s how we know…

Back at the beginning of the month, Honda took its latest performance machine to the Nürburging Nordschleife to prove its worth. The front-wheel drive record has changed manufacturer hands a few times in the last few years since Seat’s Leon Cupra 280 cracked the eight-minute barrier at the famed German race track, but now it’s firmly back with Honda after the Civic posted a 7:43.80 lap time to take the title from Volkswagen’s Golf GTI Clubsport S.

  • CivicTypeR_Nurburgring_018
  • CivicTypeR_Nurburgring_019

The Type R’s time is more than three seconds quicker than that of the GTI Clubsport S’s 7:47.19, and almost seven seconds quicker than the previous generation FK2 Civic Type R around the 12.9-mile (20km) North Loop.

With 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque on tap from its 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine, the new R is definitely not short on grunt. According to Honda’s lead chassis engineer for the car, Ryuichi Kijima, higher cornering speeds at the Nürburgring were achieved through “a wider track and tires, a longer wheelbase, a new multi-link suspension in the rear and optimized aerodynamics that improve stability.” The car is also 35lb (15.8kg) lighter than its predecessor and features 38 percent more torsional rigidity.

But enough talk, what you really need to see is the VBox-verified lap, and you can check that out by hitting play above.

The Speedhunters

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

5 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
RDS

According to TopGear.com, the car have roll-cage for safety reason, while backseat & infotainment system are temporary removed to "balance" the weight, and the car also said to have "road legal track-focused tyres" ... but still, amazing time.

2
Camden Massey

Well done for Type R team. Where do the Focus RS and current WRX STi stand in the times comparatively?

3
A ringer

He was kinda out of place on both carousels and braked far too early on Tiergarten but its not like I could have done better.

4
samy periñan

Is very well job for Honda but the fact is the have to try set a record with a full spec street car. The daily driver don't remove the backseat o put a roll-cage each time he drive the car fast. I know that's for a safety reason but the better way to see the real capabilities is that, a full street spec car. Straight from factory.

5
Mike_eg8

This is awesome and all but im waiting for someone to swap this motor into an EG :-P

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS