Crazy Quick T1 GT-Rs At TX2K17

We don’t need to tell you just how much potential the Nissan GT-R has as a tuning base, because the internet is overflowing with hard-tuned examples. Perhaps you’ve even witnessed the might of a heavily modified R35 in person.

Recently, GT-R tuning entered a new phase when Gidi Chamdi drove his AMS Performance Alpha G drag-spec R35 into the uncharted 6-second ET zone – an accolade that a few other teams were also chasing.

It took untold modifications and a whole lot of money to get Alpha G down the quarter mile in record time, but as this nicely produced video from T1 Race Development – another prominent stateside tuner building ridiculously fast GT-Rs – goes to show, there are no shortage of people willing to tune up their R35s to insane levels of performance for 7 and 8-second sprints down the strip. And these are just some of GT-Rs that T1 alone have built from their headquarters in Rockwall, Texas, that took part in the recent TX2K17 event.

