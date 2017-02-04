4 Videos We’ve Watched This Week

Next Chapter >

We’re about to welcome in another new week of Speedhunting, but before we get into that, it’s time to take a quick look at some of the videos we’ve been checking out over the past seven days.

Let’s kick things off with a new clip from Donut Media featuring some team drifting…

The name Drift Alliance needs little introduction, and while some of the team’s most notable drivers – Vaughn Gittin Jr., Chris Forsberg and Ryan Tuerck – have accomplished so much individually in the Pro ranks of Formula D, this raw video capture from Gridlife Atlanta takes it back to the old school with some fun drift train action.

If you follow the exploits of Bahrain’s EKanoo Racing or sport compact drag racing in general, then the third instalment of ER’s No Boundaries video series is another good watch. This time around the focus is on the third round of the BDRC series.

The first round of the World Rally Championship is not only one of the most technically challenging for drivers, but also one of the most visually spectacular. This clip from WRC shows highlights of the Rallye Monte-Carlo 2017, all shot from the air via helicopter and drone. When you’re done watching that, you might want to check out this pure in-car footage of Jari-Matti Latvala behind the wheel of his Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris WRC during the event’s shakedown

Finally this week we have a new video from Petrolicious, featuring a Lancia Delta Integrale. As always, there’s is great backstory and stunning production quality.

That’s all for now, but as always, if you’ve caught a cool car related video in the last week, go ahead and share it in the comments section below.

The Speedhunters