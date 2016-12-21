Pursuing Perfection

Every now and then we come across a car that completely transcends the self-imposed boundaries of car culture. This is very much one of those cars.
Back at Players Show, there was one Golf that stood out for me amongst the others. From maybe 20 feet it looks like your typical VW scene style Golf. It’s simple, it’s clean and it sits nicely on a set of gold-faced Image BBM centre-locks with polished lips. It’s a look that we’ve come to expect from this community and for great reason – it’s absolutely timeless. It’s the Helvetica of the car world.
Every now and then though, someone takes this recipe and goes the extra mile with it. Kim Cowden is one of those people.
Walking up to the Mk1 from the rear and looking through the rear window starts to tell a story. The flawless custom brown paint that adorns the outside is finished to the same standard on the boot floor, as it is on the bonnet. It’s a finish that needs to be seen to be believed. The ’78 shell was acid dipped in 2009 and has been under the process of being restored ever since. New wings, new quarter-panels and new doors were added before the floor and bay were smoothed.
If this sounds like overkill, it is. Seeing as Kim is a body restorer by trade though, nothing but his absolute best was ever going to suffice.
We all like to take some pride in our craftsmanship, but builds like this bring things to a level which is barely believable. I struggle to comprehend the patience and attention to detail required to get something to this standard; from the polished suspension components to the chromed brake calipers, hidden away from view under most circumstances. It’s breathtaking.
The engine is a 1600cc 8-valve GTI unit that’s been expanded to 1850cc with forged pistons and connecting rods. The cylinder head is a ported big valve unit with a race camshaft and Weber twin 45mm carburettors. Behind the front grill is an all-in-one combined radiator, oil cooler and catch tank, a perfect solution in helping keep the engine bay as clutter free as possible.
With regards to its transmission, a Quaife LSD-equipped GTI 5-speed gearbox with a ceramic polished casing gets the power to the ground. In the cabin, a polished VW Motorsport-style shifter sits between two Recaro race seats.
A polished Weichers Sport roll-cage reflects on the smoothed floor, with the carbon fibre door cards adding further depth to what is a brilliantly executed interior.
I would hope when sharing a car like this, even if you’re not a fan of the style, that at the very least you have been presented with something you can respect. That there’s something in here that you can take away and bring into your own thought process or project car.
I would love to build something of this calibre, at least once in my lifetime, but I know that it might not be feasible. Still, there’s lots in here that I could possibly implement into a future project or even a current one.
In the meantime, I’m just going to appreciate this for a little while longer.
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
Comments
Super clean. Love it!
i can't even spell the noise i involuntarily made when i looked at the second picture and saw what sort of build this was going to be, but it's probably a swear somewhere
Thought the BBM wheels bit was a typo. Looked em up. Very slick. Lean something new every day!
Great build, great photography...However there was an orange mk1 with an Oettinger swap a couple of years ago that was even cleaner/better detailed.
@JBfromSiliconValley Sad act me knows exactly the car you're talking about, still have the poster on my wall too.
Love the slow shutter shots, Paddy! Very nice work
Perfect.
very nice post on an extremely clean and well-thought-out build. (And I'm not even a VW guy). It's posts like this that keep me coming back to SH....and the photography.
Lol, BBS mesh wheels in general are the Helvetica of the car world. And for good reason, they all look fantastic on just about everything.
I guess I just don't get the point other than he can. To me it's art. Undrivable, rolling art.
@TylerHorne I feel the same. I don't see the point in owning a car you might only drive a handful of times a year, and even then it would only be onto/off a trailer. It's a brilliant, well detailed, beautiful car but I don't think I would ever own a car that I can't drive on a regular basis, especially if I spent the time/money like this owner has.
@3nigm4 @TylerHorne All I can hope is that he makes the show circuit until everyone has seen it and then he just drives the piss out of it..
Cleanest. Golf. Ever.
Gutsy decision to pick that brown from a swatch. It paid off though!
Astounding, I currently am not wearing my hat anymore. The sort of car you could look at and study all day! Love the billet wheel stands
Clean
Golf1 + BBS + either VR6 or 1.6 GTI = proven recipe!