Back To Basics: Shooting Furious Outlaws On Film

If you guys have not already seen or heard about it, Sung Kang and Magnus Walker released a film during SEMA 2016. For Furious Outlaws, they swapped their favorite cars and drove the absolute piss out of them together on the canyon roads surrounding Los Angeles.
The guys invited me to come while they were filming the video so I could capture some photos of the action.
Seeing as both cars were originally from the early ’70s before digital cameras were invented, I figured it would only be appropriate to shoot this feature entirely on negative film.
Before we go any further, those that haven’t seen the film yet need to watch it, and those that have might want to do so again. Hit play above.
Don’t you just love the way these two canyon carvers sound? While both cars barely make over 200 horsepower apiece, we have all learned that power is not the be all and end all of a great driving car. It’s about balance and feeling.
I find that I have the same sort of mentality when I choose my film cameras. I am a stickler for how they should look and feel in my hands, as well as how they should perform. I decided to load one single roll of black and white film in my Leica M6 for this project, and only brought along a 35mm lens.
For the longer shots, I decided to use my Nikon FM2/T, which I think is the world’s best analog camera. Using a battery just for metering, it has a maximum shutter speed of 1/4000th of a second, which is just so amazing to me. The titanium body and shutter curtain make for a durable body and it’s lightweight as well. I also brought my 50mm f/1.2 which is Nikon’s fastest lens.
For color film, I went with what was easily available at my local camera store. I picked up two rolls of Kodak Ektar 100, which worked perfectly for shooting in the afternoon.
Sung is such an easy guy to work with. The first time I met him he offered to let me drive the FuguZ, and being a Z guy myself, I could not resist.
I was one of the first people outside of him and the builders who had a chance to get behind the wheel, and I loved every moment of it.
Filming the video for eGarage was my good buddy Frazer Spowart from Autocraft Media. I have to thank him too, as he usually gives me the exclusive to shoot these types of productions.
I met up with Sung and Magnus mid-shoot, so they already had plenty to say about each other’s car.
While Sung is not your traditional car fanatic, he does have a passion for automobiles and that’s what matters.
I also think he’s single-handedly changed the worldwide 240Z market for the better. I’ve already owned my 240Z for 11 years, and in that time I’d never seen one displayed at the SEMA Show. This year there were three.
Just because Sung was a part of the Fast and the Furious franchise does not mean that he instantly garnered respect from the car community. The late Paul Walker worked very hard to earn respect by becoming a real enthusiast and also getting behind the wheel of a time attack car.
Of course, Sung is nothing like Paul, but I think he really gets it. I am so glad that he’s as passionate about cars as he is the culture behind them.Rolling Shots
One of Frazer’s favorite things to capture are rolling shots, so we put together a game plan and rolled out. Magnus and Sung were to chase us as we hung out the back of a minivan.
I love using film, but it’s definitely hard to transition from shooting machine-gun style to being very careful with my shots. The added difficulty of manual focus also makes it that much more fun.
The great thing about shooting at this location is the nearly limitless amount of angles that you can get on the canyon roads running through the San Gabriel mountains. You could spend your lifetime here just trying to find all the different shots that are possible.
Seeing as I was going to shoot into the near darkness, I figured Ilford HP5 black and white film would be perfect as I can push it to 800 ISO no problem. I actually got this rolling shot at 1/15th of a second with the Leica. I developed the black and white film myself in my sink, but I sent the color C-41 out to a local place for processing.
As fun as it was shooting out of the back of the van, it was quite difficult and I really only captured two good slow-shutter shots with my short lenses, this with the 50mm on the Nikon and the previous black and white shot from the Leica.
The sun was setting and I was running out of light, so I snapped a few more with the Nikon on color before having to switch to black and white completely.
Having driven both cars myself, there is really no way to pick a favorite. Both drive completely differently, but the power delivery is quite similar. The brakes on the 911 are much better, but that just comes down to a tuning issue; once the 240Z is dialed for the track, it should stop even better.
It was fun to watch the pair show each other photos from the day, as shot on their phones. Everyone’s a photographer, right?
It was already dark and these two car nerds were still swapping stories, so it was the perfect end to an epic day in the canyons.
Despite being a Hollywood actor, Sung is so humble and good to his fans. Because while he is not obligated to take selfies and make small talk with anyone that came up to him on this day, he did not hesitate one bit. It seemed like there was a non-stop supply of fans too, which was pretty amazing given we were in such a secluded area.
I also have to thank Magnus for all the access he has extended to Speedhunters over the years; he is definitely a car culture ambassador and it helps to have people like him supporting our efforts.
I didn’t finish my two rolls of color film shooting Furious Outlaws, so I figured I would shoot a bit more on another day. For that, I called up a few friends and had them join in on a little canyon carving session near my home up Azusa Canyon. Enjoy the bonus images!
Larry Chen
Instagram: larry_chen_foto
larry@speedhunters.com
once again Larry you've done it again. So much awesomeness in one article.
Can you recommend an entry level film camera for me, I would love to photograph in film but prices of your Lecia M6 are pretty high!!!
Great to see 3 artists here. Two of them behind the wheels, one of them behind the camera. The essence of Speedhunting.
Awesome shots. Very refreshing to see film once again.
Love the B/W too!!!
Makes me want to go get my FM2 cleaned up
Hi Larry, I'm interested to hear your comments on the handling of the fugu z compared to orange bang, and also how the engine swap influenced the handling of orange bang (L24 vs SR20).
Because I didn't have a chance to push the Fuguz to the limit, I can really comment on it.
Typical car guy: an obligatory picture of his own car. Way to go, Larry!
I've driven my Honda Pilot on Uber trips harder than that - driving the piss out of them implies something not delivered.
They don't film that kind of stuff. These are public roads.
I had the opportunity to meet both of them at Newcomb's Ranch. They were both very friendly and allowed me to sit in there cars.
I exclusively use film for all the cars that I shoot and see on the streets. Kindly check out my IG @ analog_speed.
And remember, buy film not megapixels!
The choice to go film was definitely the right one, it has given the pictures a warmth and feel that suits the older cars perfectly!
I love the cars too, they don't make 'em like that any more.
I love the irony of the two guys stood comparing the pictures they shot on their mobiles, while a professional (and a damn good one) is taking pictures of them. It sums up todays camera phone culture so well.
This kind of topic is th reason I visit Speedhunters almost daily!
@Larry Chen what a great job! No fancy, no glitters, just 2 guys with their cars ( really nice ones indeed!) sharing their experience and vision. I just love it!
Thanks!
@Larry Chen Did you edit these photos in any way or is straight from the camera?
@Larry Chen I like it!
I scanned all the film myself. Resized and that's it. That is why there are scratches and dust. I even left some of the black cropping from the scan.
Yay Larry, how's stuff on your 996?
Very good. I'm gonna do an update soon. The race season was just way too busy this year.
Love the black/white 35mm film shots, and to have developed them yourself is so cool!
Well done. It feels now, that automotive enthusiasm has become an art form unto itself. AutoOtaku realized.
Would totally die to have one of those pictures sent to me haha!
the actual cutting room, floor.
very lovely photography, its pics like this that make you feel their real worth,
too bloody good
Being born in the modern digital era, I can only wish I could take photos on film as good as these, especially those rolling shots!
Thank you so much Larry for bringing some more posts shot in Film, as many are car enthusiasts there are also many photographers who enjoy seeing and appreciating the essence of photography done well in film. It certainly supports the patina (as mentioned) and era of the cars featured as well.
Wizardry.
I imagine Magnus schooled Sung Kang on "patina" up there...
My eyes are happy.
Definitely approve of the choice to shoot with film on this one. The cars practically lent themselves to the style. The look-back at the 277 with the FuguZ peaking out from behind and the black and white shot parked at the over-look are absolutely ridiculous. Well done, sir. Well done.
Perhaps my favorite SH article this month, even with all the rad SEMA features. Any "behind the scenes" photos/features rock.
I shoot an an old Pentax SP-1000, 35mm film. I bought it at a local thrift store for $4, if you can believe it. The Ilford Pancro is my favorite black and white film, and I just ran through my first Kodak color (400 ISO) and am excited to see how the stills turn out.
What kind of cases are on your cameras? It looks like the Leica and Nikon both have cases from the same manufacturer. I would like a similar one for my Pentax!
It's one guy who hand makes it. He lives in Shanghai. Google Mr.Zhou leather camera case.
@Larry Chen Don't forget Pete Brock's BRE 240z tribute car for a total of 4 S30's at SEMA! I watched this video and the sounds are amazing, from both cars. I also share a similar sentiment regarding how these 2 guys have impacted car culture positively---but I am still waiting for that in-depth analysis of Magnus' epic crash into a semi-trailer with a reporter on board :)
Damn I forgot about that car. That's even crazier that there were 4 cars!
Larry for President.
@Ben Chandler Making photography great again
Great photos! Ektar 100 and HP5 (plus) are two of my favorite films. I never expect to see film photos on professional sites anymore, and this was a great surprise. I'll have to add the FM2/T to my camera wish list, though I really have no complaints with my current camera (Olympus OM-1n).
Baller alert with the Leica M6 haha beautifull machines you got there Larry and the shots are amazing!
NA RB26 with ITBs, fuck me. Goosebumps all the way.
Beautiful article, thank you!
This makes me want to get my dad's old FM2 out and shoot a few rolls of Ilford. My dad was a pro photographer back in the film days, so he has a bunch of old film cameras, but the FM2 is easily my favorite one. It's been several years since I've had a reason/motivation to shoot with it though.
Spooky ghost
So Larry, all the B/W shots are from the Leica and all the color ones are from the Nikon, with either the 50 f/1.2 or the 80-200, yeah? Is there any way you could annotate which images are from which lens?
All the b&w shots were with the 35mm on the M6.
All the long shots were with the 80-200
And the rest of the wider shots on color were with the 50mm Nikkor
Truly amazing photos, makes want to go buy one. Cameras are so expensive ! Analogs tend to be on the cheaper side since nobody wants one nowadays
@CharlesSangollo on the cheaper side... go check prices on a clean FM2 or a Leica M6 and get back to me - as time goes on, the cheaper stuff falls to the wayside and the better shit goes up in price, it's worth more now than it was new!
@CharlesSangollo They can be, or you can buy used and get a good deal on a digital crop body, like a Rebel, for about $200.
I've been waiting to see analog photos on SH since b&w shoot of one GTLM races a few years ago, and I am not disappointed <3
Watched this film a few days ago. Very well put together! Cheers!
-Alex