Happy Birthday To The Honda Accord

2016 marks the 40th anniversary of the Honda Accord’s debut, and the Japanese automaker is naturally marking the occasion with a look back at the model’s history in America, where it’s long been one of the country’s best-selling cars.

While the Accord might not be a car at the top of too many enthusiast’s wish lists, there were times when they were a lot more than just reliable sedans. I’m especially partial to the fifth generation car of the mid 1990s, which in certain markets could be had with Honda’s powerful H22A DOHC VTEC engine. It was everything great about 1990s Honda.

The Accord also made a name for itself in touring car racing. The JTCC Accords of ’96 and ’97 were especially fantastic – watch the video above and see if you don’t agree.

So happy 40th birthday Accord, there have been times when you were pretty great.

