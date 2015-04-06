From Daily Beater To VTEC Glory: An AE86 Story

When you pick up a project car, you are doing a lot more than just acquiring a vehicle to build – you’re embarking on a journey. And over the course of that journey you’ll often meet fellow enthusiasts who will give you advice, leads on parts, and eventually become close friends.
Some types of cars seem to have this community element more than others – and the Toyota AE86 has to be near the top of the list when it comes to the sheer camaraderie that surrounds the model.
It’s that community feeling that Mikey Andrade, the builder of this Corolla, loves most about his 86 experience. Mickey has been around the American drift scene since its earliest days, and he was initially attracted to the AE86 after watching people like Taka Aono, John Rusakoff and Darren McNamara drive their Corollas to glory.
Finally in 2011, Mickey acquired an AE86 of his own – although he did it more out of a necessity than anything else. The truck he’d been driving every day was rear-ended and he needed a cheap daily to get around in while the pickup was being repaired.
The car he bought was not the iconic Corolla GT-S, but the more basic SR5 model. Even so, the price was just 800 bucks, and considering the car’s extremely good condition, Mickey knew he’d scored a great deal on a model that’s become increasingly harder to find.
While he might have had ideas of keeping the car as a simple commuter, Mickey soon found himself moving deeper and deeper into the AE86 cult. Like many SR5 owners, he started to plan out a GT-S conversion.
With the help of his friend and 86 legend Taka Aono, Mickey’s Corolla soon underwent a GT-S conversion – which included a twin cam 4A-GE motor swap, a stronger rear end, fuel tank and installation of every other part that came standard on the GT-S. Having friends like Taka and John Rusakoff certainly helped when it came to sourcing parts, as both had garages packed full of spare AE86 stuff.
With the GT-S conversion complete and a twin cam heart now beating beneath the Corolla’s hood, Mickey set out for some local track days to wind the car out. While it was great fun in the corners, he still found the 86 lacking in power. As he describes it, he felt a bit like Fred Flinstone out there with the stock 1,600cc engine.Enter VTEC
He soon began thinking of ways he could get more power from the car without having to go too extreme. He could have built the 16-valve 4A-GE or retrofitted a 20-valve version, but in the end he decided to go in a completely different direction. John Russakoff had a lot of experience swapping Honda F20C motors into the AE86 chassis, and he told Mickey that the S2000 swap might be just what he was looking for. Not only would the Honda engine give the 86 a significant power increase, it would do so without sacrificing reliability.
Just as importantly, while the F20C came from different manufacturer, the high-winding naturally aspirated motor was similar in spirit to the original 4A-GE – only with a lot more power on tap. The VTEC swap was the way to go, and soon Mickey was on the hunt for a suitable donor engine. As it turned out, John came across a salvaged S2000 for sale that both he and Mickey would be able to use. John was looking for a donor chassis for a drift car build, so he and Mickey bought the car, with Mickey putting dibs on the engine, trans and wiring, while John would take the rolling shell.
In 2013, Mickey rolled the Corolla into John’s shop, JSP Fab in San Diego, where the car went under the knife for its F20C conversion. Great care was taken to make sure everything looked as OEM as possible, and the only real change from the factory S2000 setup is the JSP Fab turn-down exhaust system. The motor might be stock, but what’s not to like about big power, a high redline and legendary Honda reliability? I’m not sure what the Toyota purists will think about the ‘Toyota 1600′ badging on top of the car’s Honda 2.0-liter motor – but I love it. You can’t help but smile when you see it.
With the increased power that the car was making, a lot of suspension and chassis work was needed. The setup now includes adjustable coilovers in both the front and rear, JSP Fab lower control arms and a number of upgrades from the AE86 specialists at T3. The brakes meanwhile use Project Mu parts all around, and an ASD hydraulic e-brake has been added for sideways occasions.
While Mickey did the swap largely because he wanted more power at track days, the car was still built primarily for street use. So rather than going the stripped-out track car route, great care was taken to make the interior and exterior as refined as possible.Goodbye (For Now)
While Californians are blessed with a climate that makes rust almost a non-issue, one thing we do have to deal with are sunbaked interiors. While Mickey’s Corolla was in great shape for its age, the trim had seen better days, so he got in touch with Canadian AE86 enthusiast Pat Cyr who just happened to come across an absolutely mint Canadian-spec GT-S interior.
Pat put all the interior pieces on a pallet and shipped it to California, and despite the fact that customs fees ended up being much more than Mickey anticipated, the interior renovation with its uncracked black dashboard made a huge difference – especially when combined with other additions like the Recaro seats and Sparco Champion steering wheel.
As for the exterior, Mickey slowly evolved the car’s look over the years, eventually settling on a style that combines original JDM parts and a number of aftermarket components. De-textured JDM bumpers can be found in both the front and rear, along with Shine Auto sideskirts and a MCNSport rear diffuser.
You’ll also notice the D-Max wide fenders, which add the right amount of attitude without detracting from the iconic look that drew Mickey to the AE86 coupe in the first place. And to set everything off, the whole car was treated to a few coats of Lexus Starfire White Pearl with a satin clear finish by Creations ‘n Chrome.
There aren’t a whole lot of AE86s out there running around on HRE wheels, but the custom-built C103s on this car manage to look both unique and natural at the same time. They measure 16×9-inch in the front and 16×10.5-inch in the rear with Falken Azenis tires all around.
For as satisfying as Mickey’s experience building and driving this Corolla was, you might be surprised to hear that he recently sold the car. Recently he hasn’t had a whole lot of time to drive it, and with a few other projects on the go he decided the Corolla was better off in the hands of someone who could enjoy to its fullest.
While Mickey says he’s considering buying a pre-1975 project car next so he can avoid California’s tough smog laws, he says he’ll never forget what it was like be part of the AE86 community. He hasn’t ruled out buying another 86 in the future either, and he even told the new owner to let him know first should he ever decide to sell it.
I guess great cars just have a way of doing that to you.
No Honda/Toyota purist here but I do not like the "Toyota 1600" badging. It's a fantastic 2L made by Honda, why hide that?
Car is rad otherwise and I dig the little OEM-level details like the airbox. I'd give up a left nut for it and I don't even like the the coupes!
@SW1 I don't see "Toyota 1600" badging on it anywhere? I see the OEM '16' sticker - a reference to the number of valves...
Sweet-sweet car! Just out of curiosity, does the shifter move rearward with this kind of swap? I believe the SR20 swap moves it and so does the 3SGE swap.
Its on the head cover.
Oh.... I'm in love!
Pure garbage. The S2K only looked good on paper but SUCKED. if anything HASSELGREN 4AG motor is the only way to go.
i LOVE the Toyota 1600 on the cover
I just added a few more bonus images for you guys! Make sure to check it out in "Presentation Mode"
ryukyustriker Are you talking about the s2000 or the F20c? Because neither of them suck- 120hp/liter NA and together they hold some of, if not the fastest NA time attack records in Japan and various other countries.
If the engine isn't to your liking- that's understandable, it's very high strung and doesn't do much below 5000 rpm (although that changes in this 2000lb corolla), but to say either the chassis or the engine suck is just ignorant.
Love it all such a sweet car !.. Nice job to the owner
DG240Z ryukyustriker Yes ignorant indeed that is why they must be sooo unpopular in the country that made them. Japan. Honda failed big time with that car. That car was such a big piece of turd its incredibly laughable. I only was born and raised in Japan for 31 years. The only people who owned them were people who wanted a wanna be luxury convertible. It was rare to see anybody with them in Japan and if did own them. It was a bunch of polo shirt pop collar fags who had nothing to do with the tuner scene. It made as much sense as to fix up a Toyota Soarer Z40/Lexus SC 430. Those cars were never intended to be anything other than a false phallus for people of money.
ryukyustriker Hmmmm, some of this may be true...
But then again (as a very remote analogy), just because Ted Cruz or Michele Bachmann lived for X years in the USA doesn't mean they necessarily represent the views of the majority.
ryukyustriker DG240Z This comment is so stupid reading it actually hurt my brain.
Have you priced a Hasselgren 4AGE? They are north of 20k. For similar power figures the F20C suited the need and runs reliable stock internals. I've purchased two Hasslegren motors in my day and they are fantastic, but not realistic for street car use.
The shifter moves back about 2-3 inches. Not nearly as much as the SR20.
The reason for the coil cover was to fool the cops if I were to get pulled over and I went to great lengths to make the bay appear OEM for the same reason.
so clean, so refreshing
I only used hasselgren cause hardly any one here has the knowledge on the technical aspect of those engines. People now days are faster to have a engine built rather then build it like them. I have.
No one asked you cause you contributed the same to the article or even about cars
Go look into any japanese magazine and do a census you will see exactly how popular that car is. How many companies make performance parts for it says enough as well .the car is not popular at all. The fact you even brought a political candidate into the subject says how pathetic your argument is as well. I am japanese not just lived there. The things you see in this site we were doing over 20 years ago.
ryukyustriker DG240Z Amuse, ASM, J's, Top Fuel- polo shirt pop collar fags?
Guess what? Just because you are from and or live in Japan doesn't make you the voice of the entire country regarding a car you seemingly know nothing about.
My point still stands. I left open the possibility that you spoke the truth, as well as the possibility that people may not want to believe you due to your tone.
The next owner it's getting one hell of a car. Awesome work!
VTECH kicked in yo!!! This build is insane love the s2000 gauges in the corolla dash it was a real mind blower
andrewhake ryukyustriker DG240Z I concur.
One of my all time favorite cars. Lucky enough to get a drive in it! Mickey definitely has a personality of his own. Nice job Larry capturing it.
DG240Z ryukyustriker Bahaha now its getting entertaining. Give it up the facts are there, but I am sure you won't on that façade car. All those companies people you named did it to do something different cause its all been done on every car except S2K. Just like putting in a 1000 HP engine in a gremlin. There is no point. But continue please its just becoming a rant like explaining how hula hoops are awesome.
totophi I don't need any believers and who cares about my tone its a ridiculous claim about anything about this car.I am sure there are people who are in the hidden recesses facets who love this car, but the market spoke for it that this car was made for 10 years and has never become anything except very unfavorable.
Absolutely loving the look and feel of this car
So awesome, super clean build. Love the subtle touches like the S2000 digital spedo and the Toyota badge under the hood, creative and though provoking! Those HRE's too... damn...
ryukyustriker DG240Z putting a 100hp engine in a gremlin is called making a sleeper is a good way to make some extra cash to put on your serious race car, npot the gremlin isn't a serious racer, but its great to see people losing to a pos like it
i waaaannnttttt oooonnneeeee
Lol just ignore Ruykustriker. He's just a bitter old guy who's glory days are behind him. All his comments are basically the same.... "SpeedHunters sucks, featured car is a JDM ripoff, everything was better 20-30 years ago."
His posts usually carry the tone that he is the official voice of Japan's car scene as well.
For someone who claims to be in their at least their 30s, he sure does come across as an immature jackass lol.
good one
Twitch_6 Bahahaha Oh you got me just a washed out glory day guy like uncle Rico. Go watch your fast and furious movies. Pepboys called and your neon lights for the bottom of your car came in.
ryukyustriker
Give me a purely OBJECTIVE reason that the SK2 is a terrible car. None of your SUBJECTIVE(cough bullshit) reasons that you keep spouting.
buzzboy ryukyustriker really? its oblivious your a fan of it vs I am not. I don't need give you any reason the car, its sales and the aftermarket parts selection speaks for itself. If it was a great car everyone would be driving one. what do you see instead? NOT a S2K.
ryukyustriker what's up with all the negativity?
LonMok ryukyustriker Why even bother responding to me? Every @ryukyustriker every person to puts my username gives me a email notice. I reply. You LonMok put one so now you get one. Ignore me if you don't like it.
ryukyustriker buzzboy I'm not a "fan". I've driven one and it was okay, but it's not my style.
Quite a lot of automotive enthusiasts love the car in my area. Just in my small local car club we have four instances of S2000, more than any other single model. Why did they buy them? Because it's a small, attractive convertible that is relatively quick, cheap, and handles well. The closest competitor they could have bought would be the Miata which has less power, is smaller and (sadly) has a stigma of being a "hairdresser" car.
I love that your reason for the S2000 being rubbish is that nobody in your area drives one. In that regard the AE86 is a terrible car because nobody in my city drives one and the 3rd Gen Chevy Cavalier is the best car in the world because there are so many of them.
@ryukyustriker lol man why are you so mad at world?? Probably the most errogant poster I've seen on SH.
You claim you're over 30? I call bullshit. No grown ass man with any sense of self respect wastes as much time as you do perpetrating negativity. Your "go to insult" is a FnF joke, and an underglow reference?? You want to talk about stuff that was better in the past, lol...
What do you seek to gain by coming on SH and constantly bashing the articles you read?? Do you think your unconstructive criticism is going to somehow alter the direction the car scene is going in, or somehow "bring back the glory days"? I've always been curious as to why people like you invest your time in frequenting a website where you don't appreciate the content. Can I have some of your free time?
buzzboy Jesus really? Listen it has nothing to do with area its a car that is unpopular in the world accept it. Its only popular in your area with your hairdressers buddies. The most sold cars are Toyotas and Hondas.
This is one of the finest wheel setups I have ever seen. Equally exciting with Tanner's comeback in FD.
ryukyustriker buzzboy "I only was born and raised in Japan for 31 years. The only people who
owned them were people who wanted a wanna be luxury convertible. It was
rare to see anybody with them in Japan and if did own them."
So you disagree with your own comment. I swear you have all your lamps in one submarine.
ryukyustriker You are only reinforcing my point about your whole presence in this thread. "Who cares"? Certainly everybody replying to you.
Twitch_6 Yawn.....must have touched home with the Pepboys and Neon under lights. Sorry for insulting your stuff. Go Pepboys and Neon under lights they rock!! Happy?
buzzboy ryukyustriker Wow you must love S2K to be such a martyr for them . They are lucky to have you.
ryukyustriker buzzboy The world is lucky to have me. You... not so much.
totophi ryukyustriker I find it even more entertaining now.
buzzboy ryukyustriker Oh good one ya got me
Haha couldn't be farther from the truth. Keep thinking you're touching nerves....people are annoyed / laughing at you...no one takes you seriously though.
I'm coming at it more from a "how does a grown ass human being behave this way?"....and you're continuing to amaze me lol. I'm now 99% sure you're neither older than 30, nor from Japan for that matter.
Couldn't be farther from the truth with Pep Boys....never even heard of it to be honest. Something American I'm guessing?
Anyways, I'm off to go install my new Underglow kit that you so accurately predicted lmao. Keep hating the world man, peace!
Twitch_6 blah blah of course they are and you are sooo correct. I don't need to justify anything. Is couldn't be farther from the truth a popular quote? or couldn't I be farther from the truth? I like that I think I will use it. Thanks!
So clean! here is a lot more to this build than I realized at first glance. Well done MickeyAndrade.
Lol wut?
Sounds like you should have spent less time rummaging through scrap yards, and spent more time working on your writing for comprehension skills.
Dismissing people's comments as "blah blah" is a great look, very mature!!
"Grandpa, can you tell us another story about the good'ole days before bedtime." FOH, lol.
I noticed you added a comment along the lines of "the world is lucky to have me". Thanks for confirming that you are indeed 100% full of shit lol.
very well done, but......looking at the cover picture something looked wrong, then i see 16" wheels. No good 15s MAX on 86!!!
What color neon light are you getting so we can be twins! Lol you still talking haha
I can not believe that you post this cars and you dont post the best ae86 allover the world . you are not suposed to be one of the best pages ? why dont you have the best cars ?
The ae86 from uruguay . I also follow that car .
For sure it is the best one in the world . and i have already seen some pics on Speedhunters , but never a full feature .
The f20 powered is nice , but this one is insane !!!
Crisdrifter I love that car man !!!! have you seen videos of it ? I heard they are going to supercharge it with 400 hps . I can not believe people in that countries have money to do what we can not do here in the states .
MickeyAndrade The OEM look is awesome! Everything about it just looks like it should be there. The thing I would probably do different is color the valve cover black. That's just me.
RyanMotorhead I am in love with that AE86 Corolla, every single fucking peace is CUSTOM ! The one of this feature is a POS ! Why honda in a toyota ?
What happens in the minds of this people , if thet can swap 3sge engines ?
ryukyustriker DG240Z Wow. Nothing like a bit of needless homophobia to really boost that community feel.
Then you joined in cause you felt left out.
ryukyustriker I'm assuming there was a point to that comment, but I fail to see it.
MilesHayler ryukyustriker Of course you did cause it wasn't written in crayons with drawings
ryukyustriker MilesHayler I think you're the first person I've ever seen on here who seems to be genuinely out just to be a jerk. Congratulations.
ryukyustriker Suggest you're a little disconnected from reality here. I regularly drive a variety of touge - Manza Highway, Ashinoko Skyline, Hakone Turnpike, Toyo Tires, Usui Toige, Boso Skyline, Nihon Romantic Highway - and regularly see S2000, roof down, getting popular enjoyment. I also see them regularly at race meets, caged, slicked, and rapid. Suggest you get home a little more often and stop being a paper driver. Neko.
Great we are twins then. You see you went out of your way to contact me mirror man
Yawn Nani? Baka ka? S2K wa ninki nai kuseni tsumaranai hanashi mote kuru na. Achi kochi choto shika minai kuse ni . Hoka no kuruma to kurabetara 1% mo nai daro. Waru ne
Larry Chen Brilliant
RyanMotorhead We've spoken to the owner of this before, if only he wasn't in such a tricky place for us to get to! It's certainly an all round beautiful machine.
ryukyustriker buzzboy Guys, we've just been through and moderated some comments here. Let's try and keep the conversation positive and constructive! Cheers
MauriceCro Just because you don't like it doesn't mean it's a POS. Why a Honda engine in a Toyota chassis? Why do to people put Toyota engines in Nissans, or Chevy engines in...well everything? Because he can and he did and good for him.
MickeyAndrade Are the police really that bad in California about engine swaps in older cars?
RyanMotorhead Stock sheet metal. very nice dont see it enough
Most people probably don't realize how much work it takes to get an older car looking so clean. Must have taken alot of dedication to finish such a big project! *gets inspired*
Thank you SH
ryukyustriker
My favourite part is definitely the 'Genuine Toyota Parts' sticker. Tells you everything you need to know about the car and the tongue in-cheek attitude of its owner and builder. Great car, MickeyAndrade.
Beautiful car, photography and story. I dont consider this an article, its a story more. I like the beginning, some of us are still in the process of starting our first project car and I am really looking forward to it, for all the reasons you mentioned.
ryukyustriker A 4AGE is a has a weak block and at best makes almost as much hp as a stock f20 or f22 and will be far less reliable at the same hp levels for a street car. As far a hasselgren you should read Mike Kojima review of their recent work. Take it with a grain or salt but Mike worked for http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TRD as an engineer during the 4AGE development.
http://www.motoiq.com/MagazineArticles/ID/1436/Extreme-Engine-Tech-Technosquares-Monster-Naturally-Aspirated-Toyota-4AG-part-3.aspx
the car was very good
Oh hell yeah! Love this car and the engine swap just makes it all the sweeter.
Dig the original but awesome idea for the S2K swap.