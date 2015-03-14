SHARE Galaxia De La Baja: Off-Roading In Style

14th March 2015 0 Comments
Is it strange if I say that one of the coolest cars at last weekend’s March Meet wasn’t even a drag car? Well, I think that you’ll agree with me once you see this thing. Say hola to Galaxia De La Baja – a 1964 Ford Galaxie built by Triple Nickel Racing.

Considering I was at a drag event, when I first spotted this high-riding Ford parked down near the end of the pits, I assumed it was a gasser of some sort. But as I got closer I realized that the Galaxie was actually built for off-road racing.

March-Meet-Spotlights-12 copy

An off-road Galaxie? That’s right. And it’s not just an ‘off-road style’ build with big tires and bit more suspension travel – this is a legit all-terrain racer built for competition in events like the famous Mexican 1000.

March-Meet-Spotlights-16 copy

Its credentials become apparent when you peek in the cockpit and see things like the full rollcage, PRP race seats and Lowrance GPS chartplotter.

March-Meet-Spotlights-17 copy

The Galaxie’s suspension and chassis is no joke either. Check the Fox shocks with external reservoirs visible in the rear.

March-Meet-Spotlights-13 copy

But despite all of the high-end race parts on this car, the whole thing is still quite simple. It’s using a modified version of the original Galaxie frame, is 2WD with a straight axle conversion up front, and is powered by a stroked 427 Windsor small bock. The trans is an old school Ford Toploader and the rear end is Ford 9-inch fare.

March-Meet-Spotlights-14 copy

The wheels are 15-inch off-road race numbers with beadlocks, running BFGoodrich Mud T/A tires. And let’s not forget the front bumper bars and the KC lights mounted everywhere.

March-Meet-Spotlights-18 copy

A pair of spare tires have also been custom mounted in the Galaxie’s trunk, and you just gotta love the bare metal finish.

And if for some reason you thought this is all just for show, here’s a cool video of the Triple Nickle crew putting the car through its paces down Mexico way.

March-Meet-Spotlights-11 copy

Leave it to us to head to a drag racing meet and come back with a story on a totally unique off-road build. But it’s all part of the fun.

And with a car as cool and unusual as this one, can you really blame us?

Mike Garrett
Instagram: speedhunters_mike
mike@speedhunters.com

desertdingo
desertdingo

I race the Baja in a '69 VW Beetle and even  I have to say this is five flavors of awesome.

EdwardEverett1
EdwardEverett1

This 1959 Edsel was from the 1980 some odd Baja 500 and 1000

DaveT
DaveT

Kinda reminds me off this in its peculiarity. 


LavarBowers
LavarBowers

cool car but whats with the straight axle up front..?


FunkyChild
FunkyChild

Best daily driver ever?

Hahahaha. I would rock this shit all day long! 

Mike Garrett
Mike Garrett moderator

@FunkyChild No pavement? No problem.

nwbdwb
nwbdwb

Most definitely a build to behold, thanks for the post!

donkyyyyyy
donkyyyyyy

Man I have been wanting to build something like this for years.  I think a Maverick would be cool too.  Or maybe an early Mustang.  A '64-'65 Chevelle or Malibu.  Maybe a wagon.  Oh man I could go on.  I'm surprised they used a straight axle in the Galaxie build though.  I would of thought IFS upront.  Or even a TTB setup being its a Ford.  But man this is cool.  In the video the body roll is horrendous.  Looks like it is going to tip over, lol.

AdamBezzegh
AdamBezzegh

How do they prevent this thing from getting rusted in a week?

Nate
Nate

holy cannoli

zapsnyder
zapsnyder

thanks for the awesome post, so inspirational. i just dont know how to tell the wife i need to take a little trip to mexico... in the truck... with all my money. 

jdmRob
jdmRob

slow-mo really just kills motorsport videos

EvolveWRC
EvolveWRC

Looks cool. So, how should we call this car? Off-road gasser maybe?

Obesemustang
Obesemustang

These oddball posts are why i love Speedhunters!


time to go convince my uncle to turn his '69 mustang fastback into something like this...

Ed Everett
Ed Everett

Yeah.. that's been done alredy!

65 66 69 mustangs, Saab, Mavrick, Nova 56 Chevy 57 Chevy 59 Ford 58 Edsel 59 Edsel, AMC Pacer, Chevy Monza, Olds Cutlass, Rolls-Royce, 66 Rambler, I'm sure I'm forgetting a dozen or so.

cutterjones13
cutterjones13

We know you put this here as a joke/weird stuff item, But this is so much cooler and more interesting than another metric drifter or silly stance article. How about a follow up story with real detail pics and a better written story? Right, your teenage  fan base won't go for that.

Speedhunters_Bryn
Speedhunters_Bryn moderator

@cutterjones13 I'm sure if Mike had more time he would have done more with it, sometimes these spotlight type articles can appear more tease than temptation. The freak type articles are always popular due to their universal 'WTF?' appeal. So we'd do more if we could, the fan base love it!


chris chabre
chris chabre

that class is starting to become popular. I know of a nova a late 60s mopar and a few others that are racing

chris chabre
chris chabre

@Speedhunters_Bryn tell me about it!!!! Try living on the East Coast and wanting to own a pre runner style truck haha..There arent enough things to jump!! For awhile I was searching out places to move so I could stay in the Hot Rod/Race Fab Industry... I looked into Murrieta California just so I could build desert racers haha

Speedhunters_Bryn
Speedhunters_Bryn moderator

@chris chabre Oh lord. Another event type I have to visit. The injustice! :)

