The Next Step: Rocket Bunny 86 V2

Shark-like face

It was exactly one year ago that the whole Rocket Bunny movement truly exploded. Toyota supplied the masses with a fresh new car, and Miura-san let his imagination run wild. What he came up with was a very simple series of bolt-on aero additions that managed to build on the ZN6’s design and boost it with a wallop of in your face aggression.

We brought you the first feature shoot of the Bunny FR-S, so it’s only right that we’re the first to bring you a look at Miura’s all new Version 2 kit: an evolution – or if you will, the next step – in his vision for what remains the FR compact sports car of the moment.

So with literally 10 min of light left after the Slammed Society 2013 show ended on Sunday night, I jumped in Miura’s red FR-S and we took a spirited drive down to the main paddock area of Fuji with the flat white 86 in tow, its super bright bumper-mounted LED lights piercing through the onsetting dusk.

After having seen the countless CG images that Miura released on Facebook, it was actually strange having the finished car in front of my eyes. It’s like I had seen it all before, but like all things in the virtual world, they never stack up to the real deal.

The truth is this V2 aero kit gives the ZN6 so much presence. It’s more aggressive in some areas but more sedate in others…

… all combining for an undeniably Rocket Bunny signature look. The first biggest change you notice is the front bumper; rather than keeping the stock item and adding to it, Miura has redesigned it, giving it a larger gaping air dam…

… which on each side flows onto towards the circular air vents (or foglight enclosures depending what you want to do with them). The ten LED lights will probably become the most recognizable addition as they are big and incredibly bright, giving a very modern take to the front of this new kit.

Rather than a body color-matched chunkier front lip spoiler there’s now a thinner race-car-inspired carbon splitter, secured in place by two metal stays. A bolder statement, that’s for sure.

Next big change are the front fenders; there’s now a much larger section that gets mounted onto the cut bodywork beneath it…

… finished off in a similar style as the Rocket Bunny 180SX ones used on the BenSopra 380SX, the back section tucking in behind the wheels.

The new fender line is brought into the bumper with a pair of ‘fender finishers’ that get the same bolted on look as the rest of the aero.

Stancetastic

The same KW coilovers as the red FR-S have been fitted to allow it to sit as low as it will go and despite this still offer an acceptable level of compliance when it comes to ride and handling.

Miura worked closely with the guys at Work Wheels to come up with a custom wheel set-up, called the Meister M1. The 3-piece wheel design sports a dark metallic multi-spoke center bolted onto an almost chrome-like anodized rim, and as you can obviously see they were rather generous with the negative offset. The 18 by 9.5J fronts run a -35 offset…

… while the 10.5J wide rears sport a -46 hub to make sure the lightly-stretched Toyo Proxes sit just right.

Miura is quite happy with the result!

Ducktail sets the look

Despite all the cool bits that make up the V2 kit, it will be the lack of big GT-like wing that will be the most obviously recognizable feature…

… an omission made to free up space for the new ducktail rear spoiler, a sort of signature touch of the Rocket Bunny line up that TRA Kyoto has always offered for its S-chassis kits.

It’s been designed and integrated into the ZN6’s trunk lid, sprouting upwards and mounted without the use of any rivets or small bolts, giving a cleaner and more modern interpretation of the rawer riveted-on ones of the past.

Despite the fact that I find the flat white primer to look rather bad ass, that’s not the final look. The body will be painted by the end of the month, most probably in some custom shade of metallic green, and ready to be shown for the Stance Nation show that will be held in Fuji Speedway next month. Both engine and interior are still stock so I’m sure a few additions like an acceptably raspy exhaust system, a bucket seat and maybe a racing steering wheel will follow.

For the time being I can only bow down in respect to Miura because he ‘s managed to do it once again. This car looks sensational in person and it will do so no matter what color or wheels it’s running. It’s hard work being a trendsetter but Miura sure seems to be making it look far too easy!