The Next Step: Rocket Bunny 86 V2

It was exactly one year ago that the whole Rocket Bunny movement truly exploded. Toyota supplied the masses with a fresh new car, and Miura-san let his imagination run wild. What he came up with was a very simple series of bolt-on aero additions that managed to build on the ZN6’s design and boost it with a wallop of in your face aggression.
We brought you the first feature shoot of the Bunny FR-S, so it’s only right that we’re the first to bring you a look at Miura’s all new Version 2 kit: an evolution – or if you will, the next step – in his vision for what remains the FR compact sports car of the moment.
So with literally 10 min of light left after the Slammed Society 2013 show ended on Sunday night, I jumped in Miura’s red FR-S and we took a spirited drive down to the main paddock area of Fuji with the flat white 86 in tow, its super bright bumper-mounted LED lights piercing through the onsetting dusk.
After having seen the countless CG images that Miura released on Facebook, it was actually strange having the finished car in front of my eyes. It’s like I had seen it all before, but like all things in the virtual world, they never stack up to the real deal.
The truth is this V2 aero kit gives the ZN6 so much presence. It’s more aggressive in some areas but more sedate in others…
… all combining for an undeniably Rocket Bunny signature look. The first biggest change you notice is the front bumper; rather than keeping the stock item and adding to it, Miura has redesigned it, giving it a larger gaping air dam…
… which on each side flows onto towards the circular air vents (or foglight enclosures depending what you want to do with them). The ten LED lights will probably become the most recognizable addition as they are big and incredibly bright, giving a very modern take to the front of this new kit.
Rather than a body color-matched chunkier front lip spoiler there’s now a thinner race-car-inspired carbon splitter, secured in place by two metal stays. A bolder statement, that’s for sure.
Next big change are the front fenders; there’s now a much larger section that gets mounted onto the cut bodywork beneath it…
… finished off in a similar style as the Rocket Bunny 180SX ones used on the BenSopra 380SX, the back section tucking in behind the wheels.
The new fender line is brought into the bumper with a pair of ‘fender finishers’ that get the same bolted on look as the rest of the aero.Stancetastic
The same KW coilovers as the red FR-S have been fitted to allow it to sit as low as it will go and despite this still offer an acceptable level of compliance when it comes to ride and handling.
Miura worked closely with the guys at Work Wheels to come up with a custom wheel set-up, called the Meister M1. The 3-piece wheel design sports a dark metallic multi-spoke center bolted onto an almost chrome-like anodized rim, and as you can obviously see they were rather generous with the negative offset. The 18 by 9.5J fronts run a -35 offset…
… while the 10.5J wide rears sport a -46 hub to make sure the lightly-stretched Toyo Proxes sit just right.
Miura is quite happy with the result!Ducktail sets the look
Despite all the cool bits that make up the V2 kit, it will be the lack of big GT-like wing that will be the most obviously recognizable feature…
… an omission made to free up space for the new ducktail rear spoiler, a sort of signature touch of the Rocket Bunny line up that TRA Kyoto has always offered for its S-chassis kits.
It’s been designed and integrated into the ZN6’s trunk lid, sprouting upwards and mounted without the use of any rivets or small bolts, giving a cleaner and more modern interpretation of the rawer riveted-on ones of the past.
Despite the fact that I find the flat white primer to look rather bad ass, that’s not the final look. The body will be painted by the end of the month, most probably in some custom shade of metallic green, and ready to be shown for the Stance Nation show that will be held in Fuji Speedway next month. Both engine and interior are still stock so I’m sure a few additions like an acceptably raspy exhaust system, a bucket seat and maybe a racing steering wheel will follow.
For the time being I can only bow down in respect to Miura because he ‘s managed to do it once again. This car looks sensational in person and it will do so no matter what color or wheels it’s running. It’s hard work being a trendsetter but Miura sure seems to be making it look far too easy!
Dear Santa..
I'd like a v2 model with the v1 spoiler..
I've been a good boy all year!
Is it just me or does it look like a cartoon snake?
In some aspects I like it. In others, I don't. I definitely like change and creativity. Maybe with some different paint/wheels, I may like it more.
The nose reminds me of a catfish. I shall dub it the Rocket Bunny Catfish Kit.
I like both the kits, but this LED craze thing is starting to bug me. Not just the V2 kit, butr they're practically on every car on the road these days.
Why do the leading edges of the wheel wells disappear seemingly funneling direct airflow to the tires? Isn't that aerodynamically awful? Old kit did this too, makes me shake my head.
I have to say I was a little apprehensive about the new spoiler at first, but now that I get a better look at it it's awesome. The overfenders are gorgeous as always!
I liked V1 on gunmetal RS05RRs but LED driving lights are an absolute no-go for me as well as this "spoiler" which should rather be called an air-brake.
I love it!!
Those aren't lightly stretched tires...
I thought I would never bother commenting here after the disappointing and complicated new layout, but this bodykit is flawless. I cannot wait to see Dai Yosihara rock this on his FD car. It is a good thing you got some exclusive content because the new SH has significantly dropped its quality and its almost scraping the bottom like this magnificent gt86 in real life. #hatersgonnahate
It wasn't a year ago, unless you're excluding TRA-KYOTO's S13s.
@goon Probably because LED seems to be the manufacturers choice of how to implement EU mandated Daytime Running Lights. They won't be going away anytime soon, but they are starting to look much better ...
very nice
@Seeking Perfection I understand when seeking perfection, disappointment must come with the territory, but thanks for making the effort, it's genuinely appreciated and I hope in time you come to like the increased size in which you can view images. I have to disagree that we've significantly dropped our quality given that this is the second global exclusive we've had in as many weeks, plus the increased image size available in presentation but hey #gottalovehaters
I'm liking the V2s look and one can only hope that those led holes can be made to fit a straight beam led system like Audi has been using recently, which would look awesome.
Lille Buller LOL, that would be a good combo too
JoeWhaler Does have snake-like semblances
FunctionFirst That would make it the Namazu in Japanese lol
PaddyMcGrath I don't mind them at all
@jfreund Might have to get Andrew Brilliant to chime in on this one
@MyFWDcanbeatyourRWD Smedium stretched?
maxproof Air brake or continuous extreme downforce generator?
KeithCharvonia LOL
pgraves Yes I was excluding the S13, not to mention the Kei vans that the Rocket Bunny line up was actually founded on. Much like the S-chassis stuff it all stayed a bit underground until the FRS/86 came along and redefined the RB naming
@Dynames What LED system is that?
I love it! I wish it would stay white though. hehe!
It does look like a snake..or a catfish in the last photo. I prefer this kit to the V1. Its a lot smoother and less in your face.
meal stub Yeah me too! Love it as it is!
No photo's of the two next to each other?
I liked the V1 a little more to be honest. Although that new ducktail definitely does set the look.
I always thought that the V1 was a bit overstyled, but this new one is amazing! And really, I think that the new headlights (BRZ right?) are what really make this car. The new spoiler is also nice, the older one was to big in my opinion. Overall I think the vibe is much more japanese than the previous one and I don't know if it's the primer or the lighting, but it really oozes a late 90's/early 2000 style. Or it's just me?
I kinda prefer V1. Cool to see ducktails coming back in vogue though.
"After having seen the countless CG images that Miura released on Facebook"
What facebook is that? I would like to subscribe.
Never mind... I found him.
Great feature!
jcali Thanks man!
meal stub LOL plus they tend to get recirculated by those repost pages too
John Palazzo Headlights are stock Toyota 86. BRZ's look much better IMO:
http://image.motortrend.com/f/34629542+w786+ar1/2013-Subaru-BRZ-prototype-headlamp.jpg
LeviOhlsen Yeah was planning to but the light just failed me
LouisSoon I'm all for ducktails myself
LOVE the flat white...would have been cool if you could of gotten a photoshoot of both the red and white TRA Kyoto FRS' together...
I'm really loving that ducktail.
very bad ass!!
A W E S O M E
love the kit, but i do prefer the V1 kit instead. this looks more show like then the brute look of the v1.
I like both, V1 is more sporty, this one looks more luxurious or refined. Keep it white! Great pictures!
koko san Thanks Mr. Koko
speedhunters_dino maxproof .. in hot-wheels design language i guess
Still not sure about that front bumper. The rest of the bodywork is so stunningly fluid that makes the bumper look too agressive. Maybe too much shark-mouth-like. The rear is hugely respectful. That rear ducktail (rail speedhunters_dino ?).... Excelent!
Speedhunters_Bryn As they say in Cool Runnings - ''People are always afraid of what's different''.... Cars or websites or anything.. I like the new SH layout, refreshing as it were.. And OP - Love the new kit, Couldn't make it west on my last trip to Japan, bu have promised to get over to Miura-san in the Spring when I'm between Osaka/Nagoya. Keep up the good work team
cant enjoy it. looks like fast and furious times. lick and stick. I like the LED tho.
They're not aggressively stretched.....
a 225/40 is at home on a 9" wheel with only a mild .5" stretch. The same with a 255/40 on 10.
My only concern with that rear tire is how much larger it is over stock and the front tire for that matter...
speedhunters_dino I don't know what its called, but it looks like a solid beam of light instead of the individual dots you see on the V2 or on so many other manufacturers like Porsche and Mercedes
@turbo beams ae86 More like, cut, bolt and then stick
Ben Chandler
love the car, it looks really futuristic, but I think the rear spoiler could look better
speedhunters_dino i dont like to post negative comment when u car maker and photoers work so hard on it but i really alarmed to see the scene going this way. create peace.
I've always liked Rocket Bunny's s13 products for its simplicity and smooth style. This incarnation is just ricey. The carbon "splitter" that will get destroyed overspeed bumps. And thank god its angled to generate lift and not downforce, otherwise it would rip out those mounts in the front bar first time you get on the highway. Plus the tacky LEDs. They're nicely integrated into the front bar, but they still look like the stick on ebay ones. The ducktail look so out of place. The shape it is so square and the lower mounts don't seem to flow with the body. Looks like he got a SR wing off an s13 and mounted on a 45 degree angle. And when you're cutting out that much of the front guards why not have a conventional widebody to get rid of that awkward vent panel on the front quarter? Its some nice ideas and unique touches, but I feel like he got so caught up in his vision he forgot to make it look nice.
<3
<3 everything except the LEDs. You're a trend setter not a trend follower, Miura-san.
Roughsmoke Speedhunters_Bryn I think this man deserves an award for pulling out a Cool Runnings reference in a car discussion.
@chrizz how?
looks like a kitten with its whiskers cut off.
speedhunters_dino LouisSoon
robzor An interesting observation
Miura san did an awesome job!! Looks mean! Good job again Dino! And certainly would love to see more wp content...!
Option86 Interesting to see that some like it and some don't
Vilko You mean the fender garnish with the 86 logo, or whatever Toyota calls it? If that's the case, that's because he wanted to continue with the bolted/riveted on look. There are already plenty of other aero manufacturers that do the smooth fender replacement, why should he do the same?
Zeafone Thank you!
Can you use the v1 rocket bunny with the v2 front bumper I think it would look great
speedhunters_dino Option86 Yea, I'm not surprised, Dino hahaha. You can't make everyone happy. I feel this is best FR-S design rocket bunny has produced, so far.
Love to front spoiler and the ducktail
@John92 I'll have to ask Miura but I think so, maybe with a few mods
The rear tire looks like a 35 sidewall though, don't think the R1R is available with 40 in that size.
Will the front bumper be available by itself?
I actually lllove this car
It actually looks more like a bunny. An evil looking bunny.
I really like the rocket bunny look, especially the front LED daytime lights. I found these http://store.ijdmtoy.com/LEDayFlex-Style-Flexible-Design-LED-DRL-p/led_drl_7a.htm, wonder whether this will bring me a similar look.
I really like the version 1 body kit better than this one but the problem is I'm getting a brz and apparently the version 1 doesn't fit on the brz bumper and I don't know how to switch a brz front bumper to an FRS....does anyone know how much a scion or Toyota bumper is and how to install it.
i want a v2 body kit but a v1 wing can i do that??????
Gah, the urge to buy a GT86 grows more and more...