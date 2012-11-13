It’s All About Feel: Porsche’s Urban Outlaw

Magnus Walker is getting worldwide attention for the subject of his automotive passion: collecting classic Porsche 911s and restoring them with a unique twist. His obsession began with a trip to the London Motor Show in 1977 and the sight of a 77-930 Martini Turbo – something I can well understand.
Since moving from South Yorkshire in the UK to LA in the mid-’80s Magnus has channelled his Porsche love, going through racing and instructing to an idea about collecting a classic 911 from each year between 1964 and 1973. Since then it’s grown into something far bigger, and he’s now running a successful business based on Stuttgart’s finest, using material scavenged from donor cars to create stunning new reinterpretations of the 911. The personal touches and little details he adds to his builds could be said to channel the spirit of the original 911 far closer than the modern models.
We will be taking an in-depth look at Magnus and his collection here on Speedhunters in the very near future, but in the meantime check out this documentary that Magnus has released. With that glorious air-cooled roar echoing in the background, in this video Magnus takes us through his story and just how these beautiful Porsches are reborn in Urban Outlaw guise. If you didn’t want a 911 before watching this video, you certainly will afterwards.
Jonathan Moore
I've got 20 year old recaro seats and the leather is ripped and the foam is coming out. :: trend setting ::
Thats the second time I saw this video, and this time it gave me more. More of who this guy is. The first time I really didn't pay attention, I just watched the video and listen to some music. Which was very stupid. Since I watched it the second time, I now have more passion just by listening to what this dud has to say. I am interested in more of who he is, so when Larry Chen interview's him, I will be listening. I like this , thank you.
Man...what a great story. Compelling to hear how his personality, business, lifestyle all reflects back on his love for cars. My favorite part is when he mentions: how he didn't know if he was doing certain things the right way; but he proceeded out of intuition or because HE thought it was cool. I think that if the majority of car enthusiats nowadays had the same vision; we would see our car community grow as a whole. THAT is what makes this site special. It embrasses the automobile community as a whole without disregarding any makes, brands, drivetrain etc. This felt more like a 2 minute video...Thanks for sharing.
When I first set eyes on this bloke I was determined to hate him. A fifth rate Rob Zombie who has buckets of cash and a tonne of Porsches. The Scotsman inside me defaulting to type. The more I listen to Magnus speaking, so honestly and so clearly, without what I previously believed to be massive pretence, the more this pre-conceived judgement disappears and is replaced by a true respect for a man doing his own thing in his own time. Enormous respect due. Hat tipped.
This video is absolutely gorgeous. It's great to see someone who has true passion. Great story, great video, great cars, great passion. Keep doing it bro!
Just notice the way he holds - or better said 'feels' - the steering wheel of his car. Even that is inspiring. I'm so very much looking forward to this since the day Walker anounced a meeting with the Speedhunters on his blog. His car's and his taste are even greater to me than the Singer 911s.
True automotive love is a beautiful thing.
this guys a massive fanboy.
Wow. This guy is a legend. Iconic even. But he defo needs a haircut!
Never expected the full dreads combined with restoring old 911s. Quality cinematography. Classic dude. Love it.
Fantastic video. +1 Speedhunters for getting this out there, +1.
epic beard and amazing porsches, keep the good work!
I hate to sounds like a dick...but this vid went viral a month ago, great vid and all, but c'mon.
I love his passion, keep it up Mr. Walker. Your an inspiration to tons!
@JDMized You sound like a dick.
@Speedhunters_Rob Dude is living the dream, at least my dream lol.
This guy is my hero
@JDMized it wouldnt take this particular comment for us to think youre a dick. everyone here has pieced that together from your collective comments
@JDMized You don't sound link a dick but your words mimic one perfectly
@JDMized We are aware of that Alex.
that was so good , my hero
@Speedhunters_Rob Had the same feeling when the man started to surface, the gut said "this dude is all about ME MYSELF & I", Outlaw Porsche 911, what's new? After watching the Trailer and a couple of driving vids with a dude who looks like he sleeps under the 4'th Street Bridge and not doing 100 over it but like a rash, the man grows on ya. After seeing Urban Outlaw and Leno's Garage I have totally changed my take on MW, the man build some of the coolest rides around and sure he likes himself but for some reason he comes through as a dude we all like to share a (warm) pint with...
DP says: I built a 356 Outlaw (in the 80's) loooong before there were Porsche Outlaws...
Oh yeah I saw an interview of this guy in the French TV magazine "Turbo" ... He's just amazing. : D
Simply amazing! Porsche is Porsche ...
That guy is now on my list of "if i ever die and comeback, i wanna be that guy" list. So real and passionate. I love Porsche the same way just way to broke to live it. One day hopefully. Thanks SH for posting this up. No clue how I missed it being it was so viral lol
@Curlytop And why is that, girly face?
My love for Porsche and especially 911's has grow bigger, thanks to that guy, I definitely want to drive a 77-930 Martini Turbo sometime before I die!
Can I just have one, please? Late 60's/early 70's 911 in white, silver, or black please and thanks!
Magnus is living proof that pursuing your dreams is as simple as applying passion and integrity.
nothing short of amazing and inspirational.
What a great level of passion. Very inspirational.
I just watched it again. This dude is sooo refreshing. His level of detail and passion is inspiring. His cars are phenominal.
Really cool cars and life...This guy is trully happy
@thermos As they say if you put your mind to it, anything is possible...but you gotta have that mindset first, it's all in the head.
really because he's been doing this for 20+ years
wow just wow...... every last second spoke true to the enthusiast within me
Wow, great video. The guy sounds like he's got a huge amount of passion. It's properly inspiring to see someone really throwing themselves in to it. And to top it all off he's a Sheffield lad (my hometown!).
This reminds me of why i build and race them... Much more than a brand
very inspirational clip!!! new found FAN OF Magnus walker!!!
THIS DUDE HAVE SOUL AS HIS CARs...... THATS AWESOME , I REALLY LIKE MORE PEOPLE HAVE THE PASSION HE HAVE..... ITS REALLY AMAZING , THANKS FOR THIS AWESOME MOVIE OF A LIFE AND A PASSION STORY.....THANK YOU!!! AND THANK YOU MAGNUS WALKER
SANTIAGO PLAUL FROM ARGENTINA.
This is what love of cars is about, taking something you love, and making it your own