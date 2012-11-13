It’s All About Feel: Porsche’s Urban Outlaw

Next Chapter >

Magnus Walker is getting worldwide attention for the subject of his automotive passion: collecting classic Porsche 911s and restoring them with a unique twist. His obsession began with a trip to the London Motor Show in 1977 and the sight of a 77-930 Martini Turbo – something I can well understand.

Since moving from South Yorkshire in the UK to LA in the mid-’80s Magnus has channelled his Porsche love, going through racing and instructing to an idea about collecting a classic 911 from each year between 1964 and 1973. Since then it’s grown into something far bigger, and he’s now running a successful business based on Stuttgart’s finest, using material scavenged from donor cars to create stunning new reinterpretations of the 911. The personal touches and little details he adds to his builds could be said to channel the spirit of the original 911 far closer than the modern models.

We will be taking an in-depth look at Magnus and his collection here on Speedhunters in the very near future, but in the meantime check out this documentary that Magnus has released. With that glorious air-cooled roar echoing in the background, in this video Magnus takes us through his story and just how these beautiful Porsches are reborn in Urban Outlaw guise. If you didn’t want a 911 before watching this video, you certainly will afterwards.

Jonathan Moore

More Urban Outlaw videos

Magnus Walker blog