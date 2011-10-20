Event>>rennsport Reunion Iv Pt.3

Even if you don't consider yourself a Porsche fan, the Rennsport Reunion was something to be inspired by. Several times during the event I found myself thinking how cool it would be if other brands had events like Rennsport. Imagine something like this for say Honda or Ford fans in the United States. It would be incredible.
Anyways, here's the third part of my coverage from Laguna Seca.
A 935 doing what they do best – shooting flames and looking awesome.
A view down the vendor row…
…which was of course filled with all matter of Porsche collectables, books, and diecasts.
This 917 sculpture was just insane. Don't even want to think about what something like this costs…
From a sculpture to the real deal screaming out of the Corkscrew in all of its fury.
A tough looking 993 street car I found in one of the lots.
Among the vehicles displayed by Porsche was this 917 Can Am prototype…
…outfitted with a naturally aspirated 16-cylinder engine. The 16-cylinder idea was turned down in favor of the 12-cylinder turbo and this is the only one that remains.
A Carrera GT that happens to be for sale, if its windshield banner is to believed.
Our friend Mark Hotchkis wheels his Porsche 962 up the front straight.
A '74 RSR with a resume that includes victories at places like Spa and the Nurburgring.
An IMSA GTU-spec 914 with a ridiculous set of hips out back.
TruSpeed's 356 sitting mean on a set of EMPI style five spokes.
I'm not quite sure what this is, but it was wearing Porsche badges so we're all good.
Also among the Porsche factory displays was the beautiful new 918 RSR. Needless to say, it had crowds around it all weekend.
In case you haven't had your fill of historic Porsches, here's another – the 935/2.0 known as "Baby".
Porsche 959. Unless I'm forgetting something this was my first time to see one of these high tech beasts in person.
A little work in the pits prior to race time.
You can never have too many RSRs. It's a fact.
I'll wrap up part three of my coverage here, but I'll be back soon with part four where I take a look at the "Wheels of Rennsport".
-Mike Garrett
The Wynns 962 driven by Hotckis was the fastest 962 of the weekend. Hit 141 on the straight between 4 and 5, according to the MPH board on the pedestrian bridge.
Last shot = WINNING@LIFE
Desktop of picture #1 please!
yup last shot is sick... desktop please.
If you snapped any photos of #49 (mine), #666 (Dad's), or #64 (Brother's) in group 1, It'd be awesome to see them up here.
Thanks
its nice to see a 959 looking in fine condition.. the sometimes forgotten Porsche in my opinion. a Carrera GT for sale too! - now that one is still on my wish list of wants. great coverage and photos in all these posts - Thanks, keep it up!
The second picture is just so full of awesome!!
I spotted a 959 at the LeMans race awhile back at Laguna Seca. Heres a quick video
http://youtu.be/Phxon4oLPpM
I believe the un-named vehicle, is a volkswagen illitis. It was the basis for audi's development of quattro. Military vehicle, which dates back to when vw and porsche were perhaps a bit more related, thus could be the badging, but not entirely sure on that.
I remember an old publicity with that black 914 for Altec. It is georgious.
Thanks
Is it possible to get a widescreen desktop of that yellow #66 Porsche?
Thanks
Green car is a Porsche 597 "Jagdwagen"
Sensory overload!
The Olive green one is a Volkswagen Iltis a german military verhicle, originalle constructed by Ferdinand Porsche in WWII
brilliant. I must go to this event. Feature on the can am prototype mike?
Can we PLEASE have a wallpaper of that flame-spitting 935? PLEASE?! So awesome.
carrera GT OMG!!!!! my dream car along side the Gembella Mirage GT!!!
Dude, speaking of 959's, I've only seen one and it was at Bonneville, on the Salt Flats in the pits. He blew passed me that night near the "bend in the road". All I heard was whooosh and roar! AWESOME!!!
I'll always love the 914, the only Porsche I've driven or been in. What an awesome handling car!
An IMSA GTU-spec 914 with a ridiculous set of hips out back.
Its a shame nobody brought Cindy Wood to pose with her car.
loving the 993
The green car is indeed a Porsche Typ 597 Jägdwagen, developed from 356 mechanicals for the Bundeswehr during the late 1950's. It is not a VW Iltis, nor does it have anything to do with WWII. The silver 959 belongs to Bruce Canepa. He drives it regularly as a Laguna Seca board member and the driving force behind this terrific event.
