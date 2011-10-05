Car Spotlight>> Touge Factory Four-six Customs S13

These days, modified Nissan S-chassis can be seen everywhere. They can be found in all corners of the automotive blogosphere.
So when the Speedhunters inbox received an email from the Touge Factory boys about their S13, we were skeptical until the first image loaded up.
It was the automotive equivalent to love at first sight.
If there’s one thing to notice right away, it’s complete exterior make-over. The car features a complete Tra Kyoto / 6666 Customs, Rocket Bunny wide body kit.
The kit includes new body pieces for the front bumper, sides skirts, over fenders…
…rear bumper and rear wing. The visual aesthetics of the back was finished off with a set of Origin red and clear tail lights. The new rear lights really set off look of the car as it contrasts very well with the deep black paint.
It looks truly menacing from the back.
The guys from Touge Factory went with a set of STANCE XR coil overs, with Swift Springs. The guys also went upgraded the major suspension components with the line up from STANCE which includes new rear upper control arms, tension rods, rear toe rods, and a subframe bushing set.
The gloss black paint, the Tra Kyoto / 6666 Customs, Rocket Bunny kit, the Nissan banner on the wind shield and the set of Gloss Black Nismo LM GT-4 all compliment each other so well to achieve a mean yet very race-y look. The front wheels are 17×9.5″ +12…
…with the rears being an inch bigger and wider at 18×10.5″ +15.
What helps complete that Rocket Bunny look is the “TRA Kyoto” name which has been spray painted on to the tires’ sidewall. It’s almost RWB style even!
Though this car has everything right going for it looks-wise, it also packs a rather decent sized punch with its LS1 V8 which was swapped in. The LS1 features an upgraded cam, a new set of headers, LS6 heads and an LS6 throttle body.
The Touge Factory Four-Six Customs S13 looks like it can be driven by a Sith Lord, is absolutely menacing and has a heart that can haul a good amount of rear end. It’s a car that checks the “YES!” box more than a few times over.
-Linhbergh
Photos by Andrew Gillet
NISSAN>>>FTW!!!!!!!! so sick. :000000000000000, cant get jaw off floor!!!
OMFG LS1 6666 amazing creation and feature, this hit me like a ton of bricks today! Awesome work and it looks great, stoked to hear it has LS1 power, I know from experience thats an incredible combo w/ an S13/FCrx7/etc!!!!
Get all images into desktop, please:)
it's wonderful
togue factory is building cars that can't actually be driven on the touge - sweet
In the side profile it looks like an early 90s pontiac grand am coupe. Ls1...thats original. Not. Putting lame yankee pushrod v8s in light imports has been done be cheapazz fools since the 60s. And chicago is probably the WORST place for car culture and tuning in all of north america. Especially imports.
Get these images into desktop!! Togue Factory builds beast cars all the time. By the way I think it should be considered as a 240sx coupe since the car is an Onevia with LHD. The same looks the U.S did with the coupe version of the 240sx
^^^ You Mad Bro?
hey pstar...........cool story bro
Best s13 ever. I think there are a few vids on youtube of this car on the track.
So the hood on this car is welded shut?
The hood release cable broke?
What's the reason or excuse for not including a single engine photograph? After all, it's a Nissan with a Chevy V8. Wouldn't a picture of that little detail be just a little important to a feature about the car?
Love the style and attitude.
F#ck junkhouse lol
Best looking S13 I've seen.
Has to be the most bad-ass S13 I've seen yet. Love the look.
maxxed out on street car awesomeness
Superb! S13 still rulls!!! Please, all the pictures for Desktop!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Absolute perfection. function/ form n it is just plain dope. Plus LS1 is always sick lol
Just evil. Love it.
Looks amazing! Digging the nismo love. I was kind of surprised at the end to hear it had an ls1 though.
haters gonna hate.....except on this ride.
absolutely fabulous!
You do not need to be a rocket scientist to appreciate a rocket bunny kit!!!
BTW is it possible to upload any desktops of the mercedes classics?
what o0Syn said......NOW!!!!
flawless S13!
amazing body kit!!! very agresive!!!!
I second the desktops!!! Why doesn't TF stock TFA aero thou?? That's my question!
flippin eck!!! i remember seeing this car on one of the other sites....i think it was Stance:Nation at one of the meets....Any chance of some desktops please??!
WALLPAPERS POR FAVOR!!!!
Make this a desktop! Beautiful car!
dammmm a LS1 in that 240sx need to be turbocharge hehehehe pppssssshhhhhhhhhh
this is a cool widebody
but my friend skrappy built a better widebody
sil80 with the rocket bunny kit...with a built rb done right...
but 6666 did their thing with this build!!
Kudos! That is the best looking S13 I have ever seen hands down, And it has an LS1 to boot. I'll check that YES! box a couple more times.
xD
I see this car all the time TF is just 10min away from me. They have some very sick cars. GO CHITOWN!
D**N this is one awesome SILVIA
WALLPAPER PLEASE
PERFECT !!!!!
this needs wallpapers yesterday, hot damn
Now this is a damn pretty car.
this car is stupid retarded sexy
Wow
Well, it's nice to see some new mixed with old style. Nice ride!
Am I the only one who doesn't like that kit? The wheel arches look really amateurish, like they were just thrown together from left overs and don't fit the car. And the bumpers have no features to them at all. Now I like minimalism when it's done right but this kit just looks like no effort went in to designing it. Seems people are just impressed by how hugely wide it is.
@ Alex
Can't be driven on the touge? Come out in 2 weeks and see it tear up the track.
ALL HAIL 6666 CUSTOMS
wait alex are you retarded? this car is functional as tits and the guy that who owns it will drive all up and down your ass.
A place called togue factory in the flat midwest? irony.
hey pstar if you don't like chicago then F*CK YOU
Needs more low.....weak ride height.
Wow, that is how you do a Nissan
Hey pstar............ I heard you're cool...NOT.
how old are you... using "not" after a statement.
nice job TF .......
chicago is the worst?
What about shops that set records and know what they are doing.
i guess ams and others arnt good enough
Perfect rims, perfect kit, perfect paint, perfect everything, love it
meh
Chicago actually has some of the best tuning and car culture. Alot of really dope cars come from there, this s13 is a fine example.
Niiiiice pics AJ turned out well.
pstar.
Come to Chicago, and eat your own words.
Lol, glad not everyone is a purist when it comes to motor swaps.
Car looks amazing even in person.
Pstar why are you so angry? Why the hatred of Chicago?
Desktops pleaaseeee
wow
This is an amazing machine. Love every detail of it. Can we please get desktops of these!
lol @ the jealous ones...
Looks good an all, but... another LS1?
Sick!
Love it! Looking at it makes me want to do skids...
gotta see under that hood!
It is almost my exact dream car: an s13, black with ls1 and rocket bunny kit. The only differences to my dream car is instead of oniva I want a sil80 and I want a gloss or matt black hood with Mach1 mustang style hood pins (the ones with the braded wire cords that disappear under the bonnet through the grill.
THIS CAR WAS BUILT BY TOUGE FACTORY NOT 6666.
Love it!! It holds it's own in many aspects. It's just not your typical S13. Straight up.
i love this car like i cannot love anything else ... LOL
saw this at wekfest inchicago so heres my rant..
russ, im thinkin your the kinda guy thats puts on extreme dimensions body kits with huge vents and grilles all over the place that are completely useless
and pstar... you have obviously not seen to many cars that have come out of chicago, or that area of the nation, i have personally seen many EXTREMELY nice cars out here, and our car culture is not lacking whatsoever.
this car is amazing, it is an badass biuld, and a TON of work and effort went into this
Ah no pics of engine, who cares it's LS1 right?
blaaaahhh (foaming at the mouth). this is too dope. i want this on my desktop!!!!
Such a sinister ride.
This is actually one of the few good looking cars here with sensible camber/tire size, anybody hating on this tastefully done masterpiece has some loose screws in their head.
Cool car.
super clean body BUT NEEDS A SR OR EVEN RB
I so love the 80's Nascar look it has!
v8 in s13 hater here
and i dont understand what's so good about the rocket bunny kit...
Progression of style, Congrats Touge Dave
DOPE!!!
Oooooh La La, your move toyota
Very nice bodykit and wheels choices. But it deserves a nice SR20DET ...
way to go touge factory.
as for not having a touge in the midwest, we have enuf road courses to make up for it.
Perfect example of Japanese styling done right here in the States.
The car is really fresh looking and seemingly well put together, my only gripe with it would be I've never been a huge fan of that particular front bumper but A) it isn't my car and B) my living on the east coast has predisposed me to like subtle aero that won't get ripped off my car every 10 seconds lol
I love the car and the rocket bunny kits. Is it just me or does it look a lot like a 944 from the front?
The colors, stance, fitment, decals, wheels, engine....everything works. Well executed. So refreshing to see something different. Inspirational and exciting. Good job!
Linhbergh!...these would be amazing desktops!!! particularly the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th from top!
wow. sweet pictures. where can i see more pics by Andrew Gillet?
I hate S13s.
I love this car.
Ricky Bobby would drive this.
Such a sexy car, and perfectly executed.... Nismo <3
@Photog: You can see more over my pictures on my flickr
http://www.flickr.com/photos/illphoto/
And on my old site that I don't have time to update much anymore
http://illphoto.blogspot.com/
*looking amazing. continue reading. sweet body kit probably the best 180sx nosed s13 ever seen.................................... still reading.................................LS1 V8 WTF
Chicago has some of the best tuning shops out there. Touge factory makes some of the most wicked cars out there. This has to be my fave. The rocket bunny kit is sooo sick! As for the ls1 that's amazing who cares if it has a ls1 thats what they wanted to put in there. Car is just absolutely amazing
Video? Please? I'd love to hear an LS1 through a coffee can exhaust.
Touge factory is cheesy as hell, making T shirts because you have an s13 with a kit? really? You dont even sell these kits! I wonder what TRA thinks about that. Car looks good though but thats because its a TRA/6666 kit, of course its going to look good.
haha, I agree. the "its proper" stuff is awful. those stickers are gay as fuck, I thought I was the only one that thought TF was cheesy. total fanboy shit.
BUT I do like this car, but I think they should have done their own graphic style, and the spray stenciled tires look bad IMO.
needs better wheels, more low, less shadow offset. ok Im done.
One of my favorite S13s. We need wallpapers and videos immediately.
I still love this car so much!
I still love this car so much!
pener w chuj
pener w chuj
yes, yes, yes!!
this makes me want to build a car exactly like this with those exact stickets but instead of an LS1 Swap an RB26 into it from an R33
:O Now THIS is how you do a S13!!! Need desktops NOW! ! ! ! ! !