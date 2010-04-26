Video Roll>> Mad Media + Forsberg

Mad Media, the guys that created the now infamous Ken Block Gymkhana videos, took their spin on the 2009 Formula D champion, Chris Forsberg.
-Linhbergh
maxxis dropped alot of drivers during the off season, including Joon.
Joon found a full ride with the Bergenholtz team - I'd leave too =)
Is there anybody who can give me the title of the song in the video??... it sounds a bit like dubstep but it's a little more electro
that last shot where he is right on the edge shows just how talented the man is at car control