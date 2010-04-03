Desktops>> A Super Gt Nsx Photo Set

When I first drew up our year plan for Speedhunters 2010,
April was originally slated to be themed Honda month. We've decided to ice
this theme for a while though, as we're just too busy getting geared
up for the upcoming race season.
At any rate, we seem to be having a mini-Honda
celebration on Speedhunters with the release of last week's HSV-010
desktop photo sets and Len's Super GT NSX Retrospective article.
So I'll follow this up with a set of high rez
desktops of much loved, outgoing Super GT NSX care of photographer Len
Clarke.
Enjoy the photos! Tx Len for the great shots!
Goto the desktop area to grab the shots.
:R
Comments
Add comment
957 comments
Now I'm developing a backlog of wallpapers, and I have a dual monitor setup. Hopefully down the road we'll get some wallpapers of some of the other beautiful Super GT machinery out there. Fingers crossed. 0.o
Thanks =D
bad bitch
ooh fuck
And the results just came in........The Weider HSV-010 has taken top spot at Okayama followed by two SC's. Long live Honda the NSX!
And the results just came in........The Weider HSV-010 has taken top spot at Okayama followed by two SC's. Long live Honda the NSX!
wow.......nice car
very very special.. salute!
Dope
Very nice, thank you.