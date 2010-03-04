Reader’s Rides>> Your Nissan Skyline R34s

Well Speedhunters, today is March 4 and in Skyline Week that means R34s! Remember you only have a couple more hours to submit pictures of your R35s, G35s and G37s…
Carlos Rodriguez – Dominican Republic (above)
Jason Ho – Australia
Jamieson Dumanas – Australia
Hiro Sakane – Australia
Anthony – Australia
Brent Herfurth
Damien – Australia
Ed Chambers – UK
Hiro Sakane – Australia
Hiro Sakane – Australia
Kahli Skoljarev – Australia
Kenny Tan – Malaysia
Kristian Appelt – Australia
Luc Kayser – Luxemburg
Meor Halil – Malaysia
Mr Kelly – Ireland
Roberto Gomez
Takahashi Machii – Yokohama, Japan
Matt – Australia
Comments
Add comment
322 comments
Love the ER34.
Another CDCD member from The Dominican Republic.
Way to go, Carlos.
Saludos
nice
lovin this skylines.
which one is yours sponed?
Kenny Tan needs to slam it the thing to the ground and put more stretch on the tyres. Perfect
http://ll.dev.speedhunters.com/u/f/eagames/NFS/dev.speedhunters.com/Images/-stefan%20s-chassis-/R34%20Kahli%20Skoljarev%20-%20Australia.jpg
That's an R32 with a Bee*R replica kit
are there any other wheel possibility's except rays on an r34?? i know its like that wheel is meant for it but theres no way i would use them anymore, they're way too common !
Darn US Customs
Kahli Skoljarev - Australia is a R32.
Where's Brian Earlspooner? Lack of US cars...
Thanks for featuring our Skylines!
Great skylines there!, lovely cars!, congrats carlos!!
Can't believe that most of the R34's are from Australia. Very mint cars.
Lame... don't think my photos made it to SH after all
Oh woah Jasons GTR is on here lol random seeing my mate haha
what rims are on the first one?
damn, I forgot to send mine in, I'm another aussie with an er34. Ohwell, I'll have it ready and pretty for next year whden my motor conversions done! Good work boys, australia's really representing this week. I dare say we have more skylines than japan. well, GTT and GTS25T models anyway! hahahaha.
what ? skyline week and no features about the JDM EGO R34 !?
Kahli Skoljarev is an R32 with R34 front
Lol, are us Aussies the only people that modify R34s??
lucky aussies! kenny tan's er34=win
Hey awesome!
Matt made it up (Last R34 GTR pic)
Nice and thanks for posting it SH!
Mmmmm Matt's white one is f-ing perfect!
Yeah its a 32 but if i put my favorite photo of it in the 32 section everyone would complaining and calling it a 34...
Yay mines the only one sideways!! =D
Australia REPRESENT!
seems like Australia has a big fan-base for these bad-boys too.. great post..
anybody has more pictures of the white R34:Kahli Skoljarev - Australia
or could the owner email more pics of your car or could speed hunters do a cover on that....
Not your all so typical R34...that car just Thug written all over it....
Heres a feature on the first one http://www.boostiao.com/portal/2010/01/05/feature-car-er34-skyline-drift-car-de-carlos-r/
One of the few good things that we have here on the DR is the Law YOU CAN DRIVE ANYTHING =) we have laws (lhd imports, tinted glass...) but the guys in charged dont do nothing about it
Ching Chong Nip Nong
I love that last R34. So clean.
Reality sets in....
Notice how "less" modified the R34s are. Maybe they're owed by REAL people with REAL budgets.....
Thanks AGAIN, Speedhunters.
Hi Sam... Thanks alot... Will take your advise on my next mod... (^.^) To all R34.. Cheers ~~!
some nice 34's there. is it too late to add mine? lol
Yay! Mine's there, but what's with the rogue BCNR33 at the end?