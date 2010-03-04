SHARE Reader’s Rides>> Your Nissan Skyline R34s

4th March 2010 322 Comments
Well Speedhunters, today is March 4 and in Skyline Week that means R34s! Remember you only have a couple more hours to submit pictures of your R35s, G35s and G37s…

Carlos Rodriguez – Dominican Republic (above)

Jason Ho – Australia

Jamieson Dumanas – Australia

Hiro Sakane – Australia

Anthony – Australia

Brent Herfurth

Damien – Australia

Ed Chambers – UK

Hiro Sakane – Australia

Hiro Sakane – Australia

Kahli Skoljarev – Australia

Kenny Tan – Malaysia

Kristian Appelt – Australia

Luc Kayser – Luxemburg

Meor Halil – Malaysia

Mr Kelly – Ireland

Roberto Gomez

Takahashi Machii – Yokohama, Japan

Matt – Australia

Yay! Mine's there, but what's with the rogue BCNR33 at the end?

2

Love the ER34.

3

Another CDCD member from The Dominican Republic.

Way to go, Carlos.

Saludos

5

lovin this skylines. :D



which one is yours sponed? :D

6

Kenny Tan needs to slam it the thing to the ground and put more stretch on the tyres. Perfect

8

are there any other wheel possibility's except rays on an r34?? i know its like that wheel is meant for it but theres no way i would use them anymore, they're way too common !

9

Darn US Customs

10

Kahli Skoljarev - Australia is a R32.

11

Where's Brian Earlspooner? Lack of US cars...

12

Thanks for featuring our Skylines!

13

Great skylines there!, lovely cars!, congrats carlos!!

14

Can't believe that most of the R34's are from Australia. Very mint cars.

15

Lame... don't think my photos made it to SH after all :(

16

Oh woah Jasons GTR is on here lol random seeing my mate haha

17

what rims are on the first one?

18

damn, I forgot to send mine in, I'm another aussie with an er34. Ohwell, I'll have it ready and pretty for next year whden my motor conversions done! Good work boys, australia's really representing this week. I dare say we have more skylines than japan. well, GTT and GTS25T models anyway! hahahaha.

19

what ? skyline week and no features about the JDM EGO R34 !?

20

Kahli Skoljarev is an R32 with R34 front

21

Lol, are us Aussies the only people that modify R34s??

22

lucky aussies! kenny tan's er34=win

23

Hey awesome!



Matt made it up (Last R34 GTR pic)



Nice and thanks for posting it SH!

24

Mmmmm Matt's white one is f-ing perfect!

25

Yeah its a 32 but if i put my favorite photo of it in the 32 section everyone would complaining and calling it a 34...

26

Yay mines the only one sideways!! =D

27

Australia REPRESENT! :D

28

seems like Australia has a big fan-base for these bad-boys too.. great post..

29

anybody has more pictures of the white R34:Kahli Skoljarev - Australia



or could the owner email more pics of your car or could speed hunters do a cover on that....



Not your all so typical R34...that car just Thug written all over it....

30

Heres a feature on the first one http://www.boostiao.com/portal/2010/01/05/feature-car-er34-skyline-drift-car-de-carlos-r/



One of the few good things that we have here on the DR is the Law YOU CAN DRIVE ANYTHING =) we have laws (lhd imports, tinted glass...) but the guys in charged dont do nothing about it

31

Ching Chong Nip Nong

32

I love that last R34. So clean.

33

Reality sets in....

Notice how "less" modified the R34s are. Maybe they're owed by REAL people with REAL budgets.....

Thanks AGAIN, Speedhunters.

34

Hi Sam... Thanks alot... Will take your advise on my next mod... (^.^) To all R34.. Cheers ~~!

35

some nice 34's there. is it too late to add mine? lol

