Car Feature>>bagged Benz W203

Yes, people in Europe do fit airbags on cars besides VW's and Audis – case in point, Mike Neirinck's 2006 Mercedes W203. In case you aren't too familiar with Mercedes chassis codes, a W203 is second generation C-Class sedan. Mike is actually a master of all things air ride. Together with his cousins he owns a small company in Belgium dedicated to custom air ride kits. Being a fan of Mercedes cars, it was only natural that Mike chose one to serve as the company's demo car.
Before we get to the car's footwork, let's look at the body. As we've seen with a lot of the bagged cars coming out of Europe, exterior modifications were kept to a minimum here. The front and rear bumpers were cleaned, along with the keyholes – easy work for Mike he used to work as a body and paint guy. A USDM trunklid (always greener on the other side) and LED taillights complete the body modifications.
And now for the brains of the operation, the air ride kit done by Mike's company, KEAN Suspensions.
Using a base of KW Variant 2 coilovers, the kit is powered by eight VIAIR 480 compressors, with 14mm lines feeding to each airbag. The car has two air tanks, with the main one holding 63 liters, and the secondary holding 20 liters. While some guys open their hoods to crowds of people, Mike opens his trunk.
Completing the cars exterior is a set of chromed Mandrus wheels, sized 19×8.5 in the front and 19×9.5 in the rear. Tires are 215/35 Pirellis all around. The chrome might not be everyone's taste, but they work well against the black bodywork.
This digital readout mounted in the car's center console is another touch done by KEAN Suspensions.
Completing the luxury feel is a full re-upholstered interior with tan leather, and alcantara headliners and floor mats. Of course it wouldn't be complete without some LCD monitors, four of them in this case.
Here's a better view of the custom door panels, along with the recovered trunk.
I have a feeling this car is going to generate some mixed responses, but for sure a black Benz tucking 19's has a certain appeal to it, right?
Let's see what you guys think…
-Mike Garrett
Photos by Kevin Raekelboom
Comments
Add comment
38 comments
meh..
I dig it...
Not alot of people mess with Benz like this and I think it came out right
Not a fan of the wheels... but looks definitely good ! Love it !
Very nice...really like the trunk setup. Wheels with the car are nice too. Nothing negative to say here. Shouldn't be a need. Very classy and luxury looking..that's what the Benz is about right?
what's the difference between euro and usdm trunklids on this one??
thumbs up from me. Big fan.
finally a merc on this site. theres just nothing better.
Yawn.
come on, a c-class ?!?!
YES! this car is ace!
i bought the gr8magazine some months ago, just for this car.
Save for the trunk, this car is hella fresh!
Nice car, shame about the bags...
its alright, I'm just not sure whether I like it or not
I like air set ups that dont take over the entire trunk and leave no usable space. And the TV's in the trunk lid need to go. Other than that I really dig the car.
looks good. Benzs looks weird when the back wheels are super tucked though. ie: wheel arch over lip of rim
Chav
I've never really felt the TVs in the trunk/headrests/visors, but at least it isn't totally overdone on this car like some of the others I've seen. And what's up with those taillights? You say they're LEDs, but I keep looking at them and think they're off an S-class.
baggged cars are annoying
nice benz.......dont like the chioce of wheels thou
WOW that's a lot of compressors, AWESOME!
The rear view with the doors and trunk open is just sooo sick!!! Very nice car. But I have to agree that the Merc looks weird with those big wheels tucked in the back like that.
thumbs up from me as well.Although the 4 tv screen ruin it other than that its clean.
whats with allll those air comps?
The wheels are a little to big, though.
that's a nice benz.
ddddd
looks better in motion than just sittin still.
eh, we should go ahead and get some donk car features if your gonna feature stuff like this... this car is lame
car looks real clean i like it a lot the wheels have to go and all back would look much better than that two tone shit! and kstyle dont come
Only thing missing, is the TAXI sing on the roof. Nope, doesn't work for me...
I'm diggin' it, however eight 480cs seems like overkill. I'd love to have fill times that fast!
"its just alright for me dawg."
Why would you need 8 air compressors and two tanks?
WHAT KIND OF SET UP IS IT? DOES ANYBODY KNOW?
interesting, seeing how as I just bought a Brilliant silver one. although I feel this style was to be expected instead of blending a V.I.P. with a performance style. I'm working on my project as we speak (project : Luxo-Beast) which blends Euro luxury with track ready performance for street use and daily beating. I can't say that I like it [due to its lack of practicality] but I do respect it. and in the end, that's what we all want from a public displayed build.
i have a w203k ,can you make a set for me also? need just 1 compressor, but i cant find bags fitted for my car...
Doesn't look bad...