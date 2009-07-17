Video Roll>> Quintuple Drift At Santa Pod

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWUJxEbkJaM
Hahaha… forget triple drift… in this video Ben Broke-smith, Phil Morrison, Martin Ffrench, Peter Barber and Brett Castle from the Need for Speed European Drift Championship come together, to make a five car drift train, at last weekend’s event at Santa Pod… I’m not sure who made the video but it has some pretty good colour grading happening too…
:R
Rod this was done by Al Clark aswell I believe! Talented bloke.
straight into the action!
I'm lovin it!!
mesinsohc, kalo free siapa mau buat bisnes?
Seen this many times before....
Here in Holland.............
"Anon" is right, Ringer is the man.
Sick video, sick music, just altogether mad.
This is the type of stuff that makes sliding so much fun, I don't know how anybody that is remotely interested in cars is not completely hyped about seeing that many drivers shredding at once
vincent,aku nk buat laaa...Speedhunters ni sponsor besar need for speed
wheres the videooo i cant seee
SANTA POO
Turn on movie......head asplode.