Video Roll>> Quintuple Drift At Santa Pod

17th July 2009 12 Comments

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWUJxEbkJaM

Hahaha… forget triple drift… in this video Ben Broke-smith, Phil Morrison, Martin Ffrench, Peter Barber and Brett Castle from the Need for Speed European Drift Championship come together, to make a five car drift train, at last weekend’s event at Santa Pod… I’m not sure who made the video but it has some pretty good colour grading happening too…

:R

12 comments

1

Turn on movie......head asplode.

2

Rod this was done by Al Clark aswell I believe! Talented bloke.

3

straight into the action!

4

I'm lovin it!!



mesinsohc, kalo free siapa mau buat bisnes?

5

Seen this many times before....

Here in Holland.............

6

"Anon" is right, Ringer is the man.



Sick video, sick music, just altogether mad.

7

This is the type of stuff that makes sliding so much fun, I don't know how anybody that is remotely interested in cars is not completely hyped about seeing that many drivers shredding at once



8

vincent,aku nk buat laaa...Speedhunters ni sponsor besar need for speed

9

wheres the videooo i cant seee

