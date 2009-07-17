Video Roll>> Quintuple Drift At Santa Pod

Next Chapter >

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWUJxEbkJaM

Hahaha… forget triple drift… in this video Ben Broke-smith, Phil Morrison, Martin Ffrench, Peter Barber and Brett Castle from the Need for Speed European Drift Championship come together, to make a five car drift train, at last weekend’s event at Santa Pod… I’m not sure who made the video but it has some pretty good colour grading happening too…

