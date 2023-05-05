SHARE Luftgekühlt: Ninth Time’s The Charm

Luftgekühlt: Ninth Time’s The Charm

EVENT COVERAGE
By
5th May 2023 0 Comments
Luftgekühlt: Ninth Time’s The Charm
Nein Nein Nein

We’ve been covering Luftgekült on Speedhunters for a long time now, and the show has been on my radar since before I was a contributor here.

The first time I got a digital taste of the show was back in 2016. The fourth showing was more artistic and inspiring than ever before, but alas, I was not in attendance. I can’t remember what kept me from Luft 5, but for some reason I couldn’t make it to that one, either.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_002

At least I have a decent excuse for not attending the proceeding shows in the UK and Germany, but again I come up empty-handed as to why I missed the epic display at Universal Studios that was Luft 6. I don’t know what happened as far as shows 7 or 8 are concerned, but each time some catastrophic life event or non-negotiable prior commitment kept me from going.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_003

I promise that each time a Luftgekühlt show rolled around I had the best of intentions, and yet I was zero for eight. Not a great track record.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_004

But, last weekend, the stars aligned. I was finally granted my long-awaited overdose of Porsche.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_005

I was far from the only one, though — the organizers sold nearly 15,000 tickets for Luft 9, but thankfully I was able to access the show before general admission for some of these photos. If you weren’t one of the lucky thousands who made it out to Mare Island across from San Francisco, then hopefully this will help tide you over until you can make it out yourself.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_006

Just don’t wait for nine shows to go by in the meantime; you’ll regret it.

Secret Sauce
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_007

So, what is Luft? Even if you aren’t all that familiar with the show I’m sure you already understand the basic concept: air-cooled Porsches and a nice location. It’s a simple recipe, right?

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_008

In theory, sure, but I can assure you that in practice it is anything but. Just take the photos you see from each event. They always look better than those from other shows, and it isn’t only because of the cars or the location — nor the photographer, for that matter.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_009

After all, a photographer can only capture what’s in front of them. When we’re lucky we get to choose and position the subject, but this just isn’t possible at a car show. It’s part of why, in many ways, I don’t enjoy shooting so-called static events as much as I could. I just find myself thinking why aren’t this car’s wheels straight, or this car would look so much better five feet further to the right, or switched with that other car, or any number of things.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_010

At Luftgekühlt you don’t have that problem, and this is no accident. I ran into Jeff Zwart — Luft’s Creative Director and, of course, a storied automotive photographer, videographer, and director — at the show, and he explained in simple terms that Luft is a car show for Instagram. He continued, sharing how excited he gets setting up the framing of the main show cars in their surroundings knowing that this is how he would want to shoot them himself.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_011

As he is laying out the cars in their spaces, Jeff is constantly thinking of what would make the best photograph. Only, it’s not for himself, it’s for the thousands of people who show up with a camera in their pocket. The show is specifically set up in a way for people to create beautiful images, regardless of their equipment or their experience.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_012

This is why Luftgekühlt always looks good, and it’s not so simple to achieve this. In fact, without the right people in place, it would be impossible to replicate.

Extroverted
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_013

Porsche fanatics are like no others, and we need more shows like Luft. Mature, thoughtful shows. Shows that look nice. Shows that are nice to attend. The fact that this one marque is able to encompass so much variety is truly remarkable. And this is all without showing any of Sunday’s extra and entirely-new-to-Luft show, Air | Water, which Naveed will be sharing on Speedhunters shortly.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_014

On that note, there really is no ‘competitor’ to Luftgekühlt that comes to mind. Sure, there are other shows that check the boxes in the paragraph above, but I’d much rather go to Luft again than walk around yet another golfing green full of million-dollar relics. Or visit another convention center crammed with as much product per square foot as possible.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_015

This isn’t to knock other events, but Luftgekühlt was fresh. Yet even in the idyllic layout, like any other show, the engaging challenge to push myself as a photographer was presented. It’s always cool to see what other people take home from the same setting, too. Looking at some of the amazing images my friends have shared I feel like I missed the mark.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_016

There’s so much work you can do, and I feel like I should have done more. But the fact is, I was really just hanging out with my friends all day. It was my first time at the show, and I was enjoying it, taking it in. Finding this balance is key, and it’s a balance that Luftgekült has struck perfectly.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_017

However, the show has left me hungry for whatever is next for Luft, and whatever is next for me. It’s not often I find myself on the other end of a long day shooting wanting to use my camera some more.

2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_018

It’s a good feeling to have, and I can’t wait for the 10th rendition of Luftgekühlt. I’d better see you there.

Trevor Ryan
Instagram: trevornotryan
tyrphoto.com

Galerie
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_019
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_020
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_021
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_022
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_023
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_024
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_025
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_026
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_027
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_028
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_029
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_030
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_031
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_032
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_033
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_034
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_035
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_036
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_037
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_038
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_039
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_040


  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_041
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_042
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_043
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_044
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_045
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_046
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_049
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_047
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_048
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_050
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_051
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_052
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_053
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_054
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_055
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_056
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_057
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_058
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_059
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_060
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_062
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_063
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_061
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_064
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_065
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_066
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_067
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_068
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_069
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_070
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_071
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_072
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_073
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_074
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_075
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_076
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_077
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_078
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_079
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_080
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_081
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_082
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_083
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_084
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_085
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_086
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_087
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_088
  • 2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_089
2023-Luftgekuhlt-9_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_090
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS