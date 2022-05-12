SHARE Japanese Shop Vibes In SoCal

Japanese Shop Vibes In SoCal

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
12th May 2022 0 Comments
Japanese Shop Vibes In SoCal

Mike is someone living out his automotive dreams.

He’s got a thriving import business, a giant shop space, Japanese-themed speakeasy, and loads of JDM vehicles both in SoCal and on his two-acre parcel in Japan. I met Mike a while ago when I shot his van, and immediately knew there was something special about him.

untitled-19
  • untitled-29
  • untitled-25
  • untitled-37
untitled-22
  • untitled-9
  • untitled-14

After I visited his shop in Corona, California I was sure – Mike is fully embracing a life split between America and Japan.

untitled-43
  • untitled-20
  • untitled-24
untitled-12
  • untitled-31
  • untitled-6

When I asked about his inspiration for the space, Mike said he loves the way many Japanese car crafters have their shop beneath a hangout zone. These can be anything from small lounges to full-blown karaoke bars.

untitled-21
  • untitled-26
  • untitled-36
untitled-34

Simply, Mike wanted to apply this sort of thinking to his own workspace.

  • untitled-44
  • untitled-40
untitled-39

Speakeasies and well-thought-out shop designs are not something you often encounter in American car culture. It’s usually grimy bathrooms and piles of dusty car parts, which makes sense – the space is designed to be worked in. But Mike transcended this utilitarian perspective.

untitled-3
  • untitled-17
  • untitled-18
untitled-13

An R34, crazy van and vintage bosozoku motorcycle would typically be a focus point in a US shop, but here they are important parts of a whole lifestyle.

untitled-32
  • untitled-30
  • untitled-23
  • untitled-7
untitled-11

Cohesion is important in all aspects of life, and Mike is applying this principle to his in an impressive way. I was certainly inspired when I dropped by his shop.

Sara Ryan
Instagram: pockowokosara

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS