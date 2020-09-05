Sometimes, You Just Have To Shoot A Supra

Next Chapter >

It’s the end of a very long working Sunday.

You’ve battled adverse and ever-changing weather to get two solid features done. You’re sweaty, tired, thirsty and hungry, but the end of the day is in sight. All you can think of is the stress-free drive home, grabbing some food on your way, and relaxing for the remainder of the evening.

But then you see a JZA80 Toyota Supra hiding in the corner; you instantly know that the rest of your day is going to have to wait a little bit longer.

While this wasn’t a part of our plans that day, no Speedhunter worth their salt is going to pass on a car like this. Especially when the words ‘manual’ and ‘single turbo’ are used.

Suppose we better get the camera out again?

This isn’t Darren Coleman‘s first Supra. Since he sold his previous one, it left a 2JZ-shaped hole in his life, and the rest of this story is pretty much as predictable as you’re thinking. One Supra out, one Supra in.





Using what he learned with his first Supra, it didn’t take Darren long to put this one together in the exact specification he wanted. It’s a critical but often overlooked aspect of any build, in that Darren knew exactly what this car had to be from the get go. Not a track weapon or a 1,000hp drag machine, but a formidable GT with just the right amount of everything, with as little to detract from enjoying the car as possible.

So, what does that look like?

A non-VVTi 2JZ-GTE converted to single-turbo with a Holset HE351, Sard Racing 650cc injectors, a Turbosmart 45mm Hyper-Gate, 3-inch custom intercooler, and a custom 4-inch exhaust leading to a HKS Silent Hi-Power rear section. An HKS F-CON Gold V Pro 3.2 is the standalone engine management in place, along with a GReddy Profec boost controller mounted on the steering column.

It’s not hugely powerful by Supra standards, probably 500+hp, but more than enough for the tight and winding driving roads we have here in Ireland. When it comes on boost, it – and this is about as politely as I can put it – f**ks off.









What I consider one of the best factory interiors to ever come in a production car, has only been mildly modified. A pair of matching Recaros, along with a Nardi steering wheel and a plethora of auxiliary gauges and controllers are all that’s needed.

Yes, that’s a screamer pipe exiting behind the front wheel. And yes, it sounds glorious on boost.







Stance is functional, and as the saying goes, the wheels make the car. They’re 18-inch SSR SP3s wrapped in Toyo Proxes R888R semi-slick rubber with BC Racing coilovers.

The V160 6-speed transmission, with a reputation for being reliable and dependable, has been left alone, save for an ACT 6-puck clutch to help with transmitting power through the otherwise stock drivetrain.

I don’t really have much extra to add or write about Darren’s Mk4 Supra, so I won’t drag this out. I will however leave some extra images below for you to explore if you wish.

Just a reminder, though: When the opportunity presents itself, always shoot a Supra.

Paddy McGrath

Instagram: pmcgphotos

Twitter: pmcgphotos

paddy@speedhunters.com





















