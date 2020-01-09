Tokyo Auto Salon: Way Beyond The 11th Hour

Next Chapter >

The more events and shows you have the chance to go behind the scenes at, the more you notice a common theme amongst them.

This theme in particular pays no regard to the type of show, nor the genre of cars that are present, it’s people – and usually a lot of them – burning the candle at both ends to ensure their hard work is represented in the best possible way. And at Tokyo Auto Salon, no detail is left to chance in the final hours before the doors open.





TAS 2020 is upon us, and yesterday (Thursday local time), tuners, shop owners, individuals, and construction teams worked well into the night – and most likely into Friday morning – putting the very last touches to their display cars and booths.













The huge amount of preparation that goes into TAS setup has never really had a light shone on it, but walking around the halls last night with Dino presented an opportunity to showcase the storm before the storm.

So while Dino hunted out the most interesting cars at this year’s show for a preview post coming up next, I focused on the the last-minute, pre-show preparation happening around us. It was chaos, but in a controlled Japanese way.





























Over the next three days of Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 there’s a lot of content to be captured, and we’ll be bringing it to you as quickly as we can – straight from the show floor. If you’re out at TAS this year, don’t forget to stop by the Speedhunters/Hashimoto booth and say hi.

Ron Celestine

Instagram: celestinephotography