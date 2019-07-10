Raceism: The Best Car Show With The Most Questionable Name

Next Chapter >

Despite what its name may at first glance imply, Raceism is not about hatred.

On the contrary, this major stance event in Wroclaw, Poland brings together people passionate about car culture, from all different backgrounds.

























Every year, car owners from countries as far afield as Great Britain and Central Russia congregate at Raceism to compete for the prizes and introduce new trends to the world of stance.



















The goal for many is to take out the coveted ‘Best of Show’ title, but when there are 1,000 cars at the event, just being noticed by the judges and making it to the Top 16 is a big achievement.

The unique character of the event has gained recognition amongst people and companies that determine the speed of development of the European tuning scene. The uncompromising focus on quality has resulted in arguably the most prestigious stance event anywhere in the world.























Adrian Kapica, Raceism’s CEO, ran the first event in 2010 when stance wasn’t popular at all in Poland. Around 15 cars showed up for the gathering, a far cry from what is now a huge event.









If there was one takeaway from the event for me, it’s that wide-body kits and wide fenders are still the most popular modification for owners to make. It’s been this way for the last few years, too.













Another trend in this scene I spotted was DTM-style, motorsport-inspired upgrades like roll cages and splitters. What’s under the bonnet only matters to a few.



















On the contrary, the livery trend seems to have passed, as only a few cars had them at this event. The clean look is back in fashion, or perhaps it never actually left?

I’ll leave you a final gallery of images to enjoy, but my coverage from Raceism 2019 is only starting. Next up we’ll look closely at the wheels and fitment at this event, and then the large number of VWs in attendance.

