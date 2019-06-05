SHARE The Wonderful Weirdness Of MotoFest

The Wonderful Weirdness Of MotoFest

EVENT COVERAGE
By
5th June 2019 0 Comments
The Wonderful Weirdness Of MotoFest
Beautiful Weirdo

This past weekend, the city centre of Coventry, England was once again invaded by all things automotive.

The completely free two-day MotoFest event sees a short section of the city’s ring road repurposed as a race track, and the shopping district overrun with a free-for-all of weird and wonderful cars.

  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-54
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-45
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-159
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-57
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-195
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-132

Seeing racing on a section of ring road is weird, but this year I spent noticeably less time watching the actual driving on the temporary ‘sprint circuit’ (AKA the A4053) than I did last year, in lieu of exploring a few more of the oddities scattered around the remainder of the city centre.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-179

Seeing trucks racing is also weird. They are are, however, utterly terrifying when thundering towards you, locking up one, two, four and sometimes more wheels under braking.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-6
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-94
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-102
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-15
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-106
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-72
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-98

It’s weird having a paddock on a dual carriageway. I spent some time just walking the ring road flyover, and couldn’t help but constantly check both ways before moving just in case someone didn’t get the memo that the road was closed.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-145
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-127
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-126
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-135
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-76
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-140
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-161

I hung around trackside for long enough to shoot the confusingly-named ‘Historic Racing’ category, which contained markedly less historic race cars than I think everyone expected. It was more of a ‘stuff that doesn’t fit into other categories’ collection.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-134

A number of the more interesting race cars from last year were missing, which was slightly disappointing. Hearing all 12 cylinders of the Silk Cut Jaguar XJR-9 screaming through the ring road tunnels was a particular highlight in 2018, but alas it wasn’t to be seen this year.

The noise of the vintage race bikes kind of made up for it.

  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-2
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-172

The rest of the time I spent walking around the extended show, right out into the far reaches of the inner city. What struck me most is that all of MotoFest is wonderfully weird.

It’s an oddball of an event in that it’s not really aimed at car enthusiasts at all, and the cars that it attracts aren’t the sort that you’d expect to find at a car show. The easiest way to sum it up is it’s like a small monthly village car meet, just on a huge scale – a celebration of the unexceptional, if you will.

  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-17
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-177
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-46
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-7
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-27
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-37
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-20

For a start, Coventry is an unusual city, as far as British cities go. Well, not unusual as much as atypical.

Being a former engineering and industrial powerhouse, Coventry was hit hard during the German blitzkrieg of WWII. Much of the city centre was razed to the ground, and soon after the war ended reconstruction began with harsh, concrete brutalist structures the flavour of the time.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-119

Brutalism is very much an acquired taste, and Coventry boasts it in spades. It’s perhaps not as pleasing on the eye as other forms of architecture, but it has its own character, and was a reflection of the time.

Why am I waffling on about buildings on Speedhunters? Well, it makes for an unusual setting, and many of the cars scattered around Coventry for this year’s MotoFest almost mirrored the less than favoured style of the city.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-49

There’s something about seeing an Austin Maestro Turbo that would’ve been built just down the road in Oxford sitting in these surroundings.

It’s an unsung hero of automotive styling from an era that hasn’t aged incredibly well, by many standards, but is still deserving of nostalgic admiration.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-21
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-66
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-26
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-23

What’s also a bit weird about walking around Coventry during MotoFest is that much of the city is just going about its business as it would on any other Saturday. There’s this odd juxtaposition of everyday life mixed with an influx of us car weirdos invading the place.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-155

There were plenty of vehicles on display that found themselves even closer to their place of birth. Coventry produced cars for the likes of Jaguar, Talbot, and Peugeot not long ago, and in modern times the city is a stone’s throw from JLR and Aston Martin.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-24

Some were from further afield though.

  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-22
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-107
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-25
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-52
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-12
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-120

Many cars like this fell victim to the ‘scrappage scheme’ in 2009 – a government-led cash incentive to trade in old cars in favour of a discount on a new model.

It makes me wonder how many charismatic cars like this litter former airfields throughout the country, as apparently even 10 years on they still haven’t got around to actually scrapping all of the cars.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-184

Sure, there were gems (or rather those more coveted) scattered around MotoFest, but I can see these at almost any show throughout the year. Mk1 and Mk2 Ford Escorts were ten-a-penny at this year’s Autosport event, but I didn’t see a single Peugeot Talbot there.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-36

To be honest, many of the cars on display were the kind that you wouldn’t expect to find at a car show. Many were base models or obscure machines that you’d probably forgotten about. The kinds of cars that, 10 or 20 years ago you’d barely have noticed as you’d see them every day, but now stand out a mile because their presence alone is a reminder that only enthusiasts still own, maintain and drive them.

These are the cars that our dads owned, or our dads’ mates drove.

COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-117
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-112
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-70
  • COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-41

As unconventional as MotoFest is, it’s also quintessentially British. A country which loves an underdog was always going to welcome an event like this with open arms. You’re weird MotoFest, but we love you just the way you are.

Enjoy the gallery below, free from my ramblings, and let me know if there’s anything in there that sends you hurtling down memory lane.

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

Cutting Room Floor
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-5
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-1
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-3
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-10
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-16
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-206
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-18
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-19
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-34
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-32
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-74
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-42
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-90
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-50
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-51
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-53
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-60
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-139
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-62
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-67
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-77
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-78
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-81
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-87
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-163
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-91
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-82
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-95
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-97
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-162
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-202
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-100
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-101
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-108
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-110
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-143
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-193
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-170
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-121
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-122
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-113
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-141
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-151
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-167
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-169
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-173
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-175
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-160
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-185
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-189
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-203
COVENTRY MOTOFEST 2019 SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-144
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS