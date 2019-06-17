4,300 Kilometers To Go: This Is Megarun

Next Chapter >

I usually find myself in Las Vegas once a year for SEMA, and by the third day I always vow to never return until the following year’s show.

However, already in 2019 I’ve found myself in Vegas three times, and all three of them have been special. But more on those another time. The purpose of this trip was Megarun, a nine-day rally that would end in Seattle after visiting eight cities.





For those of you who aren’t familiar with Targa Trophy events or Megarun, it’s basically a road trip on some of the best roads North America has to offer.

Mix in 40 of the best driving cars and enthusiastic drivers, and you’ve got all the makings of a memorable event.

Now, before anyone negatively comments about rich people and their cars in the comments section below, Megarun is completely different to some of the other driving events out there.

I’ve found some of the most down to earth folks that you’d ever meet on this rally, and that stands true for their driving habits too.

As I mentioned earlier, the rally was going to cover roughly 4,300 kilometers over nine days. That’s a hefty amount of seat time, with six or so hours of driving scheduled for most days.

But, hey, I’m not complaining. Great cars, people with vastly diverse personalities, and epic driving roads – what’s not to love?

Here Goes Nothing

With a last-minute flight booked and hotel reservations made, I set off to Vegas.

I touched down mid-afternoon and headed to the hotel to scout what cars would be taking part in Megarun 2019.

There’d be many more joining the rally in Los Angeles too.

This Porsche Macan immediately rated as one of my favorite cars of the event. From the well-fitted wheels to the roof rack and Hella lights, it would make a fantastic daily and camera car.

Due to the fact that I’d be jumping from car to car, and that many of the cars I’d be riding in would be exotic in nature, space for luggage was limited.

One small suitcase for clothes for five days (plus a wish and a prayer to find a laundromat – I’m not a Neanderthal), a Pelican camera case, and a backpack was all I could bring.





















After a thorough detail was completed and the official Megarun stickers were applied, each car would be set for the rally start in the morning.

Needless to say, the next nine days were going to be interesting.

















From a few run-ins with the law and adventures in the snow on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, to jumping Trophy Trucks and tracking G-Wagens, Megarun had it all.

Stay tuned, as I’ll be back with more very soon.

Keiron Berndt

Instagram: keiron_berndt