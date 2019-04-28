SHARE The Youthful Energy Of Retro Havoc

The Melting Pot Of Asia

In terms of annual events, Malaysia’s Retro Havoc is right up there as one I truly look forward to.

Besides the fact that it provides me a brief but amazing opportunity to escape the somewhat cold, robotic lifestyle that comes with living in Tokyo, the vibrant energy that flows throughout the event always reminds me how amazing car gatherings can be to attend and cover.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Cleaning

That’s not to say that covering events in Japan isn’t an exciting or fun experience (I am a helpless car otaku after all, and just being around like-minded individuals can make any bad day a good one), but Retro Havoc has a unique atmosphere and feel about it.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Alie

The regimented approach that so many Japanese events take is something that will never be applied to Retro Havoc. Its founder, Alie Kuppoa, goes out of his way to ensure that each year’s event is a little more evolved as he works towards his goal.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mazda_RX7
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mitsubishi_Starion
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Breakdance_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Takepicture
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Corolla_KE70_BBK_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mercedes_Evo_Thai_1
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Datsun_TourismMalaysia_S30

And that is for Retro Havoc to become an event that enthusiasts from all over South East Asia (and eventually the world) can gather at and experience.

JDM Versus The World
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Supra_GTR

This is an event made up of many different flavors, but there’s one constant at Retro Havoc – a love for JDM tuning and styling.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Police
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Corolla_KE
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_800
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_InitialD
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Honda_Civic
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Shakotan
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Hakosuka_GTR
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Honda_CRZ
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Honda_Integra
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mitsubishi_EvoUte
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Honda_Jazz

It’s no secret that Malaysia as a nation looks to Japan for inspiration, and you can really see it in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur. As such, JDM vehicles have become the go-to option for enthusiasts, and there were plenty of standout examples inside the multi-story car park in Selangor where Retro Havoc is held.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_TVR_1
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_VW_Bettle
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_BMW
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Classic_Mercedes
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Alfa_Ramero_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Alfa_Ramero
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Ferrari
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Shirocco
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Wheel
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_VW_Bus_1
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mercedes_Bosozoku

That doesn’t mean that European and American cars are off the menu, though. In fact, I noticed far more of them at Retro Havoc this year.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mercedes_Evo_2

You can never go wrong with Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 – especially when it’s in Evolution II guise.

  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mercedes_Evo_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_EVOII_Engine
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_EVOII_Engine_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mercedes_Evo_4
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_EVOII_Engine_2jz

The W201 parked next to the black beauty was – visually speaking – just an Evo II replica, but I can really appreciate the amount of work put into this car. Yes, that’s a Toyota 1JZ with a huge single turbo conversion.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Ford_Cosworth_Escort_2
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Ford_Cosworth_Escort
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Ford_Cosworth

If the Mercedes pair weren’t cool enough, parked alongside was this Ford Escort RS Cosworth. Here are a few images I took while trying to keep myself composed and professional.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Ford_Raptor

It seems as if the off-roading/over-landing culture that’s become popular in Japan is now also gaining traction in Malaysia.

Japan, Japan, Japan
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Datsun_Bosozoku

At the end of the day though, it really is Japanese inspiration with Malaysian spice that shines through at Retro Havoc. Truth be told, it’s one of the best things about the event.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Nissan_Skyline_ER34
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Datsun510
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Subaru_Wagon
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Proton_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mazda_RoatryTeam
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_NSX
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Honda_S2k

I couldn’t even tell you how many times I was asked by enthusiasts what I thought about the Malaysian car scene, and how I would compare it their goal – Japan.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Corolla
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Datsun_S20
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Datsun_SSS
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Datsun_TurboGT

In terms of build and the overall quality, it’s very difficult to beat the Japanese mindset of obsessing over every detail.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Hachiroku_3
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Hachiroku
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Hachiroku_1
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Trueno_Blackedition_1

That’s not to say there weren’t some inch-perfect builds and restoration projects throughout the event. Take this ‘Black Limited’ AE86 for example.

One of 400 examples ever made, it was a standout on the Hachiroku enthusiasts group display, led by Lim Wai Hong of hayashi86.com.

  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Trueno_Blackedition_2
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Hachiroku_2
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Trueno_Blackedition

When the owner picked it up in Japan, it was in a very sorry state having been abandoned for many years. He then had it shipped it to Malaysia and spent a year bringing it back to its former glory.

The Power Of Youth
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth

For many enthusiasts in Malaysia though, a lack of disposable income means that real creativity is required to get your car up and moving – even if that means the overall finish is what some may consider rough.

  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Phones
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Racing
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Breakdance

Malaysia is a very young country, so young in fact that the median age is around 28. So, of course many of the cars that enthusiasts pick up are cheap and far from perfect. Unfortunately, it also means that there are a lot of replica parts used.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Corolla_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Proton
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Sticker

But none of these handicaps seem to really matter; the fact that people can get their hands on a car and indulge in the culture is more than enough for many.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Breakdance_2
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_HomeMade_Ferrari_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_HomeMade_Ferrari
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Datsun_SSS_1

It’s that vibrant energy that really draws me in. I had so many people wanting to show me their pride and joy, cars that they have put their heart and soul into.

Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mitsubishi_Evo_2
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Formula_Ford
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Altenza
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Supra
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_BMW_Widebody
  • Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Skarlet
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mazda_RX3

At the end of the day, it’s all about having fun, being able to express your individuality and creativity, and being surrounded by like-minded people.

If you’re able to experience all of these things, then you’re definitely at the right place.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

Cutting Room Floor
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Sign
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mercedes_Evo
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Coffee
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Nissan_350Z
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Shoes
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Corolla_KEWagon
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Creseseda_Bosozoku
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Oilleak
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Honda_Civic
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Toyota_Supra
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_TVR
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_TVR_2
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_VW_Bus
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Breakdance_3
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Cooking
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Mango
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Video
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Ford_Cosworth_Escort_1
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Honda_CRZ_1
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Honda_S2k_1
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mazda_Rotary
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mazda_Rx7_RE
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Mazda_RX7_Savanna
Speedhunters_RonCelestine_RetroHavoc_Youth_Sleeping
Tryon Lippincott

Any more info on that Angry Salmon E30?

