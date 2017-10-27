The Endless Hunt For Speed

Next Chapter >

Ultimately we are all products of our own environments. You choose the right people to surround yourself with and sculpt a path of discovery for yourself and the job you have at hand.

In the year and a half since taking over the reins as Editor In Chief at Speedhunters, the entire team has been focused on staying true to the site’s original goal. Presenting the true essence of global car culture is what we’ve always done best, and I know that every one of us has worked hard to ensure that Speedhunters remains the online destination for car enthusiasts the world over, especially those that seek and appreciate quality.

It’s been an experience of a lifetime to lead the team for 18 months, and at the same time continue my voyage of discovery through the seemingly infinite Japanese world of cars. But there comes a time where you must reassess your calling, and for me that time is now. After much thinking, I’m confident that my focus should be retargeted to hunting speed out in the field, full time. It’s where my true passion lies, and I’ve got a hell of a lot more hunting that I want to do in Japan and the wider Asia region. So as I step up my Speedhunting goals, I guess you can refer to me as an Editor at Large from now on. Or maybe the Editor of Cool, or the Editor of Speed…

This all said, it’s with great pleasure that I announce that Paddy McGrath, who’s been a core contributor of our team for so long, will be taking over as Editor in Chief and guiding Speedhunters into its 10th year (can you believe it?!) and beyond. We’ve got some exciting times ahead and it’s all starting now!

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com