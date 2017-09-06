SHARE Aero Overload: MINI’s JCW GP Concept

Aero Overload: MINI’s JCW GP Concept

NEWS
By
6th September 2017 6 Comments
Aero Overload: MINI’s JCW GP Concept

In the aftermarket tuning and customization world, we’ve become use to seeing cars’ outward appearances drastically altered – for better or for worse – with bolt-on appendages of the FRP and carbon fiber variety.

It’s not often that a manufacturer gets in on the act though, but the new John Cooper Works GP Concept is proof that MINI, at least, is up for it.

P90275445_highRes_mini-john-cooper-wor
  • P90275456_highRes_mini-john-cooper-wor
  • P90275448_highRes_mini-john-cooper-wor

While the car is indeed slated as a concept machine that will be shown to the public for the first time at next week’s IAA show in Frankfurt, John Cooper Works GP-spec MINIs are a thing; in both 2006 and 2012 the BMW-owned brand offered special JCW GP cars as limited edition models (2,000 units for each). In both looks and driving performance, they were both another step up from the highest performing MINIs in the line-up, but the new John Cooper Works GP Concept takes things to another level when it comes to visual aggression.

Not only is the concept much wider than the current MINI thanks to its unique front and rear fender treatments, its motorsport underpinnings are accentuated by the air-channeling devices applied to the bumpers, and low-slung side skirts. It’s hard to miss the roof spoiler, too.

  • P90275447_highRes_mini-john-cooper-wor
  • P90275450_highRes_mini-john-cooper-wor

The use of carbon fiber throughout the JCW GP Concept’s bodywork is no gimmick. With this project MINI set out to optimize the car’s power-weight-ratio, and that’s something also reflected in its lightweight 19-inch wheels. As you can see, braking performance hasn’t been left to chance either.

P90275460_highRes_mini-john-cooper-wor
  • P90275461_highRes_mini-john-cooper-wor
  • P90275458_highRes_mini-john-cooper-wor

The interior space is more akin to the fit-out you’d expect in a next generation MINI JCW Challenge competition car than a road car, but we’re not going to complain about a full roll-cage and low-mounted, fixed-back race seats.

As you may have already noticed, there is no gear stick to speak of; shifts are exclusively made by paddles on the steering wheel, which is also the only hint we get about the powertrain. When it comes to the engine, we’d at least expect to see a slightly tweaked version of the current MINI John Cooper Works’ 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine which outputs 228hp.

P90275444_highRes_mini-john-cooper-wor

Whether you think MINI has nailed it with the JCW GP Concept or just gone too far, we’re sure you’ll agree that it’s good to see an automaker going to this extreme with a design study for what will likely become a model you can buy off the showroom floor. The thing is though, if MINI built this car as it’s seen here, shy of a new set of wheels how on earth would you go about personalizing it?!

Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

6 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Double-O Po

Mini's Civic Type-R. I really hope those rear fender things make it into production. Actually, I really hope everything makes it into production.

2
Tryon Lippincott

I agree with you. Maybe even take the AWD system from the Clubman and slap it in their. Hopefully with all of that they can keep the cost down to mid 40s to low 50s.

3
aaron snyder

if it looks like that it better be fast.

4
Mitsuru

If it goes into a limited production then MINI should offer personalization in the way of offering different color accents.

5
Matt C

Wheels=awesome
Aero=awesome
Interior=awesome
Paddle shifters=(insert poop emoji)

6
Amir Izham

Is the door bar even legal? Or is there a new way of bending tubes to make it look like that?

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS