Keep It Simple: A VIP XJR

This Jaguar is so simple, it hurts. It pains me to look at it because I too could be rolling around in this leather-lined slab of luxury. But instead, I want to spend more time in the garage welding, repairing and modifying my projects so they can breakdown more than they already do now. All I really want to do is feel special, like a VIP… Do you see what I did there? Sorry.
The fact of the matter is, and moreover the reason why we’re looking at this ’99 XJR, there are only two main modifications over standard here. Wheels and suspension. What Joakim Edin has managed to do is create maxium impact with just a couple of time-tested touches. Stop, drop and roll. That’s the lesson to be learnt here.
The first stand-out point is obviously the Rohana RC10 wheels that measure 20×10 inches all round with +28 offsets at the front and +10s at the rear. They might be from an American company, but both Rod and I thought the look that they bring the Jaguar reminded us of a similar Japanese build. It turns out Joakim knew that car too, referencing it when we talked about his daily driver.
Because that’s exactly what this is, imagine that? I know it’s not that hard, but how cool would it be to use this on a daily basis. After all, the Jaguar XJR is a great car to start with and when new they were good enough for heads of state in the UK, royalty and other VIPS. The supercharged V8 engine puts out more than 360hp as standard, so it’ll get you away from the back door of a nightclub pretty swiftly at 5:00am too.
Like I said before, what you’re looking at here is almost an entirely standard car. All that leather and wood you see inside came from the dealer. So if you start with the right kit, why change it? Sure, you could go for an aftermarket wheel, but would it be as comfortable? Would it have the finger tip controls or the airbag? No, so why change for change’s sake? Sometimes it really is a case of less is more.
What Joakim did was pick his project base very carefully. Older Jaguars can tread a fine line between tacky and cheap, and oozing class – but in black with cream this four-door sits squarely in the latter camp. Joakim might not run it this low day-to-day, but it does prove that it can be driven at almost full drop. Perfect for pulling up at work in, eh?
There might be no crazy body mods or window curtains – the only other additions are a couple cushions in the back shelf truth be told – but for me it’s just enough without ramming the point down peoples throats.
With the AccuAir suspension dropped right down, the big cat has some proper attitude. The fact is, this picture could have been taken anywhere from California to Tokyo – it just happened to be in Sweden. The next time you think it’s impossible to own something both individual and practical, take a look here for inspiration!
Bryn Musselwhite
Instagram: speedhunters_Bryn
bryn@speedhunters.com
Im 58...i have owned 4 XJR's in X300 and X308 form....And what you have done to this elegant statement of pace grace and space is absolutely
Wicked ;-)
Granted it might have a few ride / cornering / rubbing issues ....but parked up flat on the floor .... nice!
As a base for a project like this It's a car that is perfect in every way...need no modification to the metal.....simple perfection of the three box design
but I wouldn't plan on any fast getaways from nightclubs....you will probably wreck on the car park speed bumps
That car hates you, man. Look what you did to her lol
Masterpiece!!!! @Edin_Xjr do you have instagram?!
yes this certainly will get you away from the back door of a night club @ anytime. So gangster !
jaguar is standard too beautiful that :-)
always wondered how a XJ would look with the VIP treatment...would love to see it on the new '14 XJR...
I believe he means a Massey Ferguson... as in the phenomenal 1977 Massey Ferguson MF 8680 Dyna.
Truly B-A-CHIN'
@yellowhatchback I'm more of an old school guy, '49 Ferguson TE20 parked outside.
Yesterday Bryn you redefined how I saw an XJR. I saw a standard one on my way home and just thought it looked comical - riding in the clouds!
Live it!
@Tina_Tuner That's the only problem when you see something this good, suddenly it opens up a whole new world of automotive possibilities!
I can't wait to read the comments once you guys see my XJR project done lol
@Pancakes Whachayadoin? :)
Mine will be a lot more like the J-complete cars in Japan
@Pancakes Brother?
I can't to read the comments once you guys see mine lol
It's weird how a car I thought of as ugly can be made to look gorgeous with just wheels and LOW.
Oozes doesn't it? Yum...
Tyre size?
245/35
@Edin_Xjr Could you provied the fotos of the raised car? I have the static lowered S-type, and really love your project!
@Edin_Xjr Just perfect! You`re the boss :)
Thx mate :) @houliganster
J_edin on insta if u want more
love the car, but how in the world are you supposed to remove those lug nuts? looks like there's zero room to get a socket around them
No they are lugn not caps :). Sick Nice!
I think they're just chrome lug nut caps
Wera do a set of tools specifically for this problem.
I've always seen stock XJR's and thought, "That would make for a jammin' VIP platform". Here is the validation. I can get down with this.
Does it help if I say that at the time this car was built, the whole company belonged to ford (if my memory serves) - does that appease the complaining? Take any of the shine off the jag name?
No?
The cars so sick it needs a week on bed- It's brilliant it was managed with such a small amount of faffing. This article serves to show that jags should be more common in the vip scene.
Nothing like a bit of British executive treatment to make you feel special.
I feel truly sorry for that Jag :-( It looks absolutely appaling. Please take a Mercedes, next time.
Yes, that's true. But why change an already perefect car? Wouldn't it be better to improve the performance (limited slip diff, larger s/c, big bore kit)?
@XJR100 That constant search for your own perfect car, it's cool you wouldn't do what Edin has, but I'm sure you can understand he wouldn't do what what you would. Each to his own and all that :)
Now a Protouring XJR, that could work...
@XJR100 I can only assume by your username you're a Jaguar fan, so you'll know that Jags of this kind of age can fall in to disrepair very quickly as their value drops. At least this one is loved!
The amount of haters in this comment section is appalling.
The heading clearly states that this is a VIP build and you people still bitch about the massive chamber, drop and big wheels.. Its like going to a strip joint to complain about the ladies not wearing enough clothes.
It's on AIR and the bitch about the drop^^. VIP is big shit with crome. Only wheels and suspention is the only thing that he did! Nothing to the camber ^^ haters gonna hate! Dont like it? Dont look! ^^.
what a way to ruin an xj....i know its his car,but i find it unacceptable...from class to trash...
@Speedhunters_Bryn @teamsleepnine i understand what you're saying.....but the best to do to a jaguar is to leave it as it is..but on the other side..at least the ageing jag is loved,hopefully...
@teamsleepnine Slapping some cheap wheels on, tribal graphics down the side and slipping on some Walmart seat covers would be trashy... This is a very well observed lesson in how to do just enough.
@teamsleepnine You might be in the wrong place to find unmodified cars, jus sayin'
I think it's overdone. with a bit less camber,a bit less drop, and wheels one or two inch smaller, it would have looked even better and way more usable in my opinion.
@JoaoOliveira You do understand that the 'drop' you speak of is fully adjustable at any time because of the air suspension? With it raised to 'normal' ride height you'd never know it wasn't standard...
It would look SO MUCH BETTER without a stupid amount of camber and more reasonably sized wheels.
@KillerRaccoon So, like a standard Jaguar right? You do know we're a website that caters to people who embrace modified car culture, right?
stance tucks
VIP cambers
Sorry, not my cup of coffee.
I'm not against lowering of this particular car...but can do without the camber, oversized wheels and stretched tires.
Nothing against this the builder/car, just IMO I'd go another direction of the ride height.
@kphillips9936 Haha, that's not the ride height! It can be any height the owner chooses, naturally we're going to show the most dramatic.
@Speedhunters_Bryn @kphillips9936 The most dramatic? You're right he can do what he likes to his ride.
Personally I'd go with a different setup that doesn't put a strain on the frame and damages the undercarriage. Just me is all.
@kphillips9936 'Nothing against this the builder/car, just IMO I'd go another direction of the ride height...' me too - 4x4 all day long would Boss Hogg it tru'nuff...
Simple and beautiful and hey....it's a Jag!
If I wasn't afraid spare parts could break my bank, a British luxury car would be my first choice.
I wish I could import it tax free into Thailand . :)
@koko san It's funny isn't it, living in the UK this is actually a cheap car! We always want what we cannot have.