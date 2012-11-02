Why We Drive

Can you remember the last time you just picked up your keys, got into your car and drove somewhere with no destination in mind? Before I put together this story, I honestly couldn’t and it kind of scared me a little bit. I’ve grown up with cars, they have been and remain a huge part of my life. To a certain degree, they define who I am.
Working day in, day out in the automotive industry can actually have a negative affect on your passion and enthusiasm for all things automotive. Constantly facing into days of press releases heralding the arrival of the next best thing or checking out concept renders of cars that don’t even exist yet.
What’s wrong with taking the time to enjoy what we already have?
Maybe it’s just a western world thing. but we all seem to be in a race to our graves. We demand information faster and faster, but for what reason?
Sometimes I just find myself looking back at past events and kicking myself for not taking the time to stop and really enjoy those moments.
I feel like I’ve already lived several lifetimes worth of experiences, but I’ve never really taken anything from them.
One day last month I decided that I had enough.
I shut down my office, turned off the push notifications on my phone and walked out the front door of my house armed with two of the things that bring me the most enjoyment in life – my camera and the keys to a brand new Toyota GT86.
I actually took temporary ownership of the car a few days previous, but it seemed everything that week was conspiring against me to ensure I didn’t get to immerse myself in the GT86 experience. I think it was this conspiracy that forced my hand.
It was a Friday morning, cold but dry, when I opened the door and slid into the soft but supportive seats. Key in my pocket, push button start and the two litre boxer engine whirred twice before gently rumbling to life with a cold idle of around 1,000RPM.
I gingerly made my way across the city, aware of the low engine temperature, to pick up a friend whom I know to be the sort to appreciate those random days in life. Where do we go? Who cares, let’s turn right and see where it takes us.
With everyone in the world seemingly in a rush to get to work in the city, it left the outbound routes deserted.
Clutch, blip, downshift, go.
It wasn’t long before we had passed through a couple of scenic fishing villages situated along the southern coast of Ireland. Although the road surfaces were often poor, the GT86 always felt composed.
A lot has been said of the new Toyota, most of which has been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, I can’t recall so much hype about a single car in recent years. So it was with great disappointment on my return journey when I collected the car that I realised it wasn’t quite what it was being hailed as. It was noisy inside, the radio was pathetic, the ride was too solid and the lack of torque was quite apparent on the motorway sections. As a by-product of this, it really needed to be stirred to get it to shift. Even when it did get up on song, that diesel Audi rep-mobile was still planted inches from my rear bumper. I was devastated.
But on this particular Friday morning I learned something. This isn’t a car to commute in.
This is a car that needs to be driven.
Okay, that last part may have been quite obvious to some but for me it was a wake up call. Here was a car that was designed to do something I had forgotten about – taking the long way home.
Back on our journey and we continued our destination-less jaunt.
I think we spent the best part of ten hours in here that day, covering a meagre distance of 100 geographic miles in that time frame. This should give you an idea of the type of driving – find spectacular section of route and drive repeatedly in both directions.
I had read beforehand that other journalists complained of the lack of power on offer, and that perhaps it should have come with a turbocharger as standard. When you see the success the aftermarket community is enjoying with boosting the 4U-GSE/FA20, they probably have a good point but for Irish roads – that is mostly rough, twisty and narrow – the power and its delivery was absolutely perfect. More than enough to put a massive smile on your face but not too much to send you backwards through a ditch.
When was the last time you stopped to take in a view like this especially when you were meant to be elsewhere doing something mundane?
One of the great things about driving in Ireland is that you can go from the coast to the mountains easily within an hour. You just need to decide what you’re in the mood for and aim towards it.
The different terrains bring an entirely different driving experience too.
The roads tighten up and whilst you can’t carry as much speed, the technical nature of the route really lets you examine how the car handles itself when under strain.
Arrive into a tight corner a little too hot and the nose will gently push on, before the rear progressively comes out. Keep your right foot buried and come out the other side with a huge smile on your face. I’ve never has as much fun in a car. I felt alive.
The beauty of the whole package is that you don’t need to travel at license losing speeds to enjoy the ride. In a world where Big Brother is always watching, this is a good thing.
I’ve spent the best part of the last eighteen months commuting rather than driving, and the worst part is I never even noticed. I had become so desensitized to the privilege of driving that I forgot about how much joy it can bring. Predominant motorway driving and a daily driver with more torque than it needs all played a part in this desensitization – set destination, aim, cruise control, arrive, return home.
The GT86 however has reignited something inside me that I thought was gone forever. Toyota and Subaru have gone and created an affordable sports car in a world where driver experience is usually last on manufacturer’s priority list. Instead of a considerate CO2 number, they’ve given us BHP & LSD. Instead of lane assist and parking sensors, they’ve handed us a balanced FR chassis and shown us the road. It has awoken that thirst inside for the type of excitement that only driving can deliver. We truly drive, only when we have nowhere to go.
Sure it’s far from perfect but as my ol’ friends the Rolling Stones would say …
You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometime, you just might find, you get what you need.
–
Paddy McGrath
paddy@dev.speedhunters.com
Photo by Paddy McGrath
The more I look at this car, the more I want it.
Like the car, understand it's big for the industry but i'm starting to think Speedhunters is getting paid by Toyota because the amount of posts on this car is getting ridiculous!!
outstanding photos!
Fantastic article, and great use of the Stones quote. Well done Mr. McGrath, well done.
Great article Paddy! Your photography is fantastic in this article! Nice lighting, keep up the good work.
@PaddyMcGrathSH I hope it does otherwise it will be 86/BRZ for the next while.
Your article is great, and the only way to learn about a car is to push it.
Little by little the character of the car will be seen. Commuting as you say is not the way to learn the limits of the car.
Sometimes you need some throttle steer and heel toe. (Take it to a track day or find some side roads).
I will find some side roads I know around here, before it starts to snow.
Great article Paddy.
Love this article and pictures! Awesome work Paddy!
Mays I ask where this was shot?WillVision
awesome read... really enjoyed it...
usually I change the keys from my A6 Avant 3.0 TDI to the keys of my Silvia S15 on Fridays and just drive around to relax after a hard week of work
Driving is the best I can imagine for me to relax
amazing shot , amazing car , this is my car in saudi arabia
bro what kind of cam you are using ? Regards
@PaddyMcGrathSH My S15 is also a weekend/trackday car. Driving very often to the Nordschleife with it. problem is only, that I life in Bavaria and it takes almost 460km to get there...
A shame in germany arent that many racetracks, especially in bavaria none (If you dont cound Audis Testtracks noone can get on)
But atleast if you dont have that much time to drive there, you can still use the very nice roads around my town with nice turns or just pedal to the metall on the unrestricted A9
Which desktop to choose @_@
@PaddyMcGrathSH thanks brother , i have 7D , and forgive me if i bother you Keep going i love your photo
Fantastic article Paddy, and it's very refreshing to see a combination of a road test combined with beautiful Irish scenery.
I have a honest question for you, and I would like a fellow Irishman's advice. I'm taking one for my 3rd test drive tomorrow and will most likely make a decision then. the fact your article popped up today is a nice coincidence!
In short, I'm living in-between two mountain ranges with awesome roads, 3 hours from the Nordschleife and 4 hours from the mountains around geneva. I don't need a car to commute to work so I've been looking for a weekend car to just.....drive. Now I've been a German guy all the way (Corrado, mk1 golf, 32cd msport) but I am honestly torn between getting one of these or getting a used E46 m3 (which are fetching much more money here in Europe than in Ireland).
In short, would you buy one if you had the opportunity?
If you prefer not to answer on here you can always fire me a message on ciaranjfeeney at gmail (you know the rest!)
Ciaran
such an awesome write up, keep up the good work!
Great article, backed up by even better pictures. This is one of my favorite posts here in quite some time. Both from the images, and the reminder of why we love this stuff. It is a shame it is so easy to forget - thanks for reminding us Paddy!
Great pictures, enjoyed this!
pretty cool to see local spots brought to life like that with your photography. always love ur work on here . Some times people get bored of looking at 1,000,000 sports cars they most likely will never see never mind own. keep it up and more posts like the shed it was insane
My first drive with the GT86 was just like yours and I can't agree more. It's a car that makes you forget your to-do list.
By the way, I thought speedhunters had already reached insanely good level of photography, but some of those shots go up to eleven
Great, thanks for your answer, that's what i've thought
yayy! you wouldn't happen to be planning a look at your gear again in that post would you? because that would be AWESOME.
and great shots paddy.
Great read. I've always said, "I like cars, but I love driving". Also, like how you posted a pic showing the speedometer not at zero; I have a ton of those too, but always chicken out before posting them
awesome post. i do this everyday after work with my S13. Escape the reality and just go somewhere with my car. Nothing feels more peaceful
I enjoyed this read.
yippee! i look forward to it.
fantastic shots! i have been driven in my rental cars (Peugeot 406, Audi A1, Opel Insignia, Ford Focus C-max) on these Irish road during my multiple business trips in the past. it must be really fun to drive on those narrow road with the GT86/86/FR-S/BRZ. boy, i miss Ireland, especially the back road...
O.k., now I'm going for a long drive to no where, only in a Legacy GT.
if you dont like your job, i'll take it
I remember the last time I went for a drive with no set destination. Two thursdays ago, 10pm. After walking home from class, I noticed the gas price had dropped and the weather was nice. I got to my apartment, dropped my backpack and grabbed my keys.
I filled the tank and headed to some empty side-streets that I knew. After a few spirited runs through those, I pulled out my map in search of some twisties roads around my city and headed out to an area that looked to have some promise. I drove around for probably an hour before I decided it was about time to head home.
I may have only been driving my lowly Mazda3 but with 3 pedals and a stick, plenty of fun can be had. Going for random drives like this is fun and relaxing; when summer comes around next year and I have done some work on my e30, many more of these little escapades will be had.
a fantastic story and OUTSTANDING PICS!! thanks for sharing. i'm reading this while stuck in my stupid cube at work (but i'm thankful to be employed) on a dreary friday. i wish i could take my AE86 out today and totally goof off on a twisty road too! :SIGH: there's always the weekend, i suppose. haha.
Photos are really amazing, I dare say the best set I've seen. Really great work on the write-up aswell!
P.S Can't wait for the photography info next week!
@Irish Ciaran I'm not Paddy, but I figured I'd reply anyways. My vote goes to the E46. It has around 130 extra ponies, a Getrag transmission, individual throttles(!) and world-class handling. Plus you get the symphony of a naturally aspirated straight 6.
Stunning photography. I'm glad to hear that the motor wasn't wholly underwhelming, but I think AVO has the right idea with their turbo kit. On another note, I think it'd be really interesting to see one with a SR20DET swap.
I can't wait to finish my Spit6 project so I can properly enjoy a light, RWD sports car.
Great article.
Amazing
@Big Pooky Cheers for the response Big Pooky. I know in their own right, they are both great cars but it's proving difficult to decide which one to go for!! I know the E46 is an awesome car, but they are pushing on and are starting to show their age (subframe cracks, clutches, gearbox etc.) so what I'm trying to decide is if it is better to go for a new car which could potentially give me the same thrills and on track handling. It will be a longer than usual test drive tomorrow so if I'm convinced, I think I will make a move on the GT86. AAAarrrgh decisions!
ive been on my computer studying for the past 5 hours for a college comp test, stopped for a little, read this article, and now im gonna skip the test and go take my 95 eclipse around the lake. thank you.
Outrageous photos Paddy, outrageous.
Working for toyota im lucky enough to have one of these whenever the feelings for said moments arise
"Who cares, let’s turn right and see where it takes us." good mantra for life i recon!
AMEN I think the same things my in first gen rx7. When i am by myself on a curvy road it is amazing. it is easy to get frustrated commuting every day with low hp. But a lightweight rwd and a great road is awesome.
What an awesome article and cool pics. i definatly have to get out more and just drive sun out, windows down, music cranked sounds perfect to me!!!! (nz summer btw)
Awesome write McGrath, I've had my passion rekindled by my car multiple times
Saw the reaction to this post on Instagram, and waited till I hot home from work to give it a read and I'm glad I did. As an owner of one of these (FR-S), you nailed it! Beautiful writing and pictures! And to top it off, I have some old Top Gear playing on the TV in the background and Ronnie Wood just took the stage as I read the quote at the end....I'm a big Stones fan to boot! Thank you!
Beautiful article!
Uncertain if I'm more affected by the images or the words.
So true, my friend.
In fact, each exemplifies the impact of the other.
Awesome post thanks
@MCCLIFTED Legacy's are fun though! This article makes me wish my 92 Legacy turbo was finished... but it's a long road ahead. =)
Not enough power...... I would like to see 300 hp at the wheels
Amazing write up. Couldn't agree more, that's exactly what the GT86 is to drive like! Sadly only could experience on well built german roads, still great what you did there!
The 370Z will outperform it, the porsche boxster will smash it in the corners, the Hyundai genesis will kill it like bil in a straight line.
Subaru should have put the STI engine in it, but it may take away sales from the sti.
@rbliberty08The 370Z sounds like a truck, the Boxster costs 3x as much, and the Genesis is an unrefined piece of $#!t. Next, please!
Great article! It's sad how easily we can get sucked into our usual commute and forget to spend time just driving. I've found myself grabbing the keys to my Mercedes E class more often than my MR2 in recent months, and that's just no good at all. I can't wait to ditch the Merc and pick up a BRZ next spring!
I love the philosophical nature of this article, and nice reference to 1984 Paddy! It kind of creeped me out to be honest, though.
Top notch photography too, Paddy! Best I've seen on here in a while!
Have you driven any of those vehicles? I haven't, but on paper, those vehicles are better track vehicles. One of the brz rival is the Mazda miata, On paper the miata winas..... in real world driving, I am sure the miata will win
awesome write up paddy!! loved it! makes me wanna go for a little drive to no where!
@PaddyMcGrathSH worth it.
@PaddyMcGrathSH worth it.
Thats one of my favourite GT86 reviews, top class photography too. As someone lucky enough to have my grubby mits on one of these i can't agree more. Just for so people know here in Ireland a 370z costs nearly $80000, the GT costs $50000. Cars ain't cheap in this part of the world
Great article. I get very little time to go out for a drive/ride these days and it's a shame.
I spent some time in Dublin and enjoyed going for a brisk drive over the Wicklow Mountains in my rented 1.4l Ford Focus. Like you say, the roads were incredibly bumpy in places.
I'm interested in trying one of those GT86s.
@knifey_spoonie Just about spit my coffee out reading those prices....
@PaddyMcGrathSH @rbliberty08 As someone who traded in my '08 miata 2.0 for the GT86,, i can tell u, the GT86 outperforms the miata in every aspect. Way better handling, more power and better build quality by such a great leap they dont even compare.
As u say, the 370z may outperform it in power (and weight, chubbiness and so on), Boxster MAY smash it in the corners (and on the payment every month) and the genesis may have more power. But name me one that can outperform it, in power, handling and price, and i MIGHT be interested in trading u my GT86.
@rbliberty08 It could benefit from more power, yes, but only in the same respect as a 360 spider might benefit from more power. Or the focus 1.4L. Or any other car on the planet. But having more power would also put it in a wholly different price bracket, and would destroy what makes it such a great drivers car. And trust me, the engineers didnt decide on 200bhp with a dice throw. The car is setup to use the power it has PERFECTLY. Putting Prius tires on it is not a £ choice, but an engineers choice, to make the back end more lively, so u dont NEED more power to make it fun to drive. That said, with those prius tires, it still goes about 30% faster up the off ramps from the highway, that my '08 Miata did, and is still way more poised and communicative than the Miata ever was.
@PaddyMcGrathSH lol...Thanks a lot Paddy, but I would sell the BRZ for a Genesis.....Or get a pre-owned 370Z.....
The BRZ deservedly is a great sports car in its class, The brz is the corolla GTS of the 80's
@PaddyMcGrathSH @greenstate @knifey_spoonie I believe car prices are worst in my country... It's sold at RM243k in Malaysia which equates to USD79.6k..
@Lowie_64 Yeah Im going the turbo route as soon as this motor let's go. I've been reading tech manuals and following a few builds on the web. What version motor you putting in your's?
@Lowie_64 By the way, I had a blast saturday morning, the Legacy is a fun car to drive.
@rbliberty08 Interesting to hear that. I drive a 97' Miata and it's so far been one of the most communicating and rewarding cars i've ever driven (and i've driven Porsches, old and new Benzes, etc). The '06/'08 NC Miata is a totally different kind of car. I had one for 3 days and didn't enjoy it at all compared to my old one. I'm very much looking forward to fest driving the 86 next week. Does it feel analogue enough?? Everytime i step into a modern car i feel completely disconnected from the mechanics. Electronic gas pedal .. the steering. It mostly doesn't feel right. Would you say it's different to that? I very much hope so ...
@NicholasChoo @PaddyMcGrathSH @greenstate @knifey_spoonie You guys have it good. In Singapore, which is Malaysia's neighbor, the 86 is selling at S$185,988, exchanged to be at least USD150,000.
@NicholasChoo @PaddyMcGrathSH @greenstate @knifey_spoonie We don't even have the GT here in Brazil... Here an 2012 Impreza WRX costs about R$250,000 (USD125,000) and a FD3S costs basicaly the same (we have VERY few JDM here).
@PaddyMcGrathSH @greenstate @knifey_spoonie In Norway, it STARTS at around 50 000 GBP........... One of the richest countries in the world.
@PaddyMcGrathSH @greenstate @knifey_spoonie $70.000 here in indonesia due the goverment tax..it code ft86 not gt86 i dont know the different
@willyra @PaddyMcGrathSH @greenstate @knifey_spoonie Germany: 29.900€ ~38.000$. Quite reasonable in fact ...
I remember last Saturday, after reading this, got into my basic Ford Fiesta and drove into the mountains up in Brecon. On a weekday it would have been an hour long drive to work. Can honestly say it reminded me about the fun in driving, find a road and just drive it like you said. Really enjoyable. Would have been better in a GT86 though!
Finally had time to give this a read Paddy, seems like you've enjoyed yourself thoroughly! Time to get back to the open road more often my friend
I replaced my Porsche 911 for BMW 530dA and Mini Cooper S. I needed something to commute and something to have a little fun. I have a little regret on the decision I had to make.
@maxproof @willyra @PaddyMcGrathSH @greenstate @knifey_spoonie
$33,500 here in the Land Down Under (Australia) and with our dollar being close to parity with the US, I feel sorry for you lads unable to jump into this car...
@maxproof @willyra @PaddyMcGrathSH @greenstate @knifey_spoonie
We are really waiting for the nest SUPRA to come alive....
@PaddyMcGrathSH http://www.flickr.com/photos/npanch/8302783956/in/photostream
haha i made it even better...sorta!
The more I look at this car, the more I want it.