featurethis: The Great Porsche 911 Shoutout

11th September 2012 4,128 Comments
To be honest, when we posted our call out for reader-owned Porsche 911s last week we had no idea what to expect. While we know these cars have huge following, we weren’t quite sure how many Speedhunters readers actually have a 911 sitting in their garage. It turns out that quite a few of you do own 911s, and they have been coming through the #FeatureThis inbox in big numbers.

There are lots of cars to share, so let’s get started with the Porsche loving!

(Above) Antti from Finland

Mario Margiotta from California, USA

Aaron Gabriel from Australia

John Straub from California, USA

Tenn Xoomsai from Thailand

Amir from California, USA

Kunisan from Japan

Alex Grishchenko from New York, USA

Jan Paul Yap from Texas, USA

Chris Mitchell, from Oregon, USA

Jonas from Sweden

Pat from California, USA

Naputt Assakul from Thailand

Sam from Australia

Daniel From France

Paul Kanjanapas from Thailand

Durand Germain from France

Mat Davidson from California, USA

Mikko H from Finland

David McNett from Texas, USA

Michael Stone from Hawaii, USA

Martin Upenieks from Australia

T.C. Davis from Florida, USA

Udo S Reisinger from North Carolina, USA

Brett Sloan from Connecticut, USA

Njal from Denmark

Brian Lee from California, USA

Marius Lindh from Norway

Ted from The Netherlands

Princeton Wong from Texas, USA

Jeff David from Australia

Jon Nelson from Canada

Wesley Bourne from Florida, USA

Garrett Taylor from Oklahoma, USA

Brandon Lessing from Hawaii, USA

Erick Tanael from the Philippines

Gary Chan from the UK

Greg Gould from Washington, USA

@juliansimon_ from Instagram

Elliott Skeer from California, USA

Andrew Cartaina from New Jersey, USA

George from Australia

Jeff Miller from Washington, USA

“Kekehaya” from Japan

Hugh J Feggans from Australia

@datfaka from Instagram

Jenny Ulmer from California, USA

TJ Hunter from Ireland

Chris Lo-Pryke from Canada

Jaime Claramunt from Panamá

Tristan Levardo from California, USA

Jim Simmons from Tennessee, USA

@rosweetness from Instagram

Kevin San from Australia

Sebastiaan Warson from Belgium

Maurice van den Tillaard from The Netherlands

Brad Hodgin from North Carolina, USA

Dave from California, USA

Adam from Australia

Doug Lanciano from Maryland, USA

C. D. Bartlett from Canada

Jason and Liam Moxon from Australia

Shannon West from New Zealand

Koji Yokota from Japan

A huge thanks to everyone that participated!

-Mike

4128 comments

1
sean klingelhoefer

Yep it's official, everybody's got one except me! Some nice cars up there!

6
Brian Lee

Thanks for the post, i feel grateful that my cars have been posted up here on Speedhunters on a couple of occasions. Just wait til I'm finished with my 993 and I'll shoot you guys another #featurethis !

7
Ted

Thanks for posting my 911, very nice listing of 911s!

8
w

Best feature ever! End of.

9
TreyFiveOhJoe

:::wipes drool from keyboard:::So much win here. I couldn't pick a favorite if I had too...

10
Jmayhem

Best. Post. Ever.

11
bradjh

Thanks- Brad from NC

12
Frozzy

Missed out, will you do another one for 911's? =( 

13
Zaker_45

@SPEEDHUNTERS like some comments said,best.post.ever :O---

14
carlo168

are you going to have another one?

15
nate91242

This leaves me wanting.  Very motivating.

16
depth

Princeton Wong, I would like to see you on my streets.

17
t1p14k

Not a single 911 from Germany ? How sad ...

18
21
Olaf16

 @t1p14k Seems not many Porsche Owners from Germany know this Website :D

22
njal

So many sweet cars. I always love looking at other 911's to get inspiration for what I might need for mine :)
 
Not too many Targa's though?

23
Jim Simmons

Thanks guys. Do I get a sticker?

24
foxytuner

@SPEEDHUNTERS I hope the success of your 911 readers feature means it will happen again next year, when I'll have mine!!

Author25
Mike Garrett

 @Brian Lee Sounds great! Looking forward to it.

26
SPEEDHUNTERS

@foxytuner most definitely!

27
foxytuner

@SPEEDHUNTERS Hooray!! :D I'll be working on the perfect photo after I get mine then! :)

28
VecTT

Superb post, loving the Porsches!

29
Kunisan

Oh,thanks!
 
World debut.
 
+555

30
Kunisan

This is my 911, '89 clubsports .

31
NicoAndresFariasRojas

John Straub from California, USA ;
Mat Davidson from California, USA;
 Michael Stone from Hawaii, USA;
  Koji Yokota from Japan ; 
Brett Sloan from Connecticut, USA;
"Kekehaya” from Japan

32
Garrett Taylor

Thanks so much for posting mine!  I have a VERY good reason to put a Speedhunters sticker on my car now :)

33
Hondafan

Wow, alot of California owned 911's..
 
911 county :P. 

34
TC

Thanks for including my Carrera

35
jesze

I spot two 964 Turbos.. Win!

36
Nha Dat Da Nang

Princeton Wong, I would like to see you on my streets.

37
