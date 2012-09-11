featurethis: The Great Porsche 911 Shoutout

To be honest, when we posted our call out for reader-owned Porsche 911s last week we had no idea what to expect. While we know these cars have huge following, we weren’t quite sure how many Speedhunters readers actually have a 911 sitting in their garage. It turns out that quite a few of you do own 911s, and they have been coming through the #FeatureThis inbox in big numbers.
There are lots of cars to share, so let’s get started with the Porsche loving!
(Above) Antti from Finland
Mario Margiotta from California, USA
Aaron Gabriel from Australia
John Straub from California, USA
Tenn Xoomsai from Thailand
Amir from California, USA
Kunisan from Japan
Alex Grishchenko from New York, USA
Jan Paul Yap from Texas, USA
Chris Mitchell, from Oregon, USA
Jonas from Sweden
Pat from California, USA
Naputt Assakul from Thailand
Sam from Australia
Daniel From France
Paul Kanjanapas from Thailand
Durand Germain from France
Mat Davidson from California, USA
Mikko H from Finland
David McNett from Texas, USA
Michael Stone from Hawaii, USA
Martin Upenieks from Australia
T.C. Davis from Florida, USA
Udo S Reisinger from North Carolina, USA
Brett Sloan from Connecticut, USA
Njal from Denmark
Brian Lee from California, USA
Marius Lindh from Norway
Ted from The Netherlands
Princeton Wong from Texas, USA
Jeff David from Australia
Jon Nelson from Canada
Wesley Bourne from Florida, USA
Garrett Taylor from Oklahoma, USA
Brandon Lessing from Hawaii, USA
Erick Tanael from the Philippines
Gary Chan from the UK
Greg Gould from Washington, USA
@juliansimon_ from Instagram
Elliott Skeer from California, USA
Andrew Cartaina from New Jersey, USA
George from Australia
Jeff Miller from Washington, USA
“Kekehaya” from Japan
Hugh J Feggans from Australia
@datfaka from Instagram
Jenny Ulmer from California, USA
TJ Hunter from Ireland
Chris Lo-Pryke from Canada
Jaime Claramunt from Panamá
Tristan Levardo from California, USA
Jim Simmons from Tennessee, USA
@rosweetness from Instagram
Kevin San from Australia
Sebastiaan Warson from Belgium
Maurice van den Tillaard from The Netherlands
Brad Hodgin from North Carolina, USA
Dave from California, USA
Adam from Australia
Doug Lanciano from Maryland, USA
C. D. Bartlett from Canada
Jason and Liam Moxon from Australia
Shannon West from New Zealand
Koji Yokota from Japan
A huge thanks to everyone that participated!
-Mike
Yep it's official, everybody's got one except me! Some nice cars up there!
Thanks for the post, i feel grateful that my cars have been posted up here on Speedhunters on a couple of occasions. Just wait til I'm finished with my 993 and I'll shoot you guys another #featurethis !
Thanks for posting my 911, very nice listing of 911s!
Best feature ever! End of.
:::wipes drool from keyboard:::So much win here. I couldn't pick a favorite if I had too...
Best. Post. Ever.
Thanks- Brad from NC
Missed out, will you do another one for 911's? =(
@SPEEDHUNTERS like some comments said,best.post.ever :O---
are you going to have another one?
This leaves me wanting. Very motivating.
Princeton Wong, I would like to see you on my streets.
Not a single 911 from Germany ? How sad ...
@t1p14k Seems not many Porsche Owners from Germany know this Website
So many sweet cars. I always love looking at other 911's to get inspiration for what I might need for mine
Not too many Targa's though?
Thanks guys. Do I get a sticker?
@SPEEDHUNTERS I hope the success of your 911 readers feature means it will happen again next year, when I'll have mine!!
@foxytuner most definitely!
@SPEEDHUNTERS Hooray!! I'll be working on the perfect photo after I get mine then!
Superb post, loving the Porsches!
Oh,thanks!
World debut.
+555
This is my 911, '89 clubsports .
John Straub from California, USA ;
Mat Davidson from California, USA;
Michael Stone from Hawaii, USA;
Koji Yokota from Japan ;
Brett Sloan from Connecticut, USA;
"Kekehaya” from Japan
Thanks so much for posting mine! I have a VERY good reason to put a Speedhunters sticker on my car now
Wow, alot of California owned 911's..
911 county :P.
Thanks for including my Carrera
I spot two 964 Turbos.. Win!
Princeton Wong, I would like to see you on my streets.
Yep it's official, everybody's got one except me! Some nice cars up there!