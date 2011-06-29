Random Snap>>equipped Mini

Our good friend Jon Sibal came across this very cool looking MINI on the net and I thought it deserved a repost here.
Can't beat the look of small wheels on a new MINI, especially when they are Work Equip 01's.
Source: JonSibal.com
Comments
Add comment
722 comments
damn, i like it!
Shopped? Looks 'shopped.
very naice
dont ruin this site with BMW Mini's
Awful.
Just awful.
+1 benpopham
minis suck.
looks rubbish ...
looks like this car have 300 or more bhp...
Ichishima-san of Spoon Sports said that the BMW Mini was one of his favorite non Japanese cars.
Looks photoshopped- I see a lot of artifacts around the wheel arch.
anything thats lowered and has nice wheels looks good
benpopham nice nickname....
wheelsize and tires are perfect! using an iconic japanese wheel from an era no associated with MINI is iffy.
Beautiful japanese wheels on a german shopping trolley is dodgy
Wow! That Mini looks superb!