SHARE Random Snap>>equipped Mini

Random Snap>>equipped Mini

By
29th June 2011 722 Comments
Random Snap>>equipped Mini

Our good friend Jon Sibal came across this very cool looking MINI on the net and I thought it deserved a repost here.

Can't beat the look of small wheels on a new MINI, especially when they are Work Equip 01's.

Source: JonSibal.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

722 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1

Wow! That Mini looks superb!

2

damn, i like it!

3

Shopped? Looks 'shopped.

5

:( dont ruin this site with BMW Mini's

6

Awful.

Just awful.

7

+1 benpopham



minis suck.

8

looks rubbish ...

9

looks like this car have 300 or more bhp...

10

Ichishima-san of Spoon Sports said that the BMW Mini was one of his favorite non Japanese cars.

11

Looks photoshopped- I see a lot of artifacts around the wheel arch.

12

anything thats lowered and has nice wheels looks good

13

benpopham nice nickname....

14

wheelsize and tires are perfect! using an iconic japanese wheel from an era no associated with MINI is iffy.

15

Beautiful japanese wheels on a german shopping trolley is dodgy

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS