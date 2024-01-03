Welcoming 2024, The Daikoku PA Way

Next Chapter >

Waking up at the crack of dawn on January 3 and heading down to Daikoku Parking Area in Yokohama has become second nature.

Even though I’ve been attending the Daikoku New Year meeting for as long as I can remember, I always look forward to it. For me, this continues to be the very best unofficial car gathering Japan has to offer.







I arrived before 8:00am, but even then the entire parking area was already full with an assortment of makes and models that would make any car otaku drool.





As always, I’ll let the images from the morning do most of the talking.

There were so many gems, I really did feel like a kid in a candy store.

Starting off with this Ferrari 365 GT4 BB, which I’m pleased I snapped a few pictures of when I did, as the owner ended up leaving quite early.





But not to worry, as other rare sightings were everywhere I looked.







See what I mean?





It’s always hard to say if cars like this Speedster are the real deal, but it’s still amazing to witness such variety.

JDM-style Euros, anyone?

I don’t think too many people would have checked out this Z32 Nissan Fairlady Z droptop, but they’re a pretty rare sight in Japan now, especially with a manual transmission like this one has.

Is there anything better than a white Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI on white RAYS Volk Racing TE37s?





Here’s that Ultima GTR again.

I have to give a massive thanks to the owner of this Z20 Soarer, who gifted me some sick ‘Ibaraki Style’ stickers.

SR311 Datsun on point.









I’m not sure what I was more surprised to see – the brand new Lotus Emira, of which there are not many in Japan yet, or this Nissan Silvia S13 on Australian license plates.













I often see a Subaru Alcyone or two at Nostalgic 2Days, but it’s so cool to see one out in the wild.

When the police began their announcements, asking people not to park in the truck spots, many owners began leaving Daikoku.

But at the same time, just as many cars continued to roll in.





This S30 Fairlady Z is an absolute beauty.

I even spotted Alec‘s new project car in the mix.

Ferrari 328 or Jaguar XJS Cabrio?

It’s always refreshing to see a 964 with its original narrow body.

Pretty soon, the cars arriving at Daikoku were slowed to a crawl; there just weren’t any more car park spaces to accommodate them all.





So some ended up creating their own spaces.

This Skyline Japan shows us how it’s still hip to be square.

As always, a large crowd ended up forming at the parking area’s exit. Here, some owners will get on it as they head up the ramp back onto the expressway.

It’s always nice to see a well-used GT3.

You’d be forgiven for thinking this was some annual Lamborghini meeting.





I’m always shocked by how many Lambos show up at this gathering, and not a single one of them is stock.









Where else would you see a stanced 348 next to a Hakosuka?!

I really don’t think there’s any better way to celebrate the New Year, than at Daikoku PA on January 3, and I hope this post showed you why. Happy 2024!

