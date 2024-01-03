SHARE Welcoming 2024, The Daikoku PA Way

Waking up at the crack of dawn on January 3 and heading down to Daikoku Parking Area in Yokohama has become second nature.

Even though I’ve been attending the Daikoku New Year meeting for as long as I can remember, I always look forward to it. For me, this continues to be the very best unofficial car gathering Japan has to offer.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_14
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_04
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_01
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_02
new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

I arrived before 8:00am, but even then the entire parking area was already full with an assortment of makes and models that would make any car otaku drool.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_03
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_08
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_05
new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

As always, I’ll let the images from the morning do most of the talking.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

There were so many gems, I really did feel like a kid in a candy store.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

Starting off with this Ferrari 365 GT4 BB, which I’m pleased I snapped a few pictures of when I did, as the owner ended up leaving quite early.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_12
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_11
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

But not to worry, as other rare sightings were everywhere I looked.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_15
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_17
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_16
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_18
new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_19

See what I mean?

  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_20
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

It’s always hard to say if cars like this Speedster are the real deal, but it’s still amazing to witness such variety.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_22

JDM-style Euros, anyone?

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

I don’t think too many people would have checked out this Z32 Nissan Fairlady Z droptop, but they’re a pretty rare sight in Japan now, especially with a manual transmission like this one has.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

Is there anything better than a white Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI on white RAYS Volk Racing TE37s?

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_36
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_25
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_32

Here’s that Ultima GTR again.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_33

I have to give a massive thanks to the owner of this Z20 Soarer, who gifted me some sick ‘Ibaraki Style’ stickers.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_37

SR311 Datsun on point.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_26
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_27
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_28
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_29
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_30
new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_31

I’m not sure what I was more surprised to see – the brand new Lotus Emira, of which there are not many in Japan yet, or this Nissan Silvia S13 on Australian license plates.

  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_35
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_34
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_38
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_39
new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_40
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_47
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_48

I often see a Subaru Alcyone or two at Nostalgic 2Days, but it’s so cool to see one out in the wild.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_44

When the police began their announcements, asking people not to park in the truck spots, many owners began leaving Daikoku.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_43

But at the same time, just as many cars continued to roll in.

  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_41
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_42

This S30 Fairlady Z is an absolute beauty.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_45

I even spotted Alec‘s new project car in the mix.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_46

Ferrari 328 or Jaguar XJS Cabrio?

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_49

It’s always refreshing to see a 964 with its original narrow body.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_50

Pretty soon, the cars arriving at Daikoku were slowed to a crawl; there just weren’t any more car park spaces to accommodate them all.

  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_51
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_58

So some ended up creating their own spaces.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_52

This Skyline Japan shows us how it’s still hip to be square.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_53

As always, a large crowd ended up forming at the parking area’s exit. Here, some owners will get on it as they head up the ramp back onto the expressway.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_54

It’s always nice to see a well-used GT3.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_55

You’d be forgiven for thinking this was some annual Lamborghini meeting.

  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_56
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_57
new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_59

I’m always shocked by how many Lambos show up at this gathering, and not a single one of them is stock.

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_62
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_60
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_61
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_64
  • new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_65
new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_66

Where else would you see a stanced 348 next to a Hakosuka?!

new_year_meet_2024_dino_dalle_carbonare_67

I really don’t think there’s any better way to celebrate the New Year, than at Daikoku PA on January 3, and I hope this post showed you why. Happy 2024!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

