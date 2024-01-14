SHARE The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon MEGA Gallery

14th January 2024
How does one formulate a game plan for seeing everything the world’s busiest car show has to offer? The answer is, you don’t.

Visiting Tokyo Auto Salon is battle of physical strength and mental fortitude. On just Friday and Saturday alone, I managed to clock over 59,000 steps on my phone’s health app. That’s 40 kilometers, spent walking around the halls. But that wasn’t even the hard part.

  • ARD00632
  • ARD00634
ARD09496
  • ARD09779
  • ARD09766
ARD00580

We all know how busy the Makuhari Messe convention center gets come TAS time – if you don’t, it’s usually in the hundreds of thousands of attendees – but as mentioned in our second Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 story, we won’t be at all surprised if this year’s official head count is an all-time record. Even the huge car parks reached capacity and had to be closed.

ARD09573
  • ARD09882
  • ARD00465
  • ARD00050
ARD00546
  • ARD09926
  • ARD09968

Once upon time, Friday morning at TAS was reserved for media and industry folk, but over the years it’s almost become as crazy as Saturday and Sunday, when everyone is welcome. This year, Friday was busier than ever right from 9:00am opening, and at 2:00pm, when the doors opened to public special ticket holders, it was a madhouse. And it pretty much stayed this way till Sunday closing at 6:00pm.

ARD00407
  • ARD00279
  • ARD00081
ARD00596
  • ARD00389
  • ARD09539
ARD00593

Early on in the day I realized there was no point waiting to get completely clear shots of cars using normal shutter speeds. I decided to go with the flow and slow the speeds down where needed. Accepting and adapting is all part of the Tokyo Auto Salon experience.

  • ARD00052
  • ARD00002
  • ARD00028
ARD00072

I could go on and on about the struggles of shooting at TAS, but at the end of the day, just being at the event makes up for any perceived pain. Like everyone else who attended this year, I was so excited to see the latest work from Japan’s performance tuners and custom car builders, and once again they did not disappoint.

Even better, I got to see snow in Tokyo for the very first time as I left the venue on Sunday night.

  • ARD00452
  • ARD00019
ARD00856

It’s only fitting that we share a gallery post as big as Tokyo Auto Salon 2024, and this one easily clocks in as our biggest gallery ever. Sorry not sorry to anyone who gets a cramp in their scrolling finger…

Rick Muda
Instagram: ardskellig

ARD00004
  • ARD00005
  • ARD00003
ARD00021
  • ARD00006
  • ARD00007
  • ARD00011
ARD00026
  • ARD00048
  • ARD00027
ARD00024
  • ARD00034
  • ARD00036
ARD00037
  • ARD00054
  • ARD00053
  • ARD00059
ARD00038
  • ARD00063
  • ARD00066
ARD00068
  • ARD00069
  • ARD00071
ARD00073
  • ARD00074
  • ARD00076
ARD00079
  • ARD00082
  • ARD00083
ARD00264
  • ARD00258
  • ARD00262
  • ARD00259
ARD00263
  • ARD00270
  • ARD00271
ARD00280
  • ARD00272
  • ARD00283
ARD00257
  • ARD00286
  • ARD00078
ARD00287
  • ARD00291
  • ARD00031
ARD00296
  • ARD00316
  • ARD00321
ARD00307
  • ARD00330
  • ARD00349
  • ARD00337
ARD00335
  • ARD00346
  • ARD00362
ARD00364
  • ARD00369
  • ARD00365
ARD00373
  • ARD00383
  • ARD00384
ARD00397
  • ARD00401
  • ARD00403
ARD00428
  • ARD00429
  • ARD00432
ARD00446
  • ARD00435
  • ARD00437
  • ARD00469
ARD00477
  • ARD00470
  • ARD00471
ARD00481
  • ARD00451
  • ARD00459
  • ARD00457
ARD00482
  • ARD00491
  • ARD00496
ARD00494
  • ARD00497
  • ARD00501
ARD00565
  • ARD00513
  • ARD00515
ARD00542
  • ARD00548
  • ARD00551
ARD00549
  • ARD00553
  • ARD00555
  • ARD00556
ARD00558
  • ARD00563
  • ARD00561
  • ARD00564
ARD00577
  • ARD00536
  • ARD00538
ARD00583
  • ARD00568
  • ARD00572
  • ARD00575
ARD00579
  • ARD00590
  • ARD00591
ARD00598
  • ARD00603
  • ARD00609
ARD00616
  • ARD00612
  • ARD00619
ARD00627
  • ARD00646
  • ARD00649
  • ARD00648
ARD00628
  • ARD00744
  • ARD00748
ARD00757
  • ARD00758
  • ARD00754
  • ARD00760
  • ARD00756
ARD00762
  • ARD00765
  • ARD00767
ARD00770
  • ARD00772
  • ARD00775
ARD00776
  • ARD00782
  • ARD00777
  • ARD00780
ARD00779
  • ARD00788
  • ARD00795
ARD00791
  • ARD00796
  • ARD00801
ARD00812
  • ARD00806
  • ARD00810
ARD00815
  • ARD00826
  • ARD00829
  • ARD00831
ARD00832
  • ARD00837
  • ARD00841
ARD09452
  • ARD09453
  • ARD09460
ARD09467
  • ARD09477
  • ARD09478
ARD09487
  • ARD09511
  • ARD09504
ARD09508
  • ARD09507
  • ARD09506
ARD09513
  • ARD09514
  • ARD09516
  • ARD09520
ARD09533
  • ARD09529
  • ARD09523
ARD09480
  • ARD09527
  • ARD09524
ARD09541
  • ARD09550
  • ARD09548
ARD09543
  • ARD09534
  • ARD09596
ARD09552
  • ARD09555
  • ARD09554
ARD09583
  • ARD09577
  • ARD09598
  • ARD09585
ARD09561
  • ARD09563
  • ARD09564
ARD09562
  • ARD09609
  • ARD09610
ARD09604
  • ARD09615
  • ARD09616
ARD09614
  • ARD09619
  • ARD09612
ARD09608
  • ARD09624
  • ARD09623
ARD09638
  • ARD09628
  • ARD09633
  • ARD09630
ARD09627
  • ARD09643
  • ARD09642
ARD09648
  • ARD09646
  • ARD09652
ARD09641
  • ARD09655
  • ARD09656
ARD09654
  • ARD09659
  • ARD09660
ARD09658
  • ARD09665
  • ARD09667
  • ARD09668
ARD09662
  • ARD09671
  • ARD09673
ARD09684
  • ARD09677
  • ARD09678
ARD09679
  • ARD09680
  • ARD09681
ARD09686
  • ARD09690
  • ARD09692
  • ARD09688
ARD09691
  • ARD09698
  • ARD09701
ARD09697
  • ARD09704
  • ARD09709
  • ARD09707
ARD09708
  • ARD09712
  • ARD09715
ARD09711
  • ARD09732
  • ARD09735
ARD09740
  • ARD09739
  • ARD09743
ARD09864
  • ARD09746
  • ARD09749
ARD09775
  • ARD09762
  • ARD09763
ARD09768
  • ARD09767
  • ARD09774
  • ARD09773
ARD09777
  • ARD09783
  • ARD09785
ARD09782
  • ARD09781
  • ARD09786
ARD09778
  • ARD09791
  • ARD09792
ARD09797
  • ARD09989
  • ARD09842
  • ARD09844
ARD09847
  • ARD09845
  • ARD09846
ARD09867
  • ARD09874
  • ARD09872
  • ARD09875
ARD09880
  • ARD09876
  • ARD09878
ARD09888
  • ARD09884
  • ARD09890
  • ARD09887
ARD09991
  • ARD09995
  • ARD09992
ARD09994
Comments

5 comments

1
J

I wonder what happens to the cars after the show, the ones that really pushed the creativity and would never be driven. Thanks for the pictures, from someone who could not be there.

2
@kanyewest

Guess its sold and/parted for future projects or prototyping. Ones that are iconic will probably be kept in company archives

D.A.D has been bringing out their crystal covered SL's for past 15 years

3
Jason Bondhus

I REALLY thought Toyota was going to produce the S-FR. Perfect competitor to the MX5. I know the one pictured is an MX5 with the face of an S-FR...but if you look at the prototypes they showed years back, they looked like production models.

4
Dylan Sweeney

Does anyone have more info on that wild chopped Honda Acty van? (At least I think it's an Acty)

5
takumifujiwara13954

Good grief Rick. How long did it take for you to upload all those pictures? Hahaha! Thanks for the content man!

