Retro Havoc Encore Unlimited: The Mega Gallery

EVENT COVERAGE
By
13th December 2023 0 Comments
Earlier this week, I gave you a glimpse into some of my favorite aspects of Retro Havoc’s 2023 Encore Unlimited event. Today, I’m going to show you everything else I captured at this giant get-together, held on a former runway near Malaysia’s capital city, Kuala Lumpur.

Having been to the annual Retro Havoc show before and now Encore Unlimited, there is no mistaking how vastly different the two events feel. While Retro Havoc has a defined focus on retro and classic cars, Encore Unlimited gave me a much bigger sense of just how diverse Malaysian car culture actually is.

ARD05414
  • ARD05371
  • ARD05399
  • ARD05373
ARD05946

It could just be because of the sheer scale of the show or seeing cars from different eras mixed together, but it truly feels unique to Malaysia. Because where else in the world can you find locally-built Protons alongside JDM, USDM and EUDM models?

ARD05446
  • ARD05435
  • ARD05395
ARD05421

The types of builds were just as diverse too. I’ve noticed that while many modified cars in Malaysia are race-inspired, there’s an equally large proportion that are actually built for circuit use. Just as the Malaysian drift scene has events happening all the time, Sepang International Circuit holds regular track days, so it makes sense that many Malaysian enthusiasts build cars with dual show/go purpose. Motorsports are deeply rooted in the local car culture.

ARD05460
  • ARD05555
  • ARD05853
  • ARD05906
  • ARD05527
ARD05487

When it comes to old school Japanese cars, Malaysia has them in numbers, and it felt like every classic build that showed up for Retro Havoc was out at Encore Unlimited too. When I visit Malaysia, I’m constantly reminded that there are so many Japanese models from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s that I’ve forgotten about. Like the Mitsubishi FTO and GTO variants, which are not cars I see or hear talked about often.

ARD06274
  • ARD06399
  • ARD06278
  • ARD06360
ARD06323

Retro Havoc Encore Unlimited is a grounding experience for anyone who wants to dive head-first into Malaysian car culture. It offers such a huge variety of cars and builds, but most importantly, it unites Malaysian car enthusiasts from different backgrounds at a place – in this case a huge place – they can really share their passion. Long may this event continue.

Now, I promised a mega gallery, and you shall receive below. Enjoy!

Rick Muda
Instagram: ardskellig

More stories from Malaysia on Speedhunters

ARD04705
  • ARD04665
  • ARD04677
ARD04696
  • ARD04681
  • ARD05656
  • ARD04874
ARD05635
  • ARD04887
  • ARD04889
  • ARD04896
ARD05367
  • ARD05383
  • ARD05386
ARD05364
  • ARD05474
  • ARD05392
  • ARD05420
ARD05413
  • ARD05409
  • ARD05415
ARD05417
  • ARD05418
  • ARD05422
ARD05423
  • ARD05426
  • ARD05428
  • ARD05433
ARD05440
  • ARD05441
  • ARD05445
ARD05447
  • ARD05450
  • ARD05456
  • ARD05455
  • ARD05451
ARD05472
  • ARD05462
  • ARD05463
  • ARD05466
ARD05471
  • ARD05488
  • ARD05501
ARD05509
  • ARD05513
  • ARD05519
ARD05520
  • ARD05529
  • ARD05530
ARD05532
  • ARD05535
  • ARD05559
  • ARD05848
ARD05852
  • ARD05897
  • ARD05898
ARD05858
  • ARD05900
  • ARD05902
ARD05908
  • ARD05905
  • ARD05893
  • ARD05909
ARD05910
  • ARD05919
  • ARD05920
ARD05924
  • ARD05932
  • ARD05933
ARD05945
  • ARD05934
  • ARD05935
ARD05936
  • ARD05937
  • ARD05938
ARD05947
  • ARD05943
  • ARD05944
ARD05957
  • ARD05949
  • ARD05958
  • ARD05939
ARD05966
  • ARD05959
  • ARD05960
ARD05967
  • ARD05962
  • ARD05963
  • ARD05965
ARD05970
  • ARD05961
  • ARD05983
ARD05977
  • ARD05971
  • ARD05972
ARD05976
  • ARD05973
  • ARD05975
ARD05986
  • ARD05980
  • ARD05981
ARD05988
  • ARD05990
  • ARD05991
  • ARD05992
ARD05993
  • ARD05994
  • ARD06005
ARD05997
  • ARD06002
  • ARD06003
  • ARD06006
ARD06007
  • ARD06008
  • ARD06011
  • ARD06009
ARD06012
  • ARD06015
  • ARD06016
ARD06013
  • ARD06017
  • ARD06018
ARD06025
  • ARD06060
  • ARD06029
ARD06078
  • ARD06071
  • ARD06069
  • ARD06068
ARD06066
  • ARD06073
  • ARD06076
ARD06086
  • ARD06079
  • ARD06080
ARD06088
  • ARD06081
  • ARD06084
ARD06090
  • ARD06094
  • ARD06097
  • ARD06096
ARD06100
  • ARD06112
  • ARD06113
  • ARD06114
ARD06104
  • ARD06116
  • ARD06119
ARD06126
  • ARD06123
  • ARD06125
ARD06133
  • ARD06131
  • ARD06135
ARD06137
  • ARD06138
  • ARD06140
  • ARD06141
ARD06142
  • ARD06144
  • ARD06147
ARD06154
  • ARD06149
  • ARD06152
ARD06164
  • ARD06166
  • ARD06167
  • ARD06169
ARD06170
  • ARD06171
  • ARD06173
ARD06174
  • ARD06175
  • ARD06176
ARD06177
  • ARD06178
  • ARD06179
ARD06182
  • ARD06180
  • ARD06181
ARD06187
  • ARD06191
  • ARD06193
ARD06189
  • ARD06194
  • ARD06195
ARD06198
  • ARD06199
  • ARD06205
ARD06207
  • ARD06210
  • ARD06219
  • ARD06220
ARD06222
  • ARD06233
  • ARD06238
ARD06225
  • ARD06241
  • ARD06245
  • ARD06246
ARD06230
  • ARD06248
  • ARD06249
ARD06257
  • ARD06250
  • ARD06252
  • ARD06256
ARD06259
  • ARD06260
  • ARD06261
ARD06266
  • ARD06262
  • ARD06264
ARD06269
  • ARD06271
  • ARD06340
ARD06349
  • ARD06350
  • ARD06352
  • ARD06353
ARD06356
  • ARD06376
  • ARD06379
ARD06407
