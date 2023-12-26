Project 996 Turbo: Entering The Digital Age With Porsche’s PCCM Plus

Next Chapter >

Part of the charm of operating a retro machine in modern times is the technology, or lack of. It gives you a nostalgic feeling, free from the complications of contemporary life. But when it comes to infotainment, the very latest connectivity and functionality is always a bonus, allowing you to concentrate firmly on the driving.

Porsche 996s and 997s have now achieved ‘Classic’ status within Porsche itself, and these models are being supported with more replacement parts and cool upgrades than ever before. For me, the most interesting upgrade is the Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus. This Germanic mouthful is more commonly known in Porsche enthusiast circles as PCCM Plus.

Now, before we get started, I realise that the keen-eyed among you may have noticed that my 996 Turbo has changed colour since the last update. To tell you the truth, it’s a completely different car.

Shortly after I had completed the front end refurbishment, my black 996 Turbo met with the rear of a Honda Jazz in a rather dramatic five-car motorway pile-up. I battled to keep the car and repair it, but to no avail.

Bruised and disappointed but undeterred, I searched high and low for a replacement. Getting the exact same specification with similar mileage seemed near impossible, so I settled for a change of flavour. This time around I opted for the Arctic Silver X50 you see before you.

I’m a huge fan of keeping these vehicles period correct, which is why it has been fitted with a 9ff centre-lock wheel conversion kit. I’m very careful not to modernise cars like this too much. After all, the retro feeling is exactly what draws me to them.

With a free-flowing exhaust system fitted, any 996 Turbo creates a wonderful ‘2000s golden era of tuning’ turbo whistle, but as they grow older certain components like suspension and brakes need updating. The key for me is to select items that make driving more enjoyable and work in harmony with the rest of the car, without deleting its soul. Deep down, 996 Turbos are a pretty brutish experience and, in my opinion, you don’t want to round their edges off too much.





Despite enjoying loading the 6CD changer that all UK 911 Turbos were equipped with, the factory satellite navigation left a lot to be desired. Having not been updated for a long time, it no longer navigated today’s streets efficiently. Neither did the telephone quite match up to modern requirements. 996s existed in a time where handsets in cars were still a thing, and really bridge the suited, booted, business call on the move era to today’s Bluetooth-equipped machines. That network is no longer supported, relegating the receiver to a prop from a bygone time. Amusing to hold up to your ear every now and again, but no longer able to make or receive calls.





With those two gripes in mind, and with 1000s of miles of road trips planned ahead, I found Porsche’s PCCM Plus solution while neck-deep in a forum thread. Not only does this update the infotainment, but the design language is unmistakably Porsche in both the hardware and user interface – something I absolutely love. Any Porsche dealer can carry out the fitting service, and the units carry a proper Porsche part number, so you can order them – complete with a fitting kit – just like an air filter or spark plug.





I took my car along to Porsche Centre Reading, home of Porsche’s UK operations, to meet Paul Kitchen and Richie Payne for the installation. Paul is head of Porsche Classic Marketing and is really passionate about the growth of the Classic range into more modern and attainable models.

It’s crazy to think that 996s, Boxsters and now Cayennes are all considered Classic models by Porsche themselves, but perhaps that’s just me not accepting my accumulating age. Richie cut his teeth in Porsche dealer workshops when the 996 was launched, so had find memories of these cars and knows them like the back of his hand.





PCCM Plus is a direct fit into the 996 Turbo dashboard, or any 996 that already has a double-DIN head unit fitted. I love how the plastic surround matches up perfectly to the other finishes inside the cabin and carries the all important ‘PORSCHE’ script – something I would miss with an aftermarket solution





Also in the workshop at the same time as my car was a Guards Red 992 Turbo S, wearing the famous ‘911 HUL’ numberplate. This registration is very fondly regarded in 911 Turbo circles, having graced many press cars over the years, inducing the original UK 911 Turbo.

I was fortunate enough to spend some time behind the wheel of that rocket ship, and alongside the absolutely bonkers pace and grip, I got very well acquainted with CarPlay inside the cabin. There’s something about being able to select the perfect driving tune when you’re out for a cruise. With the potential of Spotify at your fingertips, there’s no excuse not to find something. After spending time inside the 992, a 6CD changer was never going to cut the mustard again.

Luckily, I would never need to go back to fumbling with shiny plastic discs. Richie installed the PCCM Plus into my 996 and fired it up for the first time. The way the loading screen displays the Porsche crest in incredible detail instantly showed a sign of things to come. It made the interior feel about 20 years younger.





The wired CarPlay connection is simple – literally just plug and play. A small box fits into the cubby hole in the centre console and allows for USB and phone connection. The nice bonus here is you no longer need to use the cigarette lighter for charging, as the wired PCCM Plus connection rapidly charges your phone.





With CarPlay engaged your phone can be stowed well out of hand’s reach, and everything legally controlled via the head unit. Telephone calls, navigation and CarPlay features like Waze, Google Maps, Spotify and Siri can all be utilised.

This gave an unexpected benefit; I no longer need to suspend my phone from the air vents, solving a big 996 owner headache and making the the dash area much less cluttered.

Speaking of clutter, I really enjoy how I’m able to access DAB+ radio stations without the need for a stick-on aerial in the front window. The PCCM Plus seamlessly adds a DAB antenna, plus a high-strength GPS receiver for the in-built Porsche Navigation, without changing the look of the car in any way. Perfect for someone like me who is looking to keep it old school, while updating the tech.

As you can perhaps guess from the masked faces in some of these images, I’ve lived with the PCCM Plus for a while now and have completed numerous trips using it to find my way around. Driving the 996 is just like driving a modern car now. Sometimes you can forget and think it’s much newer than it is… and then you step on the accelerator and hear the turbo whistle.

I most frequently use CarPlay for Waze and Spotify while in the car, and occasionally take phone calls too. The hands free microphone is fitted to the steering column and it’s so neatly designed you don’t really know it is there. The PCCM Plus has made the 996 Turbo much more useable, and becomes an option on commuting-type journeys I wouldn’t usually consider it for.

Navigating London is a total breeze now, and I recently met with my brother there for dinner. He’s also an X50 owner, but his car features many more options, plus a paint to sample colour and acres of factory-fit carbon. Not that I am jealous in any way whatsoever. In the real world though, those options are all well and good, but no prizes for guessing who had to lead the charge to dodge traffic on the way out of the city…

Ryan Stewart

Instagram: 7.nth

ryan@speedhunters.com

Photography by Mark Riccioni

Instagram: mark_scenemedia

X: markriccioni

mark@speedhunters.com