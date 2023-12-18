SHARE Slide N’ Shine At Texas Motor Speedway

Slide N’ Shine At Texas Motor Speedway

I AM THE SPEEDHUNTER
By
18th December 2023 2 Comments
Slide N’ Shine At Texas Motor Speedway

A few months ago, I was loading up my camera bag for some drifting and drag racing at a small local track. Like the drivers who had prepped their cars for the night, I was eager to head out with some friends and enjoy an evening of motorsport. But two days before the event, the track was shut down.

This wasn’t the first time Urban Racing had to find a new venue since its start in 2018. It’s seen a handful of locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in its quest to take racing off the streets and build a safe home for drivers who want to find their limits. Its new home was familiar though. Action was back on track at Texas Motor Speedway where it had hosted drift events earlier in its history.

  • SH-SlideNShine 03 para 1-2
  • SH-SlideNShine 04 para 1-2
SH-SlideNShine 06 para 2-3
  • SH-SlideNShine 07 para 2-3
  • SH-SlideNShine 09 para 2-3
  • SH-SlideNShine 11 para 3-4
SH-SlideNShine 12 para 3-4
  • SH-SlideNShine 13 para 3-4
  • SH-SlideNShine 14 para 3-4
  • SH-SlideNShine 10 para 3-4
SH-SlideNShine 08 para 2-3

Slide N’ Shine: The Finale was the second event back at the track. Much like the previous Slide N’ Shine, pro and grassroots drivers had a chance to push the limits on a high-speed drift course, or try their hand on a smaller scale track, or even in a rental drift car with a coach in the passenger seat.

SH-SlideNShine 17 para 4-5
  • SH-SlideNShine 16 para 4-5
  • SH-SlideNShine 18 para 4-5
  • SH-SlideNShine 19 para 4-5
  • SH-SlideNShine 20 para 4-5
SH-SlideNShine 21 para 4-5 extra

If the track isn’t exactly your style, a burnout pit was added this time around. I feel like the photos can tell this part of the story better than any words can.

  • SH-SlideNShine 22 para 5-6
  • SH-SlideNShine 23 para 5-6
SH-SlideNShine 24 para 6-7

As the name implies, with the ‘slide’ comes the ‘shine’, and a show inside the facility makes for a perfect place to park up, grab a bite with friends, and let your machine sing in a rev battle – all with no chance of the police coming to shut down the meet.

SH-SlideNShine 25 para 6-7
  • SH-SlideNShine 28 para 6-7
  • SH-SlideNShine 26 para 6-7
SH-SlideNShine 27 para 6-7
  • SH-SlideNShine 29 para 6-7
  • SH-SlideNShine 30 para 6-7
  • SH-SlideNShine 32 para 6-7
SH-SlideNShine 31 para 6-7

A few cars found themselves in front of my lens there too, most notably a turbo Honda K-series-powered NSX behind a row of Toyota Supras, and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that I was lucky enough to get a few shots of before the crowd swarmed around it.

SH-SlideNShine 34 para 7-8
  • SH-SlideNShine 02 ALT Cover
  • SH-SlideNShine 05 para 1-2
SH-SlideNShine 33 para 7-8

With this event capping off the season, Urban Racing is already focusing attention to next year. More sponsors, more vendors and more people, all with the goal of fostering a culture and building a community around the track for high-octane fun in a time when it is needed most.

Brian Barisa
Instagram: brianhasacanon

IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER related stories on Speedhunters

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

2 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Another car guy

I don't know the exact circumstances around the event so with that said, the pictures are ok, but not great. And would like to have seen more from an event like this. Don't know if a filter was used or some unique lens but the style is a little too Instagramy for me. Just being honest.

2
mwoodski

put the star filter away good lord

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS