Malaysia Does Car Nights Best

I promised some more crazy scenes from Malaysia, and I’d hate not to deliver. If you joined me last time, you’d know we got to check out a real-life replica of the famous Fujiwara Tofu Shop. Now we kick off with the keys to a 992 Porsche GT3 – quite the contrast, right?

I should begin by saying that if you’re ever handed the opportunity to drive a GT-series Porsche, don’t hesitate. I’ve experienced good hospitality in my time, but this was next level.





Riding in one of my dream cars, Dino and I headed out to a detailing studio for a light poke around and then to a local spot for dinner. I probably needn’t say it, but a bright blue GT3 certainly makes quite the statement against its surroundings in an area like this.

The same can definitely be said about this FC3S Mazda RX-7 owned by Yip – one of the legends kind enough to be showing us around Kuala Lumpur.

Now, the food in Malaysia is unreal and the overall experience was unique to say the least, but what if I told you that somewhere in KL, there is an entire carpark level that’s been converted into a virtual street lined with American and Japanese-style shop fronts?







Trust me, I wasn’t completely convinced either. But ignoring the cars for a moment, a good majority of these facades are entries into functioning restaurants and hobby shops. The entire purpose was to give likeminded car enthusiasts a place to congregate.





Then there are the cars. If no one said otherwise, you might assume some of these builds were plucked from a carpark meet or circuit in Japan. But no, these are all Malaysian-owned, built and driven.

With Japanese style being replicated all over the world, we’re used to seeing some great (and some not so great) examples, but Malaysian enthusiasts take tuning very seriously. On this particular evening there was no shortage of GT-Rs and RX-7s, but my pick was this wide-body Honda S2000.







The night didn’t stop there, either. When I say these cars are ‘driven’, I mean driven properly.

Some of you may have seen that rather infamous video of several Mitsubishi Lancer Evos and Honda Civics racing through traffic up a winding mountain road. Well, that road leads up Mount Ulu Kali to Genting Highlands, and is a popular driving spot for Kuala Lumpur locals.





It was pretty surreal to be driving up this pass at an allegedly spirited pace, surrounded by an insane variety of cars. Everything from a lightly modified AE86 to a Lamborghini Huracán STO. But what awaited us at the summit, Dino nor I could never have imagined – an entire town full of coffee shops, restaurants and even a casino, all open well into the early hours of the morning.







I often talk to friends about the culture shock that people experience when they first visit Japan, and the longer I live here the more I miss that feeling. But this trip came very close to replicating it.

I’d certainly recommend a visit to Malaysia, whether it’s for the cars, the food, the people, or all three.

Alec Pender

Instagram: noplansco