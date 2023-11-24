Four Of The Finest From Exciting Porsche Japan

Next Chapter >

Not all Porsche 911s are created equal. Well, except for those that are. The ones that are most interesting to you and I, are those that take on a life of their own. The ones that get a little extra special sauce slathered on them, have their power turned up to 11, or their bodywork stretched and inflated. They are, of course, the modified ones.

I was spoilt for choice at Exciting Porsche 2023, so it was a hard job selecting just four modified 911s to spotlight. Hopefully I chose well. Let’s get started with a rare beast..

DIY-modifed cars are probably my favourite, always scoring high on the true-grit-o-meter. That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of companies out there doing amazing work, and when it comes to Porsche, it’s hard to look past names like Manthey, RUF, 9ff, Gembella, Singer and Strosek.





Strosek Auto Design has produced some really unique cars, the most ‘out there’ design-wise probably being the Mega Speedster. But there have been more subtle designs too, like the 944 Turbo Nova and 928 Ultra Wing. Strosek’s most recent 30th anniversary model will also have you digging out those white jeans and hyper-colour t-shirts for ultimate ’90s chic.





On display at Yokohama Red Brick for Exciting Porsche was a Strosek-built 1990 964 Carrera 2, complete with teeny-tiny headlights, pumped-up bodywork and a beautifully designed rear wing.

The owner told me there are only a handful of these cars Japan, though he’s uncertain on his particular one’s history. It was obviously someone with impeccable taste who originally ordered it from Strosek in Germany.

Next up is a pair of modified 964s (see, I’m learning my model numbers!), starting with this Turbo.

Earlier this year the non-running car was transported to Porsche-specialist Challenge Racing in Saitama to have all its mechanical issues rectified. One full 3.3L motor overhaul later, plus a new Trust T78-33D turbocharger on its crazy octopus headers, an upgrade to coil-on-plug ignition, plus an electronic throttle and Link engine management, and the 911 was back up and running better than ever with around 500hp and greatly-improved drive-ability.







Despite still looking fresh, the build was originally conceived by Aichi-based custom wheel repairer/refinisher Tokai Billet a full 10 years ago. The wide-body conversion was entrusted to Daibutsu Body Works, who had previously fattened up Challenge Racing’s Martini-liveried 964 race car with custom overfenders. The same widening was done here, necessitating some ultra-wide wheels – 18×9-inch front and 18×13-inch rear HRE S101s.

Evolution Car Produce in Okayama handled the paint, which was originally destined to be Rubystone Red but ultimately ended up being a custom color named ‘Tsukki Pink’. Throw in air suspension and you have a comprehensive custom 964 Turbo build.

The other 964 that caught my eye was this Carrera, which was recently acquired by the current owner, having been sold by an older gentleman who presumably was no longer driving it as much as he might have wanted to.





