Automotive Passion Meets Autumn: The Grassroots Edition Season Closer

Next Chapter >

As the leaves fell and the autumn chill crept in, car enthusiasts from all over the US’s East Coast/Northeast gathered in Union City, New Jersey for the highly anticipated Grassroots Automotive Invitational season closer.

This remarkable event was Grassroots Edition’s grand finale of a year filled with automotive passion, and brought together like-minded individuals to share and enjoy the hobby. I was excited and ready for the chance to capture the day.













From early morning, hundreds of cars began rolling in to the Oak Ridge Park location.







What sets this event apart is the unique atmosphere and setting it fosters, creating a space and place where friends and family can revel in the company of exceptional vehicles. Attendees have the freedom to wander, chat, and enjoy the offerings from the on-site food vendors and coffee bar.









This was a holistic experience; a delightful blend of good people, cool cars and ever-changing weather that was impossible to ignore.





Grassroots Edition, in collaboration with PrimeNYC and LTO – Live to Offend, set the wheels in motion for their inaugural East Coast/Northeast event back in May this year. That first show was nothing short of a sensation, drawing in over 100 cars during the vibrant spring season and quickly cultivating a devoted following of local aficionados.











Beyond the venue’s picturesque allure, the selection process for the showcased builds is what elevates each Grassroots event into a visual spectacle. Every car on display is chosen especially.









The sprawling, once golf course landscape served as the ideal canvas, transforming into an enchanting stage for an array of custom automotive creations that spanned many makes and models.







Grassroots Edition didn’t just host a car meet; it celebrated the dynamic and diverse automotive culture that thrives here in the Northeast region. Next season can’t come soon enough.

David Morales

Instagram: deadshutternyc

IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER related stories on Speedhunters

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.



















































