1st September 2023 0 Comments
The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering On Its 20th Birthday

In the heart of Monterey, California, an extraordinary event unfolds in late summer every year. It’s one that combines automotive excellence, luxury, and a picturesque backdrop like no other.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, held at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club, was poised to captivate enthusiasts, collectors and connoisseurs from around the world for the 20th year running in 2023. To embrace the festivities, let’s explore what makes The Quail the remarkable celebration of automotive culture it is.

DSC04467
  • DSC04445
  • DSC04491
DSC04667
DSC04670
  • DSC04679
  • DSC04687
  • DSC04683
  • DSC04706
  • DSC04716
DSC04718

The Quail has earned its reputation as one of the most prestigious automotive gatherings in the world. Against the backdrop of the lush Quail Lodge green fairway, the event location transforms into a vibrant mosaic of classic, vintage and modern cars, each a testament to the rich history and innovation of the automotive industry.

DSC04793
  • DSC04812
  • DSC04803
  • DSC04827
  • DSC04849
DSC04873
  • DSC04857
  • DSC04859
  • DSC04855
DSC04861
DSC04867

For The Quail’s 20th year, its 6,000+ guests enjoyed some of the most revered cars and people of 2023, including the new Meyers Manx, the sub-seven-minute-at-Nürburgring Mustang GTD, and of course the legend himself, Gordan Murray, as he eloquently unveiled the new T50S and T33 Spider.

I would argue that presence of this caliber is one of the defining characteristics of The Quail. It provides a uniquely intimate atmosphere with the hype of the industry in a way that traditional auto shows simply can’t. The event’s ‘garden party’ ambiance encourages relaxed conversations between everyone present, fostering a sense of camaraderie among those who share a common passion for automotive excellence. Ultimately, this is the key to The Quail’s success.

  • DSC04831
  • DSC04680
  • DSC04665
  • DSC04674
  • DSC04834
DSC04871

The event’s diverse lineup encompasses an impressive array of automotive genres. Whether it’s the elegance of a meticulously restored classic, the modernization of a vintage collectable, or even the cutting-edge technology of a modern hypercar, The Quail provides a venue that showcases the evolution of automotive passion.

DSC04739
  • DSC04742
  • DSC04745
  • DSC04747
  • DSC04749
DSC04751
DSC04731
  • DSC04728
  • DSC04725
DSC04696
  • DSC04705
  • DSC04702
DSC04692
  • DSC04701
  • DSC04697
  • DSC04699

To further elaborate, some of my favorites from the event include this 1960 Buick Invicta restomod, the new Singer DLS Turbo, and this Czinger hypercar in skeletal form showcasing its countless lightweight 3D-printed parts that look to be biological works of art. What other event hosts opposing automotive interests with such harmony?  

  • DSC04760
  • DSC04763
  • DSC04768
  • DSC04769

While The Quail celebrates the present and future of the automotive industry, it also pays homage to its rich heritage. Many attendees bring rare and historic vehicles, often with intriguing stories. It’s the only place where you’ll find a row of Porsche 959s parked directly across from a row of vintage Porsche Carrera RSs.

DSC04770
  • DSC04773
  • DSC04776
  • DSC04779
  • DSC04781
  • DSC04783

This fusion of past, present and future serves as a reminder of the industry’s roots while embracing its transformative potential.

DSC04800
  • DSC04853
  • DSC04801
  • DSC04709

With each passing year, The Quail continues to solidify its place as a Car Week favorite, one that transcends traditional auto shows through an experience that is entirely extraordinary and unique.

Stay tuned for the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion up next.

Naveed Yousufzai
Instagram: eatwithnaveed
Email: naveed@speedhunters.com

Gallery
DSC04483
  • DSC04481
  • DSC04446
  • DSC04661
  • DSC04663
  • DSC04845
  • DSC04833
  • DSC04843
  • DSC04841
  • DSC04829
  • DSC04825
  • DSC04823
DSC04819
DSC04814
  • DSC04808
  • DSC04806
  • DSC04809
DSC04798
  • DSC04796
  • DSC04789
  • DSC04788
DSC04786
  • DSC04754
  • DSC04723
  • DSC04721
  • DSC04711
  • DSC04685
  • DSC04691
  • DSC04677
