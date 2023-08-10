Art Of Speed Malaysia, A Decade On

Next Chapter >

I’ll never forget my first Art Of Speed event in 2014. I accepted the invitation to cover the show from Asep Iskandar, the organizer, not really knowing what to expect.

Up until then, Malaysia for me had only been a holiday destination, not a place I had ever associated with cars. Boy did I get a wake up!

Every time I have returned to Art Of Speed, I’ve discovered more and more about the massively rich car culture that exists in Malaysia. And every year I come away more surprised than the previous year.





In a way, Malaysian car culture reminds me of Japan. There is a lot of variety here and people aren’t afraid to follow their own ideas in order to create something unique.

There’s also an underlying respect of how certain cars are modified in their home countries. You can see this in the obsessive way that many JDM cars are put together.





All the way from kyusha, kaido racers and bosozoku-themed builds…





…Right up to the most sought-after models, and even time attack-inspired creations.

Then there’s the craftsmanship, which has has massively improved since I saw those first few local builds in 2014. Today, the custom metal work, fabrication and paint is as good as gets anywhere in the world.

But it’s the love that so many Malaysian car enthusiasts have for Speedhunters that keeps me coming back. It’s overwhelming to say the least.





All I’ve said so far has related to cars, but Art Of Speed celebrates all things motorcycle-related too. Bike culture is massive here, and you only need to look at the parking area outside the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang when Art Of Speed is on to get an idea of it.

Going back to the variety, check out this pairing. Ford Mustang or Mazda RX-3 – which would you choose?

I even came across an Alfa Romeo Giulia with an iconic 1970s Carabinieri livery. This is possibly the most recognized vintage Italian police car look, as it appeared in countless television dramas and movies of the era.

For 2023, Art Of Speed had this stunning Toyota Celica Liftback as the lucky draw top prize.





The winner not only took home one of the sleekest Celicas of the KE40 generation, but it was custom painted in Mooneyes yellow and topped off with a set of iconic Moon Discs.





This year I got to play judge for the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, selecting cars that thought would make worthy Hot Wheels die-casts. That was cool, but then there was also the custom Hot Wheels area where you could check out the amazing things that local artists do with these 1:64 scale models.

Over the last decade, Art Of Speed has really found its feet and become a properly established show.





It’ll be fun to see how Asep and the team continue to reinvent the annual event and keep the excitement flowing for the next 10 years and beyond.

I have no doubt that Malaysian enthusiasts’ love for cars and bikes will never stop growing and evolving, and that Art Of Speed will always provide a great place to showcase their creations. Until 2024, selamat tinggal.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare

dino@speedhunters.com